Element Reports Strong First Quarter Results, Raises Full-Year 2023 Results Guidance

Q1 net revenue grew 16.5% (8.9% before FX) from Q1 last year and 4.0% (2.3% before FX) over last quarter to a record $304.0 million

Q1 pre-tax income grew 4.3% over last quarter and adjusted operating income grew 10.1% (7.2% before FX) over last quarter, expanding pre-tax income margin to 45.4% and operating margin to 54.4%

Q1 EPS of $0.26 was 5 cents higher than Q1 last year and 2 cents higher than last quarter, while adjusted EPS grew 7 cents (4 cents before FX) and 4 cents (3 cents before FX) on the same comparative bases to a record $0.31

Element generated $0.37 of free cash flow per share in the quarter – 8 cents more than Q1 last year (6 cents before FX) and 7 cents more than last quarter (6 cents before FX)

Q1 services revenue grew 18.5% (11.8% before FX) from Q1 last year and 4.7% (4.6% before FX) over last quarter, to a record $156.2 million. Combined with syndication revenue of $14.9 million for the quarter, Element’s capital-lighter business model expanded the Company’s return on common equity to 12.0% and pre-tax return on common equity to a record 18.8%

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced strong financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and raised full-year 2023 results guidance.

Element grew first quarter net revenue 16.5% (8.9% before FX) from Q1 2022 (“year-over-year”) and 4.0% (2.3% before FX) over last quarter (“quarter-over-quarter”) to a record $304.0 million. Adjusted operating income (“AOI”) of $165.5 million constitutes 15.8% year-over-year growth (7.2% before FX) and 10.1% quarter-over-quarter growth (7.2% before FX). Element’s market-leading platform underpinned a 45.4% pre-tax income margin and 54.4% operating margin for the quarter, absorbing the Company’s continued investment in its commercial capabilities, which will continue throughout 2023 as previously communicated.

First quarter EPS were $0.26, up 5 cents year-over-year and 2 cents quarter-over-quarter. Q1 adjusted EPS were a record $0.31, up 7 cents year-over-year (4 cents before FX) and 4 cents quarter-over-quarter (3 cents before FX). Element generated $0.37 of free cash flow (“FCF”) per share in the quarter – 8 cents more year-over-year (6 cents before FX) and 7 cents more quarter-over-quarter (6 cents before FX). ROE and pre-tax ROE at March 31, 2023 were 12.0% and a record 18.8%, respectively.

“Element’s outstanding first quarter results are a testament to our client-centric culture and the value of delivering a consistent, superior service experience,” said Jay Forbes, Element’s retiring Chief Executive Officer. “Our people – my 2,500 colleagues for the last 5 years – continue to drive Element’s performance to record heights evidenced by our net revenue, adjusted EPS, and pre-tax ROE benchmarks this quarter. I have the utmost confidence in the Company’s ability to continue generating record performance in the quarters and years ahead.”

“Our clients remain the focal point of everything we do and every decision we make,” said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Element’s President and incoming Chief Executive Officer. “Growing net revenue atop a scalable operating platform, advancing a capital-lighter business model and returning excess equity to shareholders remain our strategic priorities because they have proven to generate considerable value for all Element stakeholders. Based on what I have seen across this organization so far, I believe we have everything we need to keep generating material value for our stakeholders, and I look forward to leading the charge.”

