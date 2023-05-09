First Advantage Releases Second Annual Sustainability Report

ATLANTA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, announces the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company’s commitment to advancing sustainability through a lens of enhancing stakeholder value while continuing to be a responsible corporate citizen, an employer of choice, and a leader in the ethical treatment of a diverse employee base.



“At First Advantage, people are at the heart of everything we do, and that is reflected in our approach to sustainability. Throughout 2022, we focused on the employee experience, connectivity, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in order to advance the individual through collective action. With a global workforce, our strategies in these key areas are critical to retention and productivity while creating a sense of belonging throughout our company. We also further developed our governance structures and programs for responsible operatorship through a concentration on initiatives in areas such as supplier diversity, cybersecurity, and data protection,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer at First Advantage.

“We are committed to creating innovative solutions that allow companies to hire smarter and onboard faster. Our deep sense of corporate responsibility is embedded in this mission and our corporate values, and we look forward to continuing to deliver a superior customer and applicant experience through sustainable operating practices,” Staples added.

Highlights from the 2022 Sustainability Report include the Company’s achievements in:

Enhancing its cybersecurity and data protection program through investments in monitoring capabilities, threat prevention, auditing, and company-wide training.

Fostering a global inclusive workforce through establishing new Employee Resource Groups, launching the FA Global Mentorship pilot program, enhancing work-life balance resources to support employee needs, and ongoing company-wide DE&I training.

Supporting community engagement and volunteerism through the FA Cares platform, which gives team members access to over 175 agencies across the globe offering in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities.

Promoting a diverse and responsible supply chain by requiring suppliers to agree to comply with the First Advantage Code of Business Conduct and directing our spending, where practical, towards responsible, diverse suppliers.

Developing and enhancing governance policies, including a new Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Policy, to be published in the second quarter of 2023, and revising our Global Code of Conduct and Ethics to reflect ongoing commitment to sustainable operations.

Implementing a third-party tool to begin gathering data related to sustainability, including environmental metrics.

First Advantage’s 2022 Sustainability Report includes disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for its industry and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

View the full First Advantage 2022 Sustainability Report

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions. The Company delivers innovative services and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the Sustainability Report contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described under the “Risk Factors” section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release and the Sustainability Report, or our SEC filings are made only as of their respective dates, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Investors@fadv.com

(888) 314-9761