TAAT® Provides Update on Planned Austria Launch and Nasdaq Capital Market Application, as Well as Corporate Update for First Half of Calendar 2023

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) hereby provides an update with respect to its planned launch of TAAT® in Austria, as well as the Company’s application to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to update our disclosure.

Update Regarding Planned Launch of TAAT® in Austria

In a press release dated November 5, 2021 , the Company announced that it had finalized its first commercial order for the planned launch of the TAAT® product in Austria. Although there was significant interest from adult smokers in addition to retail and wholesale partners in the Austrian market, the Company elected to suspend this launch indefinitely on account of the financial and marketing resources that would be required to facilitate a successful launch, for the sake of prioritizing its ongoing rollouts in existing markets at the time.

Update Regarding Application for Listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market

In a press release dated April 23, 2021 , the Company announced that it had submitted its initial application for its common shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. At the time, the Company’s management had reached the conclusion that all requirements as stipulated by the Nasdaq Stock Market for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market were sufficiently met. However, it was not possible for the application to move forward, and as such the Company elected to suspend its application for listing its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Furthermore, the Company provides the following corporate update regarding its performance and activities during the first half of the 2023 calendar year.

In an effort to improve the Company’s financial health, management has undertaken a reorganization of its subsidiaries based in Las Vegas, Nevada, which includes migrating certain production and fulfillment duties to third-party service providers and reducing staff to mitigate overhead expenses. Additionally, management is reviewing marketing initiatives for its product lines (TAAT® and Jayvees) to increase sales with greater cost efficiency.

The Company’s subsidiary ADCO Distributors, Inc. (“ADCO”) continues to perform well, and has recently introduced new non-traditional and high-margin products to its customer base including the Jayvees product line.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “By reorganizing the Company’s subsidiaries, we have been able to reduce our capital and labour burdens, which can allow the Company to continue operations in the future. Much of our production was already outsourced to the East Coast of the United States, which has proven to be a beneficial configuration for the Company’s operations. We look forward to providing an update with our Fiscal Q2 2023 financials in the near future, as well as updates regarding any other potential material developments.”

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® is a vertically integrated consumer product and distribution company, generating more than CAD $90 million in overall gross revenue annually. TAAT® is strategically expanding its product categories including tobacco and reduced-risk alternatives, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. TAAT® has facilities to include a processing plant in Nevada as well as a distribution centre in Canton, Ohio, leveraging existing retail shelf space and pipelines into national wholesale channels.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

