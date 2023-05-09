Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (1 to 5 May 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 1 to 5 May 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-May-23
|FR0000073298
|21 305
|49,4608
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-May-23
|FR0000073298
|10 935
|49,4177
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-May-23
|FR0000073298
|1 200
|49,5178
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-May-23
|FR0000073298
|3 185
|49,4469
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-May-23
|FR0000073298
|20 651
|49,1730
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-May-23
|FR0000073298
|11 199
|49,1636
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-May-23
|FR0000073298
|2 650
|49,1083
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-May-23
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|49,0870
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-May-23
|FR0000073298
|22 290
|48,6958
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-May-23
|FR0000073298
|15 740
|48,6472
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-May-23
|FR0000073298
|2 790
|48,7049
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-May-23
|FR0000073298
|4 180
|48,6521
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-May-23
|FR0000073298
|10 000
|49,0058
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-May-23
|FR0000073298
|8 000
|48,9656
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-May-23
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|48,9859
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-May-23
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|48,9714
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