Full-year 2023 results guidance

Element is raising certain of its full-year 2023 result guidance ranges:

$ millions, except per common share 2022 results, excluding non-recurring items,

at Q3 2022 FX1 Old 2023 guidance,

at Q3 2022 FX1 2022 results, excluding non-recurring items,

at current FX2 Old 2023 guidance,

at current FX2 New 2023 guidance (at current FX2) Net revenue $1,098 $1,140-1,170 $1,164 $1,210-1,240 $1,240-1,260 Implied YoY Growth 4-7% 4-7% 6.5-8.5% Operating margin 54.1% 54-55% 54.8% 54-55% 54-55% Adjusted operating income $594 $615-645 $638 $660-690 $675-700 Implied YoY Growth 4-9% 3-8% 7-10% Adjusted earnings per share3 $1.05 $1.12-1.17 $1.13 $1.21-1.26 $1.26-1.31 Implied YoY Growth 7-11% 7-12% 12-16% Free cash flow per share3 $1.29 $1.45-1.50 $1.39 $1.57-1.62 $1.58-1.63 Implied YoY Growth 12-16% 13-17% 13-17% Originations $6,605 $7,500-8,000 $6,938 $8,000-8,500 $8,000-8,500 Implied YoY Growth 14-21% 15-23% 15-23% Syndication volume $3,000-4,000 $3,000-4,000

Profitable organic net revenue growth atop a scalable operating platform

Element’s first quarter net revenue grew 16.5% year-over-year and 4.0% quarter-over-quarter as reported, and 8.9% year-over-year and 2.3% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency. This was led by services revenue growth of 18.5% year-over-year and 4.7% quarter-over-quarter as reported (11.8% year-over-year and 4.6% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency), followed by net financing revenue growth of 15.4% year-over-year and 5.9% quarter-over-quarter as reported (6.6% year-over-year and 2.0% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency).

The Company’s quarter-over-quarter net revenue growth was demonstrably profitable as pre-tax income and AOI growth each outpaced net revenue growth, expanding pre-tax income margin 20 basis points to 45.4% and operating margin 300 basis points to 54.4% for the first quarter. In constant currency, operating margin grew by 250 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

Element’s Q1 EPS were $0.26 and adjusted EPS were $0.31, the latter up 7 cents per share or 29.2% year-over-year (4 cents or 14.8% in constant currency) and 4 cents or 14.8% quarter-over-quarter as reported (3 cents or 10.7% in constant currency).

A capital-lighter business model

Growing services revenue is one of two planks of the Company’s capital-lighter business model. (Services revenue has much lower funding needs than net financing revenue: only the net working capital required to procure fuel, parts and services for clients.)

First quarter services revenue grew 18.5% or $24.4 million year-over-year as reported (or 11.8% or $16.5 million in constant currency) and 4.7% or $7.0 million quarter-over-quarter (4.6% or $6.8 million in constant currency) to a record $156.2 million.

The second plank of Element’s capital-lighter business model is syndication – the sale of fleet lease receivables to financial buyers (with a lower cost of capital than Element’s) on terms that are economically superior for Element than holding those assets on balance sheet.

Element syndicated $689.6 million of assets in Q1 (including $370.8 million in the last two weeks of March despite U.S. banking turmoil), generating $14.9 million of syndication revenue (a 2.2% “yield” on assets syndicated).

The Company’s advance of its capital-lighter business model continues to enhance ROE: year-over-year at March 31, return on common equity improved 210 basis points to 12.0% and pre-tax return on common equity improved 310 basis points to 18.8%.

Growing free cash flow per share and the return of capital to shareholders

Element generated $0.37 of FCF per share in the first quarter; 27.6% or 8 cents per share growth year-over-year and 23.3% or 7 cents per share growth quarter-over-quarter as reported. In constant currency, FCF per share grew 19.4% or 6 cents year-over-year and 19.4% or 6 cents per share quarter-over-quarter.

Per share growth is aided by Element’s return of capital to common shareholders through buybacks pursuant to the Company’s NCIBs. Element returned $20 million cash to common shareholders through buybacks of 1.1 million common shares in the first quarter.

As previously communicated, Element plans to maintain an annual common dividend representing between 25% and 35% of the Company’s last twelve months’ free cash flow per share, which the Company expects to grow (as guided). Element also continues to plan to redeem its outstanding preferred share series – at the time (and in lieu) of rate reset – thereby further optimizing the Company’s balance sheet and maturing its capital structure.

