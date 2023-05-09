goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the First Quarter & Provides Updated Forecast

Loan Originations of $616 million, up 29% from $477 million

Loan Growth of $196 million, up 58% from $124 million

Loan Portfolio of $2.99 billion, up 39% from $2.15 billion

Revenue of $287 million, up 24% from $232 million

Diluted EPS of $3.01 up 94%; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $3.10, up 14% from $2.72

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company produced loan originations of $616 million, up 29% compared to $477 million originated in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in lending was driven by strong performance across the Company’s entire range of products and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity loans, point-of-sale lending, and automotive financing.

The increased loan originations led to record first quarter growth in the loan portfolio of $196 million, which was up 58% from $124 million of loan growth in the first quarter of 2022. At quarter end, the gross consumer loan receivable portfolio was $2.99 billion, up 39% from $2.15 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $287 million in the quarter, up 24% from the $232 million in the first quarter of last year.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the first quarter was 8.9%, in line with the Company’s updated reduced target range of between 8% and 10% on an annualized basis, and consistent with 8.8% in the first quarter of 2022. The stable credit performance reflects the resilience of the non-prime consumer, coupled with the improved product mix of the loan portfolio and the proactive credit and underwriting enhancements made since the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s allowance for future credit losses declined slightly to 7.48%, compared to 7.62% in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to improved portfolio mix and delinquency performance.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 was a record $102 million, up 28% from $80 million in the first quarter of 2022. Operating margin for the first quarter was 35.5%, up from 34.4% in the same period last year.

After adjustments, including unusual items and non-recurring expenses, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $106 million, an increase of 24% compared to $86 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating margin1 for the first quarter was 37.1%, flat compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to a higher level of loan growth resulting in an increase in the loan loss provision expense compared to the prior period. The efficiency ratio1 for the first quarter of 2023 was 33.1%, down 260 bps from 35.7% in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting improved operating leverage.

Net income in the first quarter was $51.4 million, up 97% from $26.1 million in the same period of 2022, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.01, up 94% from the $1.55 reported in the first quarter of 2022. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis in both periods, adjusted net income2 was a record $52.9 million, up 16% from $45.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $3.10, up 14% from $2.72 in the first quarter of 2022. Return on equity during the quarter was 23.2%, compared to 13.5% in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted return on equity1 was 23.9% in the quarter, up from 23.8% in the same period of 2022.

“2023 is off to a great start, driven by record first quarter loan growth, stable credit performance and record earnings,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “Despite ongoing concerns about the economic environment, our tactics to ensure highly stable and resilient credit performance, including credit model enhancements and improved product mix, continue to produce the desired results. Furthermore, the confidence in our business has been reaffirmed with over $250 million of additional funding being provided by a combination of our bank syndicate and a facility provided by SLC Management. With record results to start the year, we are confident we are on track to achieve our full year guidance and produce record earnings,” Mr. Mullins concluded, “We are also pleased to publish a new commercial forecast, which incorporates the impact of the pending change to legislation. While our yield will moderate slightly in the outer years, we also believe there will be an increase in lending volume and further improvements to credit performance. All together, we remain confident we can continue to produce a record level of annual earnings going forward.”

Other Key First Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Record revenue of $249 million, up 28%

41% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 34%

Record 67% of net loan advances 1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 64%

in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 64% Record origination volumes in automotive financing

Net customer growth during the quarter of 8,955

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to $5.1 million, an increase of 25.2%

improved to $5.1 million, an increase of 25.2% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 30.2%, down from 32.7%

on consumer loans of 30.2%, down from 32.7% Record operating income of $119 million, up 31%

Operating margin of 47.7%, up from 46.4%



easyhome

Revenue of $38.3 million, up 2%

Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $92.0 million, up 27%

Financial revenue 2 from consumer lending increased to $11.2 million, up 24.6% from $9.0 million

from consumer lending increased to $11.2 million, up 24.6% from $9.0 million Operating income of $9.1 million, down 3%

