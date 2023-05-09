Ferroglobe Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LONDON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q1 2023 revenue of $400.9 million, down 11% over the prior quarter
  • Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $44.8 million, down 66% over the prior quarter
  • Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA margins were down at 11.2% versus 29.1% in the prior quarter and 33.7%% in Q1 2022
  • Q1 2023 Adjusted EPS was $.05 versus $.39 in Q4 and $.88 in Q1-22
  • Gross debt declined to $400 million, down from $450 million in Q4 and $518 in Q1-22
  • Net debt declined to $55 million, down from $127 million in Q4 and $342 in Q1-22        
  • $100 million available from our ABL facility completely undrawn in Q1
  • Total cash increased to $344 million, up from $323 million in Q4-22 and $176 million in Q1-22

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS        

  • Finalizing two multi-year power contracts in Spain to provide competitive source of renewable energy to ramp up Spanish footprint
  • Investing in expansion of quartz mine in Spain to secure additional source of high quality quartz
  • Signed letter of intent to acquire additional quartz mine
  • Ready to start the third furnace in Polokwane resulting in total plant capacity of 55,000 tons
  • Continue to focus on battery and solar opportunities

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We ended the first quarter with the lowest net debt level in the Company’s history and are on target to achieve a positive net cash position in the next couple of quarters. This achievement was a result of well planned execution and our continued focus on optimizing our working capital. Ferroglobe is at its strongest financial position since its inception.

“While the current macroeconomic environment is challenging, we are successfully managing through it and focused on positioning the Company for long-term success. Vertical integration is an important part of our overall strategy, positioning Ferroglobe with a competitive advantage, enhancing our ability to control our supply chain and ensure access to quality materials. In line with this strategy, we are currently in the process of expanding our capacity of high quality quartz reserves. We are expanding our quartz mine in Spain and we have also signed a letter of intent to acquire a new high quality quartz mine. High quality quartz is the most important raw material used in the production of high purity silicon metal.

“We are finalizing two multi-year energy contracts that will provide us with access to 100% renewable energy at competitive rates. These contracts affirm our commitment to clean energy as well as enabling us to ramp up production in Spain.

“As we discussed on our fourth quarter earnings call, the market has weakened in the first quarter and we believe it is currently at trough levels. Global economic conditions remain challenging with weak overall pricing and soft demand. We expect some improvement in the second quarter, continuing into the second half, in line with our 2023 estimations. Accordingly, we are reiterating our guidance for the full year of adjusted EBITDA of $270 to $300 million,” concluded Dr. Levi.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

                
 Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended Quarter Ended % % Twelve Months
Ended
$,000 (unaudited)March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Q/Q Y/Y December 31, 2022
                
Sales$400,868  $448,625  $715,265  (11%) (44%) $2,597,916 
Raw materials and energy consumption for production$(255,036)  $(289,572)  $(340,555)  (20%) (25%) $(1,285,086) 
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact) 23,193              
Operating profit (loss)$44,454  $29,696  $211,130  50% (79%) $660,547 
Operating margin 11.1%   6.6%   29.5%       25.4% 
Adjusted net income
attributable to the parent		$7,807  $75,896  $165,303  (90%) (95%) $572,630 
Adjusted diluted EPS$0.05  $0.39  $0.88      $3.04 
Adjusted EBITDA$44,767  $130,442  $241,119  (66%) (81%) $860,006 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.2%   29.1%   33.7%       33.1% 
Operating cash flow$134,532  $118,059  $65,908  14% 104% $405,018 
Free cash flow1$117,240  $103,507  $56,783  13% 106% $353,244 
                
Working Capital$582,344  $705,888  $613,187  (18%) (5%) $705,888 
Cash and Restricted Cash$344,197  $322,943  $176,022  7% 96% $322,943 
Adjusted Gross Debt2$399,723  $449,711  $518,093  (11%) (23%) $459,620 
Equity$658,490  $756,813  $475,477  (13%) 38% $756,813 

(1)  Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow
(2)  Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022

Sales

In the first quarter of 2023, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $400.8 million, a decrease of 11% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 44% over the year-ago period. The decrease in our first quarter results is primarily attributable to lower volumes across our product portfolio, and lower pricing in our main products. The $48 million decrease in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $23 million of the decrease, and manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $29 million, partially offset by an increase in silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $9 million.   