Adjusted Operating Results as reported Three-month periods ended (in $000’s for stated values, except per share amounts) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 $ $ $ Net revenue Servicing income, net 156,199 149,208 131,842 Net financing revenue 132,880 125,449 115,181 Syndication revenue, net 14,880 17,671 13,777 Net revenue 303,959 292,328 260,800 Adjusted operating expenses4 Salaries, wages and benefits 85,611 88,180 76,212 General and administrative expenses 36,558 38,453 27,797 Depreciation and amortization 16,297 15,388 13,935 Adjusted operating expenses 138,466 142,021 117,944 Adjusted operating income 165,493 150,307 142,856 Provision for taxes applicable to adjusted operating income 38,891 37,607 37,147 Cumulative preferred share dividends 5,946 5,946 8,103 After-tax adjusted operating income attributable to common shareholders4 120,656 106,754 97,606 Weighted average number of shares outstanding [basic] 392,220 392,811 401,575 After-tax adjusted operating income per share4 [basic] 0.31 0.27 0.24 Net income 106,484 101,216 93,604 Earnings per share [basic] 0.26 0.24 0.21





Adjusted Operating Results in constant currency5 Three-month periods ended (in $000’s for stated values, except per share amounts) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 $ $ $ Net revenue Servicing income, net 156,199 149,354 139,658 Net financing revenue 132,880 130,299 124,710 Syndication revenue, net 14,880 17,587 14,782 Net revenue 303,959 297,240 279,150 Salaries, wages and benefits 85,611 88,752 80,635 General and administrative expenses 36,558 38,641 29,374 Depreciation and amortization 16,297 15,434 14,711 Adjusted operating expenses4 138,466 142,827 124,720 Adjusted operating income 165,493 154,413 154,430 Provision for taxes applicable to adjusted operating income 38,891 39,376 38,623 Cumulative preferred share dividends 5,946 5,946 8,103 After-tax adjusted operating income attributable to common shareholders4 120,656 109,091 107,704 Weighted average number of shares outstanding [basic] 392,220 392,811 401,575 After-tax adjusted operating income per share [basic] 0.31 0.28 0.27

CEO LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

My fellow shareholders,

When I accepted this role five years ago, I couldn’t have imagined that the journey would have been this challenging, or this fulfilling.

The Transformation – ridding ourselves of the problematic investment in 19th Capital; deleveraging and upgrading our balance sheet; and reinvesting in the people, processes and culture that underpin our core fleet management business – revealed far more “opportunities” than I had initially expected when I outlined my strategic hypothesis to the Board in early 2018.

We had barely begun to execute the Transformation plan when we received news that Armada wanted us to fund and service a massive new fleet of delivery vans in support of their last mile delivery program. In the first year of the program, they grew to become our single-largest client.

And mid-way through Transformation, the degree of difficulty increased again with the onset of the pandemic, forcing us to advance our comprehensive change agenda working remotely.

Despite these and other setbacks, we completed the Transformation of Element, on time and well ahead of plan, having disposed of 19th Capital, achieved our targeted leverage and generated top quartile employee engagement, client retention and shareholder returns. Further, the consistent superior client experience and scalable operating platform we built as part of Transformation, coupled with the syndication capabilities we established to support Armada, provided us the three planks of our current growth platform.

Our success over the last five years is readily apparent in our numerical results, with the achievement of

Top quartile client loyalty scores that helped us grow annual revenue by $259 million over the period;

Operational scalability that allowed us to expand operating margins by 771 bps to 54.4%;

A capital lighter business model that has increased pre-tax ROE by 758 bps to 18.8%; and

More than $5 billion of shareholder value created, placing us in the top 5% of the companies within the TSX Composite during this period.

Clearly, the investments we made in our people, processes and systems throughout Transformation and our pivot to growth have both strengthened and de-risked our business model, allowing us to assert our market leadership in each of the three geographies we serve, to both enlarge the addressable market and increase our share thereof.

