Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 9 May 2023 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonNovo Holdings A/S, associated to Kasim Kutay
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument,		Shares

 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 1,109.233,506,250 shares 
    
    
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


3,506,250 shares

DKK 1,109.23
e)Date of the transaction2023-05-09
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