Operating margin of 23.8%, down from 25.0%



Overall

87 th consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 19 th consecutive year of paying dividends and 9 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

consecutive year of paying dividends and 9 consecutive year of a dividend increase 52 nd consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth

consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth Total customers served over 1.3 million

Adjusted return on equity 1 of 23.9%, up from 23.8%

of 23.9%, up from 23.8% Adjusted return on tangible common equity 1 of 33.8%, down from 36.5%

of 33.8%, down from 36.5% Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 5.7%, up from 4.3%

Net debt to net capitalization4 of 72% on March 31, 2023, in line with the Company’s target leverage profile

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $3.49 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 30% from $2.69 billion as of March 31, 2022, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

During the quarter, the Company exercised the accordion feature of its senior secured revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”), increasing the size of the facility from $270 million to $370 million. The Credit Facility, which matures January 27, 2025, continues to be underwritten by Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo Bank, CIBC, National Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank. On lenders prime rate (“Prime”) advances, the interest rate payable remains at Prime plus 75 bps, and on draws elected to be taken utilizing the Canadian Bankers’ Acceptance rate (“BA”), the interest rate payable remains at BA plus 225 bps.

In May 2023, the Company increased its securitization facility, structured by SLC Management, the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc, by $150 million. The facility will be securitized by consumer loans originated by goeasy’s wholly owned subsidiary, LendCare Capital Inc. (“LendCare”), and the amendment will have an initial term of one year and interest on advances payable at the rate of interpolated Government of Canada Bond (“GOCB”) yields plus an initial spread of 310 bps. The interpolated rate is determined using the remaining maturity of each loan sold into the facility, and the rate remains fixed for the life of the loan. The new securitization facility complements the Company’s existing $1.6 billion revolving securitization warehouse facilities, and will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding growth of the consumer loan portfolio.

During the quarter, the Company recognized net investment income of $2.0 million, due to fair value changes in the Company’s strategic minority investments in Affirm Holdings Inc. (“Affirm”), Brim Financial Inc. (“Brim”) and 1195407 B.C. Ltd. (“Canada Drives”).

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $82.1 million, up 106% from $39.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s existing revolving credit facilities, the Company had approximately $917 million in total debt capacity as of March 31, 2023. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company’s weighted average cost of borrowing was 5.4%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 5.7%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $400 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $3.8 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 15 months.

Future Outlook

On February 15, 2023, the Company provided a 3-year forecast for the years 2023 through 2025. Subsequently, as previously disclosed, on March 28, 2023, the Government of Canada announced through the Federal Budget its intent to reduce the maximum allowable rate of interest to an annual percentage rate (“APR”) of 35%. The corresponding Budget Implementation Act indicates the effective date of the new maximum allowable rate will be determined at a later date, to be noted by a future Order in Council. It also references the new maximum allowable rate will only be applicable to credit agreements entered into subsequent to the effective date, and that a regulatory process will consider and incorporate exemptions to the law. The date that the new regulation will be drafted and published remains unknown at this time, as does the effective date of the new legislation. The Company intends to make enhancements to its products, pricing, and cost structure, with the objective of mitigating the future impact of a lower maximum allowable rate on its commercial results. As a result of the above considerations, the Company has assessed the anticipated impact of the reduced maximum allowable rate and has revised its forecasts, assuming that the new legislation, does not become effective prior to the end of 2023.

The following tables outline the Company’s revised forecast for the years 2023 through 2025, and the prior forecast, which was issued in February 2023. Despite the pending change in legislation, the Company does not expect a significant impact to its business outlook and believes the change will benefit goeasy, and those with scale, in the long term. As such, the Company remains confident it will continue to produce a record level of annual earnings going forward.