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $231.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus $289.6 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 20%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 58% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 65% in the prior quarter. This variance was mainly due to the change in the fair value of a short-term power purchase agreement (PPA) that finalized on April 30, 2023 to hedge energy prices in Spain.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the first quarter of 2023, net profit attributable to the parent was $21.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the parent of $6.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

In the first quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA was $44,8 million, or 11% of sales, a decrease of 66% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $130.4 million, or 29% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the first quarter of 2023 adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in sales volumes, prices, and the indirect CO2 and energy compensation in France in December 2022.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $344.2 million as of March 31, 2023, up $21.3 million from $322.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, we generated positive operating cash flow of $134.8 million, had negative cash flow from investing activities of $17.3 million, and $96.2 million in negative cash flow from financing activities.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $582.3 million at March 31, 2023, decreasing from $705.9 million at December 31, 2022. The $123.5 million decrease in working capital during the quarter was due to a decrease in trade and other receivables by $113.0 million and inventories by $83.0 million, partially offset by an increase in trade and other payables by $72.5 million.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During the first quarter, we followed through on our commitment to optimize working capital, with a total release of $131 million, driven by inventories and trade receivables. We continued to strengthen our balance sheet in the first quarter, achieving the lowest leverage in the company’s history with net debt of just $55 million. We expect continued improvement to our balance sheet and project to get to net debt positive in the next couple of quarters. With a strong balance sheet and improved cash flows, we are actively reviewing actions to optimize our capital structure and begin returning value to shareholders,” concluded Mrs. García-Cos.        

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

            
 Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Twelve Months
Ended
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Q/Q March 31, 2022 % Y/Y December 31, 2022
Shipments in metric tons:36,942  39,459  (6.4)% 56,349  (34.4)% 209,342 
Average selling price ($/MT):4,351  4,655  (6.5)% 5,552  (21.6)% 5,332 
            
Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000) 160,735   183,682  (12.5)%  312,850  (48.6)%  1,116,212 
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 31,120   89,064  (65.1)%  151,661  (79.5)%  529,355 
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns19.4%  48.5%    48.5%    47.4% 

Silicon metal revenue in the first quarter was $160.7 million, a decrease of 12.5% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 6.5%, primarily due to a pricing market decline of 6.5% in the US and 8% in Europe. Total shipments decreased due to self-constraint of our European assets in response to the general demand slowdown. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased to $31.1 million during the first quarter, a decrease of 65.1% compared with $89.1 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter decreased mainly driven by the energy compensation in France in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Silicon-Based Alloys

            
 Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Twelve Months
Ended
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Q/Q March 31, 2022 % Y/Y December 31, 2022
Shipments in metric tons:49,100  39,847  23.2% 57,594  (14.7)% 204,076 
Average selling price ($/MT):2,756  3,182  (13.4)% 3,680  (25.1)% 3,694 
            
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 135,320   126,793  6.7%  211,946  (36.2)%  753,857 
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 21,924   37,102  (40.9)%  78,411  (72.0)%  257,144 
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns16.2%  29.3%    37.0%    34.1% 

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $135.3 million, an increase of 6.7% over the prior quarter. The shipments increase by 23.2%, triggered by the restart of blast furnaces taking advantage of low energy prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio decreased to $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 40.9% compared with $37.1 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin decreased in the quarter mainly due to the decrease in sale prices.

Manganese-Based Alloys

            
 Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Twelve Months
Ended
 March 31, 2023 December 31,
2022		 % Q/Q March 31, 2022 % Y/Y December 31,
2022
Shipments in metric tons:46,867  61,917  (24.3)% 75,082  (37.6)% 295,589 
Average selling price ($/MT):1,316  1,466  (10.2)% 1,925  (31.6)% 1,778 
            
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 61,677   90,770  (32.1)%  144,533  (57.3)%  525,557 
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 2,043   19,696  (89.6)%  20,371  (90.0)%  69,966 
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns3.3%  21.7%    14.1%    13.3% 

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $61.7 million, a decrease of 32.1% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 10.2% and total shipments decreased 24.3%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 89.6% compared with $19.9 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter decreased mainly driven by the energy compensation in France in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Russia – Ukraine War

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and caused instability in the global economy, while the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, among other countries, announced sanctions against Russia. The ongoing conflict could result in the imposition of further economic sanctions against Russia. Sanctions imposed on coal and assimilated products such as anthracite and metallurgical coke have obliged Ferroglobe to redirect its sourcing of such products to other. New sourcing of carbon electrodes was put in place in 2022 allowing Ferroglobe to ensure supply continuity to its operations worldwide while maintaining compliance with applicable sanctions.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital, adjusted gross debt and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
            
