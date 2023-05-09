InnovAge Announces Financial Results For The Fiscal Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

DENVER, Colo., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.
“With our release from sanction in Sacramento on May 1st, we are excited to begin a new chapter,” said Patrick Blair, President, and CEO of InnovAge. “Our near-term performance improvement priorities will concentrate on aspiring to deliver best in class quality and participant satisfaction, which we believe will result in consistent, responsible, profitable growth.”
Financial Results
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Nine Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts
|Total revenues
|$
|172,539
|$
|177,359
|$
|511,213
|$
|525,780
|Center-level Contribution Margin(1)
|28,785
|28,003
|72,782
|111,741
|Net Income (Loss)
|(7,310
|)
|(3,158
|)
|(31,557
|)
|5,572
|Net Income (Loss) margin
|(4.2)%
|(1.8)%
|(6.2)%
|1.1
|%
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp.
|(6,630
|)
|(2,821
|)
|(29,496
|)
|6,188
|Net income (Loss) per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.05
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|3,789
|$
|1,931
|$
|(1,977
|)
|$
|34,895
|Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
|2.2
|%
|1.1
|%
|(0.4)%
|6.6
|%
Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Performance
- Total revenue of $172.5 million, decreased approximately 2.7% compared to $177.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022
- Center-level Contribution Margin(1) of $28.8 million, increased 2.8% compared to $28.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022
- Center-level Contribution Margin(1) as a percent of revenue of 16.7%, increased 0.9 percentage points compared to 15.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022
- Net loss of $7.3 million, compared to net loss of $3.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022
- Net loss margin of 4.2%, an increase of 2.4 percentage points compared to a net loss margin of 1.8% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022
- Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $6.6 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share, compared to net loss of $2.8 million, or a loss of $0.02 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 2.2%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to 1.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022
- Census of approximately 6,310 participants compared to 6,800 participants in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022
- Ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 with $121.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $89.1 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, convertible term loan and finance leases
(1) Management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its segments. Center-level Contribution Margin is defined as total revenues less external provider costs and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization, which include all medical and pharmacy costs. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. For a definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated, see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures.”
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call this afternoon at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website, https://investor.innovage.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible. Our patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2023, InnovAge served approximately 6,310 participants across 17 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, respectively, as determined by GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are appropriate measures of operating performance because the metrics eliminate the impact of revenue and expenses that do not relate to our ongoing business performance, allowing us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA varies from others in our industry. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and provision (benefit) for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including charges relating to management equity compensation, class action litigation, M&A and de novo center development, business optimization, electronic medical record (“EMR”) implementation, and facility expansion, relocation and closure. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue less any exceptional, one time revenue items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.
Schedule 1
InnovAge
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|121,706
|$
|184,429
|Short-term investments
|45,847
|—
|Restricted cash
|16
|17
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance ($3,936 – March 31, 2023 and $3,403 – June 30, 2022)
|34,197
|35,907
|Prepaid expenses
|13,924
|13,842
|Income tax receivable
|254
|6,761
|Total current assets
|215,944
|240,956
|Noncurrent Assets
|Property and equipment, net
|192,911
|176,260
|Operating lease assets
|21,906
|—
|Investments
|5,493
|5,493
|Deposits and other
|3,573
|2,812
|Goodwill
|124,217
|124,217
|Other intangible assets, net
|5,363
|5,858
|Total noncurrent assets
|353,463
|314,640
|Total assets
|$
|569,407
|$
|555,596
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|48,198
|$
|50,562
|Reported and estimated claims
|39,095
|38,454
|Due to Medicaid and Medicare
|11,001
|9,130
|Income tax payable
|1,220
|—
|Current portion of long-term debt
|3,795
|3,793
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|4,946
|3,368
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|3,402
|—
|Deferred revenue
|26,032
|—
|Total current liabilities
|137,689
|105,307
|Noncurrent Liabilities
|Deferred tax liability, net
|5,714
|17,761
|Finance lease obligations
|13,381
|9,440
|Operating lease obligations
|20,110
|—
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|1,183
|1,134
|Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
|65,687
|68,210
|Total liabilities
|243,764
|201,852
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
|13,461
|15,278
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022; 135,602,464 and 135,532,811 issued shares as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively
|136
|136
|Additional paid-in capital
|330,955
|327,499
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(24,767
|)
|4,729
|Total InnovAge Holding Corp.
