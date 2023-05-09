Neuronetics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

MALVERN, Pa., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the “company” or Neuronetics”) a commercial stage medical technology company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help with the best neurohealth therapies in the world, that Keith Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Furlong, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Company is scheduled to present at 12:30 pm Eastern Time the same day via webcast.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.neuronetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.