Nogin to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

TUSTIN, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW) (“Nogin” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS), will hold a conference call today, on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Nogin management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Registration Link: Click here to register

Please register online at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty with registration or connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Nogin’s website.

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce.

