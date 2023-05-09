HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Pre-Tax Income of $23.1 million
First Quarter Gross Loss Ratio Improved to 33.6% from 40.6%
Greenleaf Sells Two Properties for a Gain of $8.9 Million

TAMPA, Fla., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported net income of $17.8 million, or $1.54 diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $2.8 million, or $0.09 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the first quarter of 2023 was $17.4 million, or $1.50 diluted earnings per share, compared with adjusted net income of $5.5 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2022. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary
“We are starting to see the benefits of the company’s underwriting and rate actions as well as the bold leadership provided by the Florida Legislature in 2022,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel.

First Quarter 2023 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2023 increased to $180.1 million from $178.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average premium per policy offset by a decline in the number of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance increased to $70.5 million from $53.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Ceded premiums represented 39.2% and 29.7% of gross premiums earned in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net investment income increased to $17.7 million from $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase included a gain of $8.9 million from the sale of two real estate investment properties at Greenleaf. Also included in investment income was interest income of $7.7 million, which increased from $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 reflecting higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses decreased to $60.6 million from $72.7 million in the same period of 2022. Losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percent of gross premiums earned declined to 33.6% from 40.6% in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was driven by lower claims and litigation frequency in Florida.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses decreased to $22.7 million from $29.4 million in the same quarter of 2022 and declined from 16.4% of gross premiums earned to 12.6%, reflecting a higher mix of renewal policies and lower commissions.

General and administrative personnel expenses decreased to $13.5 million from $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, May 9, 2023, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 826822

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through May 9, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 48147

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Simon Rosenberg
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-5261
srosenberg@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com

 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Q1 2023  Q1 2022  FY 2022 
 (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)    
Insurance Operations        
Gross Written Premiums:        
Homeowners Choice$85,153  $91,141  $377,860 
TypTap Insurance Company 114,701   86,153   348,159 
Total Gross Written Premiums 199,854   177,294   726,019 
         
Gross Premiums Earned:        
Homeowners Choice 92,456   118,303   426,502 
TypTap Insurance Company 87,612   60,622   298,214 
Total Gross Premiums Earned 180,068   178,925   724,716 
         
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 33.6%  40.6%  51.3%
         
Per Share Metrics        
GAAP Diluted EPS$1.54  $0.09  $(6.24)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS$1.50  $0.34  $(5.48)
         
Dividends per share$0.40  $0.40  $1.60 
         
Book value per share at the end of period$20.97  $31.66  $18.91 
         
Shares outstanding at the end of period 8,596,673   10,125,927   8,598,682 
            


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
 
 March 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
 (Unaudited)    
Assets     
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $531,899 and $494,197, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)$524,756  $483,901 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $38,575 and $36,272, respectively) 37,415   34,583 
Limited partnership investments 24,520   25,702 
Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity    18 
Real estate investments 43,562   71,388 
Total investments 630,253   615,592 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 302,025   234,863 
Restricted cash 2,987   2,900 
Accrued interest and dividends receivable 2,525   1,952 
Income taxes receivable 707   2,807 
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $10,054 and $5,362, respectively) 44,966   34,998 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums 27,063   66,627 
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:     
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 36,896   71,594 
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $453 and $454, respectively) 559,804   616,765 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 46,632   45,522 
Property and equipment, net 26,734   17,910 
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 1,466   777 
Intangible assets, net 7,686   10,578 
Funds withheld for assumed business 45,274   48,772 
Other assets 36,104   31,671 
      
Total assets$1,771,122  $1,803,328 
      
Liabilities and Equity     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses$806,308  $863,765 
Unearned premiums 387,833   368,047 
Advance premiums 25,834   18,587 
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,043   8,606 
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 14,123   17,646 
Accrued expenses 20,633   14,534 
Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses    19,863 
Deferred income taxes, net 3,160   1,704 
Long-term debt 196,158   211,687 
Lease liabilities - operating leases 1,422   721 
Other liabilities 35,886   23,361 
      
Total liabilities 1,498,400   1,548,521 
      
Commitments and contingencies     
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 92,865   93,553 
      
Equity:     
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,596,673 and 8,598,682
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)		     
Additional paid-in capital 332    
Retained income 185,028   172,482 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (5,098)  (9,886)
Total stockholders' equity 180,262   162,596 
Noncontrolling interests (405)  (1,342)
Total equity 179,857   161,254 
      
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity$1,771,122  $1,803,328 
        


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31, 
 2023  2022 
Revenue     
      
Gross premiums earned$180,068  $178,925 
Premiums ceded (70,509)  (53,162)
      
Net premiums earned 109,559   125,763 
      
Net investment income 17,715   2,868 
Net realized investment losses (1,149)  (314)
Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 529   (3,576)
Policy fee income 1,090   1,057 
Other 1,285   1,242 
      
Total revenue 129,029   127,040 
      
Expenses     
      
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 60,565   72,704 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 22,720   29,408 
General and administrative personnel expenses 13,502   14,034 
Interest expense 2,801   601 
Other operating expenses 6,305   6,292 
      
Total expenses 105,893   123,039 
      
Income before income taxes 23,136   4,001 
      
Income tax expense 5,343   1,210 
      
Net income$17,793  $2,791 
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,324)  (2,248)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (131)  360 
      
Net income after noncontrolling interests$15,338  $903 
      
Basic earnings per share$1.78  $0.09 
      
Diluted earnings per share$1.54  $0.09 
      
Dividends per share$0.40  $0.40 
        

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
GAAPMarch 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
 Income  Shares (a) Per Share Income  Shares (a) Per Share
 (Numerator)  (Denominator) Amount (Numerator)  (Denominator) Amount
Net income$17,793      $2,791     
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,324)      (2,248)    
Less: TypTap Group's net (income) loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities (131)      360     
Net income attributable to HCI 15,338       903     
Less: Income attributable to participating securities (564)      (52)    
Basic Earnings Per Share:             
Income allocated to common stockholders 14,774   8,278 $1.78  851   9,479 $0.09
              
Effect of Dilutive Securities: *             
Stock options    45       135  
Convertible senior notes 1,921   2,537         
Warrants           153  
              
Diluted Earnings Per Share:             
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions$16,695   10,860 $1.54 $851   9,767 $0.09
              
(a) Shares in thousands.
* For the three months ended March 31, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
GAAP Net income   $17,793     $2,791 
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses$(529)    $3,576    
Less: Tax effect at 25.345%$134     $(906)   
Net adjustment to Net income   $(395)    $2,670 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income   $17,398     $5,461 
              

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
Non-GAAPMarch 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
 Income  Shares (a) Per Share Income  Shares (a) Per Share
 (Numerator)  (Denominator) Amount (Numerator)  (Denominator) Amount
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$17,398      $5,461     
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,324)     $(2,248)    
Less: TypTap Group's net (income) loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities (127)      340     
Net income attributable to HCI 14,947       3,553     
Less: Income attributable to participating securities (550)      (222)    
              
Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:             
Income allocated to common stockholders 14,397   8,278 $1.74  3,331   9,479 $0.35
              
Effect of Dilutive Securities: *             
Stock options    45       135  
Convertible senior notes 1,921   2,537         
Warrants           153  
              
Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:             
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions$16,318  $10,860 $1.50 $3,331  $9,767 $0.34
              
(a) Shares in thousands.
* For the three months ended March 31, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.
 

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share   $1.54     $0.09 
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses$(0.05)    $0.37    
Less: Tax effect at 25.345%$0.01     $(0.12)   
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS   $(0.04)    $0.25 
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS   $1.50     $0.34 