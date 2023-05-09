Hospital Robots Market to hit USD 5 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital robots market size will cross USD 5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A surge in the adoption of hospital robots to streamline work and operations within healthcare facilities will complement the industry outlook. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, the emergence of novel pandemics and epidemics, and the equivalent rise in hospitalization rates have contributed to a massive healthcare burden.

Therefore, hospital robots have emerged as a promising tool enabling hospitals to perform an array of tasks efficiently such as disinfection, delivering medications, and assisting with lab work. Innovative autonomous mobile robots are catering to applications such as the transportation of medicines and lab samples, allowing nurses and healthcare staff to focus on other tasks.

However, the lack of skilled personnel is a key challenge in the hospital robots market industry. Several semi-autonomous systems rely on a certain level of manual intervention and require staff with adequate technical expertise. The dearth of technical competence across certain regions is limiting the adoption and efficient use of next-generation healthcare robots.

Rising prevalence of HAIs in hospitals will boost AMR adoption

Autonomous mobile robots market size was worth USD 190 million in 2022. The rising preference for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) can be credited to the myriad of benefits offered by these systems such as greater efficiency, zero manual error, time-efficient delivery of medicines and equipment during emergency cases, and safe disinfection processes.

During infectious and viral outbreaks, these robots help ensure the safety of the healthcare staff and nurses. As per data from the WHO, out of every 100 patients in acute-care settings, 15 patients in low- & middle-income countries and 7 in high-income economies contract at least one HAI during their hospitalization. The growing concerns associated with a high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) will fuel the use of AMRs.

APAC to emerge as a major hub for hospital robots

Asia Pacific hospital robots market size will cross USD 1 billion by 2032. The growing healthcare spending, increasing need for greater patient outcomes, and rapid urbanizations across APAC economies will foster industry growth over the forecast years. Countries such as Japan, India, South Korea, and China are accelerating the development and innovation of healthcare technologies by introducing supportive regulations and policies.

Moreover, leading hospitals are rapidly integrating robots, AI, cloud, and ML to perform advanced surgeries with better outcomes. For instance, in March 2023, Apollo Hospital, one of the largest healthcare groups in India, announced that it crossed the landmark of performing more than 10,000 robotics-assisted surgeries.

Hospital robots competitive landscape

ABB Group, Advanced Mechatronics Solutions, Aethon, Analytik Jena GmbH, Becton Dickinson, BLUE OCEAN ROBOTICS, Capsa Healthcare, Cyberdyne, Innovative Associates, KUKA AG, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell, Shenzhen Han's Robot Co., Ltd, Time Medical Holding, Unipin Robotics Co., Ltd., Xenex Disinfection Services Inc., Yujin Robot are some of the leading companies in the global hospital robots market.

