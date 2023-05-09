Logiq Appoints Technology Visionary and Investor, Peter Bordes, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX:LGIQ), a leading provider of digital consumer acquisition solutions, has appointed tech industry visionary and venture investor, Peter Bordes, to its board of directors. Following his appointment, the board consists of four directors, with two serving independently.



Bordes has been a lifelong entrepreneur with more than 30 years of executive and board experience, leading private and public companies across AdTech, media, AI, fintech and technology sectors. He also brings to Logiq years of accomplishment in venture investing focused on disruptive technology innovation driving digital transformation.

“We anticipate Peter's extensive experience as a venture investor, senior executive and board member contributing significantly to our growth strategy and M&A initiatives,” stated Logiq CEO, Brent Suen. “His focus on advancing disruptive technologies aligns with our mission and vision for Logiq.”

As an active angel investor and entrepreneur mentor, Bordes has been ranked among the nation’s Top 100 Most Influential Angel Investors. He has scaled companies from startup to fully operationalized organizations. Bordes has also been a noted thought leader across multiple industry sectors, including the performance marketing industry as a founding member and former chairman of the Performance Marketing Association.

Commented Bordes: “I’m excited to join the board of Logiq at this pivotal stage in its development, particularly as it continues to close in on a number of strategic M&A targets that have unique capabilities and IP in Adtech, direct-to-consumer and B2B sales, digital advertising, and performance marketing. Most recently this has included Park Place, a tremendously synergistic acquisition to the platform. I look forward to helping Logiq continuing to succeed in its M&A endeavors and support the significant organic growth expected in 2023.”

Peter Bordes Bio

For more than 30 years, Bordes has been an entrepreneur, CEO, board member, and venture investor focused on disruptive innovation in artificial intelligence, big data, fintech, cybersecurity, digital media and advertising, and blockchain technology.

He is the founder and managing partner of Trajectory Ventures, a venture capital platform with investments in over 100 tech innovators, and collective of operators, founders, and entrepreneurs focused on advancing technology and industry innovation, as well as Trajectory Capital, a later-stage investing platform and private equity fund.

Through Trajectory Ventures, he has led investments in multiple disruptive companies, including TripleLift, a global Adtech platform; Think-Realtime (acquired by Dealer.com), the first machine learning RTB platform for performance advertising; and, LocalMind (acquired by AirBNB), a location-based information platform providing real-time answers for destination-related queries.

He is co-founder and managing partner of TruVest, a next generation impact real estate investment, development, and technology company.

He also serves as CEO and a board member of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition (NYSE: TCOA), a special purpose acquisition corporation focused on high growth innovative technology.

As an active angel investor and entrepreneur mentor, Bordes has been ranked among the Top 100 Most Influential Angel Investors in the U.S. and social media.

He currently serves as vice chairman of Ocearch.org, a non-profit world leader in scientific data related to tracking and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white sharks. He is also chairman of Hoo.be, a leading platform for the creator economy.

His other board directorships include:

GoLogiq, Inc. (OTC: GOLQ), a U.S.-based global provider of fintech and consumer data analytics.

Beasley Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: BBGI), a public media and digital broadcast company providing music, news, sports information and entertainment to over 19 million listeners from 63 stations across the U.S.

Kubient (Nasdaq: KBNT), a cloud advertising platform, where he previously served as its CEO and led the company’s IPO and listing on NASDAQ.

Fraud.net, a leading AI powered collective intelligence fraud prevention, risk mitigation cloud infrastructure platform for the real-time economy.

BeeLine, a fintech infrastructure platform transforming the mortgage and real estate finance industry with their embedded finance tools for real-time transactions.

Fernhill MainBloq (OTC: FERN), a modular cloud-based infrastructure platform for trading digital assets.

MediaJel, a transformative software platform with proprietary data tools and compliant MarTech solutions, purpose-built to serve cannabis, CBD, and regulated brands worldwide.

Board of Trustees for New England College.

Bordes previously founded and served as CEO and chairman of MediaTrust, the leading real-time performance marketing exchange. The company was recognized as the 9th fastest growing company in the U.S. in 2009. He also founded and served as member and chairman of the Performance Marketing Association, a non-profit trade association.

He has contributed his technology insights to a number of articles, including a CNBC article, “A.I. can ‘Augment Humanity in a Very Positive Way,’ says Family Office Investor Peter Bordes,” published on May 8.

Bordes holds a Bachelor’s degree in communication, business and media studies from New England College.

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based provider of e-commerce and digital customer acquisition solutions. It simplifies digital advertising for agencies, SMBs and enterprises by providing a data-driven, end-to-end marketing solution. The company’s digital marketing offerings include a holistic, self-serve ad tech platform. Its proprietary AI-powered solutions enable brands and agencies to advertise across thousands of the world’s leading digital and connected TV publishers. For more information, visit www.logiq.com.

