Specialty Printing Consumables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031, Reaching US$ 127.9 Billion: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global specialty printing consumables market stood at US$ 46.5 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 127.9 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2023 and 2031.



The market value of specialty printing consumables is increasing due to rising demand for customized printing solutions. Printing solutions have become more flexible and versatile, with advancements in technology, allowing for the customization of printed products to meet specific customer requirements.

The trend is particularly prevalent in industries such as packaging, textile, and advertising, where customization plays a crucial role in product differentiation and branding. Growing adoption of digital printing technology is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. Digital printing offers several advantages over traditional printing methods, including higher flexibility, faster turnaround times, and lower costs.

Digital printing technology, as a result, is increasingly being adopted by businesses of all sizes and across various industries. The use of digital printing technology is particularly prevalent in the packaging industry, where it is used to produce high-quality, customizable packaging solutions.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as increasing popularity of e-commerce, over the analysis period.

The growth of e-commerce has led to an increased demand for printed packaging solutions, such as labels, stickers, and barcodes, to enable the efficient identification and tracking of products. The use of printed packaging solutions also plays a crucial role in ensuring the safe and secure transportation of products, particularly in the case of fragile or perishable items.

Market Snapshot:

Market Segmentation By Product, By Printing Process, By Material, By Price, By End-use, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Canon Inc., DIC Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Flint Group, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Lexmark International, Inc., Nazdar Ink Technologies, Saati S.p.A., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Key Findings of the Market Report

By product, inks are likely to be most preferred, attributed to the increasing demand for UV-curable ink, which offers enhanced print quality and durability, as well as the growing adoption of digital printing technologies.



Based on printing process, the digital printing segment holds a significant market share, due to the increasing adoption of digital printing in various industries such as packaging, textiles, and advertising, and the growing trend of personalization and customization.



By distribution channel, online sales are expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the increasing preference for online shopping among consumers.



Global Specialty Printing Consumables Market: Growth Drivers



The global specialty printing consumables market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031, due to the increasing adoption of digital printing technology.



Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the increasing demand for eco-friendly printing solutions.



Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and online retailing, is a major factor that is anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Specialty Printing Consumables Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Specialty Printing Consumables market during the forecast period, attributed to increasing awareness of environmental sustainability.



The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as increasing technological advancements, and rising demand from various end-user industries.



Growing popularity of digital printing, as well as favorable government policies supporting printing industry, are anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.



Global Specialty Printing Consumables Market: Key Players



Some of the key market players in the global Specialty Printing Consumables market are:

Canon Inc.

DIC Corporation

Eastman Kodak Company

Flint Group

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Lexmark International, Inc.

Nazdar Ink Technologies

Saati S.p.A.

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Specialty Printing Consumables industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Specialty Printing Consumables. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2022, Epson launched a new range of dye-sublimation printers, the SureColor F570/F570 Professional Edition. The printers are designed for high-quality printing on a range of substrates, including fabric, apparel, and promotional items, and offer a range of features for improved productivity and ease of use.



In the same year, 3M launched a new range of printing materials, the 3M Envision Print Wrap Film 480mC and the 3M Envision Print Wrap Film LX480mC. The materials are designed for high-quality printing on a range of substrates, including textured surfaces and complex curves, and offer improved conformability and sustainability.



In 2021, HP Inc. announced the launch of a new range of specialty printing inks for flexible packaging applications. The inks are designed to offer high durability and excellent adhesion to a wide range of substrates.



Global Specialty Printing Consumables Market: Segmentation

Product

Toners

Inks Metallic Inks Fluorescent Inks Transparent Inks

Specialty Substrates

Plates Embossing Plates Custom Designed Plates

Chemicals Etching Solutions Plate Cleaners Surface Treatments





Printing Process

Lithographic Printing

Flexographic Printing

Rotogravure Printing

Digital Printing

3D Printing

Others (LED UV Printing, Screen Printing, etc.)

Material

Paper Magnetic Paper Plastic Paper Synthetic Paper Others (Translucent Paper, Digital Paper, etc.)

Cast Fabric

Metal

Acrylic

Others (Graphite, Carbon Fiber, etc.)



Price

Under US$ 50

US$ 50 - US$ 200

Above US$ 200



End-use

Corporate

Commercial

Packaging

Textile

Others (Educational Institutions, Signage, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Retail Stores





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



