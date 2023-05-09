ZipBy Parking App Removes Language Barriers for Vancouver’s Multi-Cultural Community With New Multi-Lingual Support Feature

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZipBy, the popular parking app, announced today the launch of its multi-lingual support feature. In collaboration with EasyPark Canada, the new feature will allow all users to use the app easily and conveniently.



The largest city in British Columbia, Vancouver has a culturally diverse community. It also has the largest Chinese community in Canada. ZipBy now supports these communities. Vancouver has the third largest Chinatown in North America, behind New York and San Francisco and the app will be promoted there and to the broader community.

EasyPark’s CEO Nigel Bullers stated that “this new feature will benefit not only local drivers but also provincial and overseas visitors who will be able to focus on their destination instead of worrying about paying for parking at pay stations, which do not have language support features. Using mobile apps like ZipBy is a more sustainable way to pay for parking and this new feature will enable more people to access mobile payments in their language.”

“This collaboration with EasyPark reinforces ZipBy’s commitment to providing drivers with the best possible parking experience,” said Shirley Rodriguez, President of ZipBy. “We are excited to launch multi-languages, which we believe will significantly enhance the experience of our non-English speaking users. Our aim is to make parking as hassle-free and convenient as possible for everyone, regardless of their language.”

The new multi-lingual feature of ZipBy currently supports several languages, including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, English, French, Vietnamese, German, and Spanish, with more languages to be added soon. “Making the ZipBy app easy and frictionless is at the core of our design efforts,” said John Cowley Vice President of sales at ZipBy. “The app will automatically default to the language selected on the user’s phone, making it even more convenient for non-English speakers to use the app, without the need to apply settings or configure anything.”

The new feature is now available to all users globally by updating the app to the latest version.

About ZipBy:

ZipBy is the only parking technology globally that offers a combination of On Street, Off Street and Surface Lot parking, all in one mobile app. The ZipBy app becomes the parking meter. ZipBy is head quartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in the USA and Canada. For more information, please visit www.zipby.app.

About EasyPark:

Formed in 1947, EasyPark is dedicated to making parking easy. The company redesigns and reinvents parking services for clients such as public-sector organizations, including the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Park Board, and some of Vancouver’s largest property management companies, including Cadillac Fairview and Bentall Green Oak. For more information, please visit www.easypark.ca.

