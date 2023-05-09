Black Diamond Group Limited to Present at Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference May 10-11

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) announces that Trevor Haynes, CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 10-11, 2023. Joining him will be Jason Zhang, VP Capital Markets and A&D.



The presentation will begin at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, May 10 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K3OX4BIqQLeUV-u4vkiLLQ

Black Diamond will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, Schiavi and CL Martin, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS, through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America. The LodgeLink proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently find, book, and manage their crew travel and accommodation needs through a rapidly growing network of hotel, remote lodge, and travel partners. LodgeLink exists to solve the unique challenges associated with crew travel and applies technology to eliminate inefficiencies at every step of the crew travel process from booking, to management, to payments, to cost reporting.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor/subscription/