Rogers Together with Shaw Supports Communities Impacted by Wildfires in Alberta

Will match up to $1 million in cash donations to Canadian Red Cross

Making Shaw Go WiFi network available to all impacted Canadians, regardless of carrier

Proactively crediting Rogers wireless and Shaw residential services for impacted customers

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. today announced support for Alberta residents impacted by devastating wildfires. Together with Shaw, the company is committed to keeping customers connected to critical resources and loved ones, while contributing to immediate disaster relief efforts on the ground.

Rogers together with Shaw support includes:

Matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal up to $1 million. Donate by texting the word ROGERS to 20222 to make a $5 donation to the appeal which will be matched by Rogers

Opening up the Shaw Go WiFi network to all affected communities and evacuation centres where available, so impacted residents can stay connected regardless of carrier

Waiving Canadian long-distance, SMS and data overage charges for impacted Rogers, Fido and Shaw customers from May 4, 2023, until customers return home

Proactively crediting Shaw internet, landline phone and television customers who experience loss of service or are evacuated, during the period they cannot access their service

Mobilizing local crews with technicians working hard to maintain critical services for customers following power outages

Providing in-kind paid media support to promote the Canadian Red Cross appeal efforts

Providing up-to-the-minute news and coverage across Rogers Sports & Media outlets in Alberta, including CityNews Edmonton, CityNews Calgary, CityNews 660 and CityNews 24/7 West



Together with Shaw, Rogers is with you all the way and is committed to supporting relief efforts across Alberta.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

Rogers Media contact

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338