 Quarter Ended Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended    Twelve Months Ended
 March 31, 2023    December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022
Sales$400,868   $448,625  $715,265  $2,597,916 
Raw materials and energy consumption for production (255,036)   (289,572)  (340,555)  (1,285,086)
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact) 23,193          
Other operating income 14,814    78,414   23,008   147,356 
Staff costs (67,543)   (76,431)  (81,986)  (314,810)
Other operating expense (54,145)   (54,129)  (83,176)  (346,252)
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (17,990)   (20,547)  (21,109)  (81,559)
Impairment (losses) gain 246   (56,999)     (56,999)
Other gain (loss) 47   335   (317)  (19)
Operating profit  44,454    29,696    211,130    660,547 
Net finance expense (10,980)   (16,830)  (12,455)  (58,741)
Exchange differences 1,455    4,051   (4,393)  (9,995)
Profit before tax  34,929     16,917    194,282    591,811 
Income tax (loss) (9,461)   (7,775)  (43,495)  (147,983)
Profit for the period  25,468    9,142    150,787    443,828 
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (4,477)   (2,943)  376   (3,514)
Profit attributable to the parent$20,991   $6,199  $151,163  $440,314 
             
            
EBITDA$62,444  $50,243  $232,239  $742,106 
Adjusted EBITDA$44,767  $130,442  $241,119  $860,006 
            
            
Weighted average shares outstanding           
Basic 187,873   187,523   187,408   187,816 
Diluted 189,629   188,949   188,583   189,625 
            
Profit (loss) per ordinary share           
Basic$0.11  $0.03  $0.81  $2.34 
Diluted$0.11  $0.03  $0.80  $2.32 


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
          
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
 2023    2022    2022
     ASSETS
Non-current assets         
Goodwill$ 29,702 $29,702 $29,702
Other intangible assets  223,447  111,797  188,407
Property, plant and equipment  497,557  486,247  548,862
Other non-current financial assets  14,702  14,186  3,977
Deferred tax assets  7,123  7,136  246
Non-current receivables from related parties  2,915  1,600  1,665
Other non-current assets  19,297  18,218  18,819
Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents  2,175  2,133  2,220
Total non-current assets   796,918   671,019   793,898
Current assets         
Inventories  417,042  500,080  362,298
Trade and other receivables  312,452  425,474  499,953
Current receivables from related parties  2,728  2,675  2,784
Current income tax assets  7,652  6,104  408
Other current financial assets  2  3  203
Other current assets  26,914  30,608  11,838
Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale  1,088  1,067  
Current restricted cash and cash equivalents  2,411  2,875  
Cash and cash equivalents  339,611  317,935  173,802
Total current assets   1,109,900   1,286,821   1,051,286
Total assets$  1,906,818 $ 1,957,840 $ 1,845,184
          
     EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity$  658,490 $ 756,813 $ 475,477
Non-current liabilities         
Deferred income  128,125  3,842  70,699
Provisions  50,937  47,670  57,858
Bank borrowings  15,590  15,774  3,360
Lease liabilities  11,744  12,942  10,636
Debt instruments  304,621  330,655  404,954
Other financial liabilities  39,276  38,279  38,674
Other Obligations  36,310  37,502  37,241
Other non-current liabilities  22  12  
Deferred tax liabilities  35,272  35,854  35,423
Total non-current liabilities   621,897   522,530   658,845
Current liabilities         
Provisions  146,501  145,507  159,386
Bank borrowings  31,462  62,059  95,359
Lease liabilities  7,492  8,929  7,869
Debt instruments  4,688  12,787  6,382
Other financial liabilities  43,950  60,382  62,141
Financial Instruments  79,331    
Payables to related parties  2,377  1,790  8,685
Trade and other payables  147,150  219,666  249,064
Current income tax liabilities  48,326  53,234  21,208
Other Obligations  18,790  9,580  18,369
Other current liabilities  96,364  104,563  82,399
Total current liabilities   626,431   678,497   710,862
Total equity and liabilities$  1,906,818 $ 1,957,840 $ 1,845,184