New Updated Forecast

Updated Forecast for 2023 Updated Forecast for 2024 Updated Forecast for 2025 Gross consumer loans receivable at year end $3.40 - $3.60 billion $4.10 - $4.35 billion $4.70 - $5.10

Billion Total Company revenue $1.20 - $1.25 billion $1.35 - $1.45 billion $1.50 - $1.70

billion Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 34.5% - 36.5% 33.0% - 35.0% 32.0% - 34.0% Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.0% - 10.0% 8.0% - 10.0% 7.5% - 9.5% Total Company operating margin 36% + 37% + 38% + Return on equity 22% + 21% + 21% +

Previous Forecast

Prior Forecast for 2023 Prior Forecasts for 2024 Prior Forecasts for 2025 Gross consumer loans receivable at year end $3.4B - $3.6B $4.1B - $4.3B $4.7B - $5.0B Total Company revenue $1.15B - $1.25B $1.38B - $1.48B $1.56B - $1.70B Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) 1 34.5% - 36.5% 33.5% - 35.5% 33.0% - 35.0% Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.5% - 10.5% 8.0% - 10.0% 8.0% - 10.0% Total Company operating margin 36%+ 37%+ 38%+ Return on equity 22%+ 22%+ 22%+

goeasy has been on a multi-year journey to reduce the weighted average annual interest rate for its customers, which currently sits at approximately 30% today. Furthermore, the Company’s existing strategy has already been to continuously reduce the weighted average interest rate charged to its borrowers going forward. By widening its range of products and rates, the Company has been able to attract more near-prime consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships, providing a path for consumers to receive a lower interest rate in reward for positive payment behavior. This strategy has enabled the organization to scale to nearly $3 billion in consumer loans, while originating over $10.7 billion in loans and serving over 1.3 million Canadians.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share payable on July 14, 2023 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company’s ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), including under the section entitled “Risk Factors”.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by approximately 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 7,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $10.7 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com , www.easyfinancial.com , www.lendcare.ca , www.easyhome.ca .

Notes:

1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

4 These are capital management measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.





goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As At As At March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash 72,298 62,654 Accounts receivable 26,299 25,697 Prepaid expenses 9,591 8,334 Income taxes recoverable 5,921 2,323 Consumer loans receivable, net 2,815,696 2,627,357 Investments 59,287 57,304 Lease assets 46,687 48,437 Property and equipment, net 33,649 35,856 Derivative financial assets 44,546 49,444 Intangible assets, net 135,457 138,802 Right-of-use assets, net 63,704 65,758 Goodwill 180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS 3,494,058 3,302,889 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Revolving credit facility 218,235 148,646 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 48,388 51,136 Dividends payable 15,871 14,965 Unearned revenue 30,125 28,661 Accrued interest 23,394 10,159 Deferred tax liabilities, net 22,619 24,692 Lease liabilities 72,477 74,328 Secured borrowings 92,041 105,792 Revolving securitization warehouse facilities 901,615 805,825 Notes payable 1,167,190 1,168,997 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,591,955 2,433,201 Shareholders' equity Share capital 423,282 419,046 Contributed surplus 16,651 21,499 Accumulated other comprehensive income 238 2,776 Retained earnings 461,932 426,367 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 902,103 869,688 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,494,058 3,302,889





goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023

2022

REVENUE Interest income 201,428 156,824 Lease revenue 25,565 26,878 Commissions earned 53,916 43,858 Charges and fees 6,388 4,582 287,297 232,142 OPERATING EXPENSES BAD DEBTS 75,896 54,149 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 51,163 41,964 Stock-based compensation 3,024 2,300 Advertising and promotion 7,247 9,510 Occupancy 6,644 6,379 Technology costs 7,289 5,240 Underwriting and collections 3,985 3,091 Other expenses 8,425 8,772 87,777 77,256 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Depreciation of lease assets 8,507 8,465 Amortization of intangible assets 5,309 5,213 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,246 4,869 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,495 2,225 21,557 20,772 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 185,230 152,177 OPERATING INCOME 102,067 79,965 OTHER INCOME (LOSS) 1,983 (17,525 ) FINANCE COSTS (34,226 ) (23,479 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 69,824 38,961 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 19,560 16,296 Deferred (1,172 ) (3,431 ) 18,388 12,865 NET INCOME 51,436 26,096 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 3.06 1.59 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 3.01 1.55







