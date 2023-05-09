ASAPP Ranks Among Highest Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the AI cloud company for contact centers, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of thousands of companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture. Inc. selected 591 honorees this year.



“ASAPP is truly the best company I have worked for in my career. It fosters a great working culture and pursuit of excellence. People want to accomplish things here and apply their creativity and energy towards that. My colleagues are talented and enthusiastic. We also have fun, are valued and cared for. I have learned a tremendous amount here and look forward to learning more as our products and customer base continue to grow,” an ASAPP employee said.

“Everything we do is a result of our people,” said Gustavo Sapoznik, CEO and founder of ASAPP. “In the past year, we've opened an office in Bangalore, India, bringing our total count to five office locations where ASAPP employees collaborate to build AI products and solve challenging problems. I’m energized by our team and look forward to what’s ahead.”

ASAPP has over 350 full-time employees, including a large technical organization of leading AI researchers, software engineers, and data scientists. The team includes more than 40 PhDs and currently has 35 approved patents with more than 70 pending. The research-based artificial intelligence company solves how enterprises and their customers communicate within the contact center. ASAPP helps Fortune 500 companies like JetBlue, Assurant, DISH Network, and Ernst & Young deliver a better customer support experience for employees and customers. Leading businesses rely on ASAPP's AI cloud applications and services to increase agent productivity and efficiency, operationalize real-time intelligence, and delight every customer.