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
            
 Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended  Twelve Months
Ended
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:           
Profit for the period$ 25,468  $ 9,142  $ 150,787  $ 443,828 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit
to net cash used by operating activities:		           
Income tax (benefit) expense 9,461   7,775   43,495   147,983 
Depreciation and amortization charges,
operating allowances and write-downs		 17,990   20,547   21,109   81,559 
Net finance expense 10,980   16,830   12,455   58,741 
Exchange differences (1,455)  (4,051)  4,393   9,995 
Impairment losses (246)  56,999      56,999 
Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset (25)  (209)  (6)  (349)
Gain on disposal of non-current assets (22)  (120)  302   459 
Share-based compensation 1,905   1,941   1,807   5,836 
Other adjustments    (6)  21   (91)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities           
(Increase) decrease in inventories 86,275   41,566   (73,611)  (220,823)
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables 118,714   14,518   (121,767)  (72,558)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables (73,864)  (130)  40,073   30,640 
Other (44,100)  (10,288)  (12,463)  (56,677)
Income taxes paid (16,298)  (36,455)  (687)  (80,524)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities  134,783    118,059    65,908    405,018 
Cash flows from investing activities:           
Interest and finance income received 668   257   68   1,520 
Payments due to investments:           
Other intangible assets    (918)     (1,147)
Property, plant and equipment (17,960)  (13,891)  (9,193)  (52,153)
Other          6 
Net cash (used) provided by investing activities  (17,292)   (14,552)   (9,125)   (51,774)
Cash flows from financing activities:           
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs    (60)     (853)
Repayment of debt instruments (26,283)     (4,943)  (111,106)
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:           
Borrowings 109,762   158,607   244,164   898,586 
Payments (141,900)  (168,230)  (237,627)  (919,932)
Amounts paid due to leases (2,247)  (4,383)  (2,518)  (11,590)
Proceeds from other financing liabilities          38,298 
Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities (17,377)     38,298   678 
Interest paid (18,192)  (3,569)  (34,799)  (60,822)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities  (96,237)   (17,635)   2,575    (166,741)
Total net cash flows for the period  21,254    85,872    59,358    186,503 
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 322,943   236,789   116,663   116,663 
Exchange differences on cash and
cash equivalents in foreign currencies		    282   1   (6,506)
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents$ 344,197  $ 322,943  $ 176,022  $ 296,660 
Cash from continuing operations 339,611   317,935   173,802   317,935 
Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 4,586   5,008   2,220   5,008 
Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position$ 344,197  $ 322,943  $ 176,022  $ 322,943 


Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

             
 Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended Twelve Months
Ended		 
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 
Profit attributable to the parent$ 20,991  $ 6,199  $ 151,163  $ 440,314 
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 4,477   2,943   (376)  3,514 
Income tax expense 9,461   7,775   43,495   147,983 
Net finance expense 10,980   16,830   12,455   58,741 
Exchange differences (1,455)  (4,051)  4,393   9,995 
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 17,990   20,547   21,109   81,559 
EBITDA  62,444    50,243    232,239    742,106 
Impairment (246)  56,999      56,999 
Restructuring and termination costs       5,909   9,315 
New strategy implementation 2,049   4,442   2,971   29,032 
Pension Plan buyout           
Subactivity 3,713   5,653      9,449 
PPA Energy (23,193)         
Prior periods (loss)    13,105      13,105 
Adjusted EBITDA$ 44,767  $ 130,442  $ 241,119  $ 860,006 


Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

               
 Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended  Twelve Months
Ended		 
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022  December 31, 2022 
Profit attributable to the parent$ 20,991  $ 6,199  $ 151,163  $ 440,314 
Tax rate adjustment (599)  4,591   6,931   36,604 
Impairment (175)  46,272      46,272 
Restructuring and termination costs       4,797   7,562 
New strategy implementation 1,459   3,606   2,412   23,568 
Pension Plan buyout           
Subactivity 2,644   4,589      7,671 
PPA Energy (16,513)         
Prior periods (loss)    10,639      10,639 
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent$ 7,807  $ 75,896  $ 165,303  $ 572,630 


Adjusted diluted profit per share:

               
 Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended    Quarter Ended Twelve Months
Ended		 
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 
Diluted profit per ordinary share$ 0.11  $ 0.03  $ 0.80  $ 2.32 
Tax rate adjustment (0.00)  0.02   0.04   0.19 
Impairment (0.00)  0.24      0.26 
Restructuring and termination costs       0.03   0.04 
New strategy implementation 0.01   0.02   0.01   0.13 
Subactivity 0.01   0.02      0.04 
PPA Energy (0.09)         
Prior periods (loss)    0.06      0.06 
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share$ 0.05  $ 0.39  $ 0.88  $ 3.04 