|306,324
|332,364
|Noncontrolling interests
|5,858
|6,102
|Total stockholders’ equity
|312,182
|338,466
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|569,407
|$
|555,596
Schedule 2
InnovAge
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Nine Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|Capitation revenue
|$
|172,196
|$
|176,988
|$
|510,268
|$
|524,507
|Other service revenue
|343
|371
|945
|1,273
|Total revenues
|172,539
|177,359
|511,213
|525,780
|Expenses
|External provider costs
|89,805
|103,254
|279,550
|284,299
|Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization
|53,949
|46,102
|158,881
|129,740
|Center-level Contribution Margin
|28,785
|28,003
|72,782
|111,741
|Sales and marketing
|5,314
|6,144
|13,502
|19,117
|Corporate, general and administrative
|27,648
|24,682
|86,646
|74,248
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,992
|3,850
|11,087
|10,435
|Total expenses
|180,708
|184,032
|549,666
|517,839
|Operating Income (Loss)
|(8,169
|)
|(6,673
|)
|(38,453
|)
|7,941
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest expense, net
|(405
|)
|(709
|)
|(1,231
|)
|(1,930
|)
|Other expense
|(101
|)
|108
|380
|(358
|)
|Total other expense
|(506
|)
|(601
|)
|(851
|)
|(2,288
|)
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|(8,675
|)
|(7,274
|)
|(39,304
|)
|5,653
|Provision for Income Taxes
|(1,365
|)
|(4,116
|)
|(7,747
|)
|81
|Net Income (Loss)
|(7,310
|)
|(3,158
|)
|(31,557
|)
|5,572
|Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(680
|)
|(337
|)
|(2,061
|)
|(616
|)
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp.
|$
|(6,630
|)
|$
|(2,821
|)
|$
|(29,496
|)
|$
|6,188
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|135,601,327
|135,516,608
|135,581,971
|135,516,544
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|135,601,327
|135,516,608
|135,581,971
|135,530,793
|Net income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.05
|Net income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.05
Schedule 3
InnovAge
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)
|For the Nine Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Operating Activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(31,557
|)
|$
|5,572
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|482
|358
|Provision for uncollectible accounts
|2,319
|4,834
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,087
|10,435
|Operating lease rentals
|3,500
|—
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|322
|322
|Stock-based compensation
|3,456
|2,586
|Deferred income taxes
|(12,046
|)
|81
|Other
|(726
|)
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable, net
|(609
|)
|(4,157
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(81
|)
|(4,323
|)
|Income tax receivable
|7,727
|(60
|)
|Deposits and other
|(836
|)
|(1,501
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|25,161
|4,705
|Reported and estimated claims
|641
|2,778
|Due to Medicaid and Medicare
|1,870
|2,429
|Operating lease liabilities
|(3,625
|)
|—
|Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
|7,085
|24,059
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(19,329
|)
|(20,141
|)
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(45,000
|)
|—
|Purchases of intangible assets
|—
|(1,437
|)
|Purchase of cost method investment
|—
|(2,000
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(64,329
|)
|(23,578
|)
|Financing Activities
|Payments for finance lease obligations
|(2,637
|)
|(1,829
|)
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(2,843
|)
|(2,841
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(5,480
|)
|(4,670
|)
|INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH
|(62,724
|)
|(4,189
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|184,446
|203,700
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
|$
|121,722
|$
|199,511
|Supplemental Cash Flows Information
|Interest paid
|$
|2,826
|$
|1,452
|Income taxes paid
|$
|13
|$
|84
|Property and equipment included in accounts payable
|$
|1,811
|$
|4,577
|Property and equipment purchased under finance leases
|$
|8,157
|$
|8,057
Schedule 4
InnovAge
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended March 31,
|Nine months ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(7,310
|)
|$
|(3,158
|)
|$
|(31,557
|)
|$
|5,572
|Interest expense, net
|405
|709
|1,231
|1,930
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,992
|3,850
|11,087
|10,435
|Provision (benefit) for income tax
|(1,365
|)
|(4,116
|)
|(7,747
|)
|81
|Stock-based compensation
|1,208
|845
|3,721
|2,586
|Executive severance and recruitment(a)
|—
|—
|—
|4,123
|Litigation costs and settlement(b)
|3,274
|377
|7,839
|2,820
|M&A and de novo center development(c)
|146
|693
|452
|1,533
|Business optimization(d)
|1,394
|2,329
|8,418
|4,720
|EMR implementation(e)
|2,045
|402
|4,579
|1,095
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,789
|$
|1,931
|$
|(1,977
|)
|$
|34,895
|Net income (loss) margin
|(4.2)%
|(1.8)%
|(6.2)%
|1.1
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|2.2
|%
|1.1
|%
|(0.4)%
|6.6
|%
|(a)
|Reflects charges related to executive severance and recruiting.
|(b)
|Reflects a $1.2 million reserve for a wage and hour class action settlement for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 and charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center development, and civil investigative demands. Refer to Note 9, "Commitments and Contingencies" to our condensed consolidated financial statements for more information regarding litigation by stockholders and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.
|(c)
|Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations, and de novo center developments.
|(d)
|Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges related to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems, improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations, and third party support to address efforts to remediate deficiencies in audits. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 this includes (i) $0.3 million related to consultants and contractors performing audit and other related services at sanctioned centers, (ii) $0.2 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, (iii) $0.6 million in the consolidation of the Germantown, Pennsylvania center, and (iv) $0.3 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the nine months ended March 31, 2023 this includes (i) $1.5 million related to consultants and contractors performing audit and other related services at sanctioned centers, (ii) $5.3 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, (iii) $0.6 million in the consolidation of the Germantown center and (iv) $1.0 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies.
|(e)
|Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new EMR vendor.