Total number of shares and voting rights at April 30, 2023

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX CEDEX, FRANCE

9 May 2023

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20232, 660, 056,5991, 655,0513, 122, 030,6123, 120, 375,561
02/28/20232, 660, 056,5991, 281,1713, 121, 957,7223, 120, 676,551
03/31/20232, 660, 056,599613,9103, 122, 291,0083, 121, 677,098
04/30/20232, 660, 056,599403,9103, 122, 955,1033, 122, 551,193

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