What is less apparent but arguably as (or more) important are the fundamental changes we have made to the business, changes that will allow the company to sustain its growth strategy for many years to come.

Our Culture

The biggest change – and the one that underpins my confidence in the continued success of Element – has been the shift in the culture that envelops and supports the 2,500 talented people that achieved these remarkable outcomes.

Ours is a culture of transparency and accountability . Our people understand and embrace the strategic objectives set forth and measured on our Global Balanced Scorecard and devote their collective resources – daily – towards their attainment. And whether they’re in Melbourne, Mexico City, Maryland, Minnesota or Mississauga, they have aligned their local priorities and activities to the advancement of these same strategic objectives. This ability to focus the entire organization on the few things that matter most has been a key contributor to the success we enjoyed with both Transformation and our Pivot to Growth, and this entrenched strategic alignment – reinforced with a strong sense of accountability and commitment – bodes well for the continuing advancement of our strategy for the years to come.

Ours is a culture of collaboration and connection . While we have done much to shift the culture of the Company, we’ve also worked diligently to preserve and enhance those historical cultural norms that would play an important, continuing role in our success. One legacy cultural attribute we preserved and built upon was our client centricity. Our clients cite our people – and the expertise and care they bring to the relationship – as a key point of differentiation from our competitors. That ability to connect and collaborate – with clients and one another – has allowed us to become trusted advisors of clients (and prospects) as they optimize existing fleet operations and plan for their fleet transition from ICE to EV. This spirit of collaboration and connection has also allowed us to retain our people and to rapidly share best practices across the globe, continuously improving the client experience.

Ours is a culture of agility . The world in which we operate has known few constants over the last five years. While we as a leadership team pride ourselves on our ability to “look around corners”, we have nonetheless encountered a broad array of unforeseen circumstances over these last five years. When these unexpected factors arise and threaten the attainment of our strategic objectives, we quickly swarm the issue to gain a clear understanding and assessment of the matter and then effect a timely resolution (incorporating any learnings into our future operating routines). In doing so, our organizational capability grows, making our business model even more resilient.

The changes we’ve made to our culture have created something truly unique and special, and wonderfully enduring; the cultural fabric of Element will be a key enabler of our continuing success.

Our People

Another significant change we’ve made relates to our people.

I find it fascinating – and terribly rewarding – that the same people who struggled to address a whole host of operational and financial challenges in 2018, are now posting successive years of record-breaking, “best-in-class” performance. While we have added new, complementary talent to the team who have helped us considerably, the bigger reason for this pronounced shift in performance over the last five years was the early decision made to put our people first.

From the very outset, we put the well-being and success of our employees first knowing that if we focused on meeting their needs, then they could devote their undivided attention to meeting the needs of our clients. In addition to establishing a foundation of mutual trust and respect, we

Provided clarity as to the strategic direction and priorities – our people understand how their job contributes to Element’s success;



Furnished them with the policies, processes and systems they need to achieve high-performance – our people have the tools they need to do their job well;



Deployed better leaders – promoting from within and hiring externally – to coach and direct them – our people have the feedback and support they need to excel; and



Created an employee experience that promotes inclusion and engagement, and rewards them for their contributions – our employees are being grown and developed, enlarging our organizational capacity and productivity while creating opportunities for their career progression.

Element teams are well-positioned to accelerate our forward momentum throughout 2023 and beyond having equipped them to succeed with a unifying culture, strategic clarity, an industry-leading operating platform and outstanding leaders.

Our Future

While the early years of Transformation hardened our infrastructure – “cementing” the policies, processes and systems essential to achieving our strategic objectives into our operations – our more recent Pivot to Growth gave us the time and purpose to both solidify the cultural changes we had initiated while further developing our people.

