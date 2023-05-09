Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (1 to 5 May 2023)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 1 to 5 May 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-May-23 FR0000073298 21 305 49,4608 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-May-23 FR0000073298 10 935 49,4177 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-May-23 FR0000073298 1 200 49,5178 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-May-23 FR0000073298 3 185 49,4469 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-May-23 FR0000073298 20 651 49,1730 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-May-23 FR0000073298 11 199 49,1636 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-May-23 FR0000073298 2 650 49,1083 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-May-23 FR0000073298 4 000 49,0870 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-May-23 FR0000073298 22 290 48,6958 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-May-23 FR0000073298 15 740 48,6472 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-May-23 FR0000073298 2 790 48,7049 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-May-23 FR0000073298 4 180 48,6521 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-May-23 FR0000073298 10 000 49,0058 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-May-23 FR0000073298 8 000 48,9656 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-May-23 FR0000073298 1 500 48,9859 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-May-23 FR0000073298 2 000 48,9714 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