SEGMENT REPORTING (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 193,179 8,249 - 201,428 Lease revenue - 25,565 - 25,565 Commissions earned 50,384 3,532 - 53,916 Charges and fees 5,414 974 - 6,388 248,977 38,320 - 287,297 Operating expenses Bad debts 73,265 2,631 - 75,896 Other operating expenses 47,778 15,848 24,151 87,777 Depreciation and amortization 9,206 10,734 1,617 21,557 130,249 29,213 25,768 185,230 Operating income (loss) 118,728 9,107 (25,768 ) 102,067 Other income 1,983 Finance costs (34,226 ) Income before income taxes 69,824 Income taxes 18,388 Net income 51,436 Diluted earnings per share 3.01 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 150,149 6,675 - 156,824 Lease revenue - 26,878 - 26,878 Commissions earned 40,857 3,001 - 43,858 Charges and fees 3,604 978 - 4,582 194,610 37,532 - 232,142 Operating expenses Bad debts 52,119 2,030 - 54,149 Other operating expenses 43,533 15,418 18,305 77,256 Depreciation and amortization 8,633 10,713 1,426 20,772 104,285 28,161 19,731 152,177 Operating income (loss) 90,325 9,371 (19,731 ) 79,965 Other loss (17,525 ) Finance costs (23,479 ) Income before income taxes 38,961 Income taxes 12,865 Net income 26,096 Diluted earnings per share 1.55







SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, Variance Variance 2023

2022

$ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 287,297 232,142 55,155 23.8 % Bad debts 75,896 54,149 21,747 40.2 % Other operating expenses 87,777 77,256 10,521 13.6 % EBITDA1 117,100 74,747 42,353 56.7 % EBITDA margin1 40.8 % 32.2 % 860 bps 26.7 % Depreciation and amortization 21,557 20,772 785 3.8 % Operating income 102,067 79,965 22,102 27.6 % Operating margin 35.5 % 34.4 % 110 bps 3.2 % Other income (loss) 1,983 (17,525 ) 19,508 111.3 % Finance costs 34,226 23,479 10,747 45.8 % Effective income tax rate 26.3 % 33.0 % (670 bps ) (20.3 %) Net income 51,436 26,096 25,340 97.1 % Diluted earnings per share 3.01 1.55 1.46 94.2 % Return on assets 6.1 % 4.0 % 210 bps 52.5 % Return on equity 23.2 % 13.5 % 970 bps 71.9 % Return on tangible common equity1 34.4 % 22.8 % 1,160 bps 50.9 % Adjusted Financial Results1 Other operating expenses 95,181 82,900 12,281 14.8 % Efficiency ratio 33.1 % 35.7 % (260 bps ) (7.3 %) Operating income 106,445 86,061 20,384 23.7 % Operating margin 37.1 % 37.1 % - - Net income 52,933 45,779 7,154 15.6 % Diluted earnings per share 3.10 2.72 0.38 14.0 % Return on assets 6.2 % 6.9 % (70 bps ) (10.1 %) Return on equity 23.9 % 23.8 % 10 bps 0.4 % Return on tangible common equity 33.8 % 36.5 % (270 bps ) (7.4 %) Key Performance Indicators Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 248,977 194,610 54,367 27.9 % easyfinancial operating margin 47.7 % 46.4 % 130 bps 2.8 % easyhome revenue 38,320 37,532 788 2.1 % easyhome operating margin 23.8 % 25.0 % (120 bps ) (4.8 %) Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 2,990,686 2,154,300 836,386 38.8 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 195,992 123,961 72,031 58.1 % Gross loan originations 615,619 476,542 139,077 29.2 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 35.6 % 38.7 % (310 bps ) (8.0 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.9 % 8.8 % 10 bps 1.1 % Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 82,101 39,928 42,173 105.6 % Potential monthly lease revenue1 7,729 7,841 (112 ) (1.4 %) 1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.