Working closely with this great team of high-quality talent, and seeing how our deep-rooted culture permeated every team in every geography, it became clear to me that my time had come; I had achieved what I had set out to do back in early 2018, translating Element’s clear potential into tangible success and ensuring that the means to sustain this newfound success would remain in place for years to come.

By design, successful organizations outlast the people that contribute to their success. While I believe my leadership was required to initiate the necessary changes that launched us on this remarkable journey, my importance to the organization’s success has – by intention – lessened as the organization rapidly matured to become – in substance and not just name – the market leader in fleet management. As Jim Collins wrote in Built to Last “…wouldn’t that person be even more amazing if, instead of telling the time, he or she built a clock that could tell the time forever, even after he or she was dead and gone?” In Element, we have created a fine timepiece.

In closing, let me offer my thanks,

To our Executive team, I couldn’t be prouder of what we have accomplished over these last five years or the way it was achieved. Thank you for your trust in me and one another, for your selfless and tireless dedication to turning ambitions into reality, and for the spirit of camaraderie you all generously imbued.

To David Denison and our Board of Directors, thank you for your support and encouragement as we reconstructed this business and gained a full appreciation as to just how special it was. You have been great stewards of this organization, as well-evidenced and properly recognized by the vast improvement in our governance standings.

To my fellow Shareholders, thank you for entrusting your capital in this truly unique business. As many of you have heard me say, “If you are willing to invest the time to understand Element, you will be rewarded for your efforts.” We will continue to benefit from those rewards for years to come.

To my 2,500 colleagues throughout Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, thank you for your countless contributions to our success. I have asked a lot of you, and you have consistently exceeded expectations in response. I am forever grateful for the warm embrace you showed me on day one and for the followership and resolute spirit you have shown ever since.

And to Laura, thank you for the energy, curiosity and humility you have shown these last three months as you learned our business, met our people and immersed yourself into our culture. You will be a great leader for this company, providing vital services to our clients, great careers for our people, and outstanding returns to our owners.

It’s been an honour to serve in this role,

Jay

Dividends Declared

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per outstanding common share of Element for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Element’s Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on Element’s preferred shares:

Series TSX Ticker Amount Record Date Payment Date Series A EFN.PR.A $0.4333125 June 15, 2023 June 30, 2023 Series C EFN.PR.C $0.3881300 June 15, 2023 June 30, 2023 Series E EFN.PR.E $0.3689380 June 15, 2023 June 30, 2023

The Company’s common and preferred share dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Normal Course Issuer Bids

On November 11, 2022, the TSX approved Element’s notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). The NCIB allows Element to repurchase on the open market (or as otherwise permitted) at its discretion, during the period from November 15, 2022 to November 14, 2023, up to 39,228,719 common shares, subject to rules of the TSX and applicable law. As of March 31, 2023 and since the NCIB renewal, 1,122,933 common shares were repurchased for cancellation, for an aggregate amount of approximately $20.5 million at a volume weighted average price of $18.27 per common share.

Element applies trade date accounting in determining the date on which the share repurchase is reflected in the consolidated financial statements. Trade date accounting is the date on which the Company commits itself to purchase the shares.

1 Based on a CAD:USD exchange rate of 1.29:1, a CAD:MXP exchange rate of 0.06:1, and a CAD:AUD exchange rate of 0.90:1



2 Based on a CAD:USD exchange rate of 1.35:1, a CAD:MXP exchange rate of 0.07:1, and a CAD:AUD exchange rate of 0.92:1

3 Both adjusted EPS and free cash flow per share growth will be aided by common share buybacks under Element’s NCIB, the upshot of which is a projected weighted average outstanding common share count of 385-395 million for 2023.

4 Please refer to the Descriptions of Non-GAAP Measures section of the MD&A for a description of this non-GAAP measure.

5 Please refer to the Effect of Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Changes section of the MD&A for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP “constant currency” measures to their counterpart IFRS measures as reported.