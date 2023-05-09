HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Pre-Tax Income of $23.1 million

First Quarter Gross Loss Ratio Improved to 33.6% from 40.6%

Greenleaf Sells Two Properties for a Gain of $8.9 Million

TAMPA, Fla., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported net income of $17.8 million, or $1.54 diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $2.8 million, or $0.09 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the first quarter of 2023 was $17.4 million, or $1.50 diluted earnings per share, compared with adjusted net income of $5.5 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2022. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary

“We are starting to see the benefits of the company’s underwriting and rate actions as well as the bold leadership provided by the Florida Legislature in 2022,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel.

First Quarter 2023 Commentary

Consolidated gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2023 increased to $180.1 million from $178.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average premium per policy offset by a decline in the number of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance increased to $70.5 million from $53.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Ceded premiums represented 39.2% and 29.7% of gross premiums earned in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net investment income increased to $17.7 million from $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase included a gain of $8.9 million from the sale of two real estate investment properties at Greenleaf. Also included in investment income was interest income of $7.7 million, which increased from $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 reflecting higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses decreased to $60.6 million from $72.7 million in the same period of 2022. Losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percent of gross premiums earned declined to 33.6% from 40.6% in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was driven by lower claims and litigation frequency in Florida.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses decreased to $22.7 million from $29.4 million in the same quarter of 2022 and declined from 16.4% of gross premiums earned to 12.6%, reflecting a higher mix of renewal policies and lower commissions.

General and administrative personnel expenses decreased to $13.5 million from $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Metrics (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 FY 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Insurance Operations Gross Written Premiums: Homeowners Choice $ 85,153 $ 91,141 $ 377,860 TypTap Insurance Company 114,701 86,153 348,159 Total Gross Written Premiums 199,854 177,294 726,019 Gross Premiums Earned: Homeowners Choice 92,456 118,303 426,502 TypTap Insurance Company 87,612 60,622 298,214 Total Gross Premiums Earned 180,068 178,925 724,716 Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 33.6 % 40.6 % 51.3 % Per Share Metrics GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.54 $ 0.09 $ (6.24 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.50 $ 0.34 $ (5.48 ) Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 Book value per share at the end of period $ 20.97 $ 31.66 $ 18.91 Shares outstanding at the end of period 8,596,673 10,125,927 8,598,682





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $531,899 and $494,197, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 524,756 $ 483,901 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $38,575 and $36,272, respectively) 37,415 34,583 Limited partnership investments 24,520 25,702 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity — 18 Real estate investments 43,562 71,388 Total investments 630,253 615,592 Cash and cash equivalents 302,025 234,863 Restricted cash 2,987 2,900 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 2,525 1,952 Income taxes receivable 707 2,807 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $10,054 and $5,362, respectively) 44,966 34,998 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 27,063 66,627 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 36,896 71,594 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $453 and $454, respectively) 559,804 616,765 Deferred policy acquisition costs 46,632 45,522 Property and equipment, net 26,734 17,910 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 1,466 777 Intangible assets, net 7,686 10,578 Funds withheld for assumed business 45,274 48,772 Other assets 36,104 31,671 Total assets $ 1,771,122 $ 1,803,328 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 806,308 $ 863,765 Unearned premiums 387,833 368,047 Advance premiums 25,834 18,587 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,043 8,606 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 14,123 17,646 Accrued expenses 20,633 14,534 Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses — 19,863 Deferred income taxes, net 3,160 1,704 Long-term debt 196,158 211,687 Lease liabilities - operating leases 1,422 721 Other liabilities 35,886 23,361 Total liabilities 1,498,400 1,548,521 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 92,865 93,553 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,596,673 and 8,598,682

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 332 — Retained income 185,028 172,482 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (5,098 ) (9,886 ) Total stockholders' equity 180,262 162,596 Noncontrolling interests (405 ) (1,342 ) Total equity 179,857 161,254 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,771,122 $ 1,803,328





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 180,068 $ 178,925 Premiums ceded (70,509 ) (53,162 ) Net premiums earned 109,559 125,763 Net investment income 17,715 2,868 Net realized investment losses (1,149 ) (314 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 529 (3,576 ) Policy fee income 1,090 1,057 Other 1,285 1,242 Total revenue 129,029 127,040 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 60,565 72,704 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 22,720 29,408 General and administrative personnel expenses 13,502 14,034 Interest expense 2,801 601 Other operating expenses 6,305 6,292 Total expenses 105,893 123,039 Income before income taxes 23,136 4,001 Income tax expense 5,343 1,210 Net income $ 17,793 $ 2,791 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,324 ) (2,248 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (131 ) 360 Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 15,338 $ 903 Basic earnings per share $ 1.78 $ 0.09 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.54 $ 0.09 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended GAAP March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 17,793 $ 2,791 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,324 ) (2,248 ) Less: TypTap Group's net (income) loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities (131 ) 360 Net income attributable to HCI 15,338 903 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (564 ) (52 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 14,774 8,278 $ 1.78 851 9,479 $ 0.09 Effect of Dilutive Securities: * Stock options — 45 — 135 Convertible senior notes 1,921 2,537 — — Warrants — — — 153 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 16,695 10,860 $ 1.54 $ 851 9,767 $ 0.09 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three months ended March 31, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 GAAP Net income $ 17,793 $ 2,791 Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (529 ) $ 3,576 Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ 134 $ (906 ) Net adjustment to Net income $ (395 ) $ 2,670 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 17,398 $ 5,461

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Non-GAAP March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 17,398 $ 5,461 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,324 ) $ (2,248 ) Less: TypTap Group's net (income) loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities (127 ) 340 Net income attributable to HCI 14,947 3,553 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (550 ) (222 ) Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 14,397 8,278 $ 1.74 3,331 9,479 $ 0.35 Effect of Dilutive Securities: * Stock options — 45 — 135 Convertible senior notes 1,921 2,537 — — Warrants — — — 153 Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 16,318 $ 10,860 $ 1.50 $ 3,331 $ 9,767 $ 0.34 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three months ended March 31, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS