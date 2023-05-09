The Reaching Back Foundation Partners with UNCF to Launch new Scholarship Program for HBCU Students Interested in the Game and Business of Golf

BOSTON, MA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reaching Back Foundation has partnered with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to set up a scholarship program that will provide financial support to Black students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) who are interested in a career in the game or business of golf or sports management.

The new $250,000 Tee Up Diversity Scholarship Program will award eight scholarships of up to $10,000 for two years to outstanding rising juniors who play golf or are interested in a career in sports management. In addition, a $100,000 endowment will be created to provide others an opportunity to contribute to the goal of increasing the number of Black Americans working in the golf and sports management fields.

E. Macey Russell, President of The Reaching Back Foundation, noted that “in order to increase diversity in the golf industry, it is important to create a pipeline for talented students of color to gain access to the many opportunities that exist in this broad field. UNCF is a leader in providing scholarship opportunities for students of color across the country, and The Reaching Back Foundation is proud to partner with them to administer the Tee Up Diversity Scholarship Program.”

“UNCF is grateful to work with The Reaching Back Foundation, Inc., to increase the number of African Americans in the golf Industry. Our students are extremely talented, and we know when provided the necessary tools and resources to succeed, they will truly transform industries in dire need of their diverse talent,” said Arleaya Martin, UNCF’s area development director.

The Tee Up for Diversity Program is open to Black students who are rising juniors and possess a GPA of 2.75 or higher; have completed a free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form; are enrolled full time at an accredited HBCU; and are majoring in either accounting, business administration, business management, communications, hospitality administration, public relations, marketing, environmental science, recreation and park management or sports management.

The scholarship application opened on April 29 and will close on May 31.

To learn more about the Tee Up Diversity Scholarship Program, please visit Program Landing Page (uncf.org) or contact Arleaya Martin at arleaya.martin@uncf.org.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 13% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 24% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About The Reaching Back Foundation

A group of minority professionals incorporated The Reaching Back Foundation, Inc. in 1997 as an IRS 501(c )(3) non-profit Massachusetts corporation. The Foundation mission is to raise funds that benefit minority and disadvantaged children in the areas of education and technology. The Foundation has raised over $1,000,000 through special events, and distributed funds to charities in need with an emphasis on organizations in communities where charitable funding is scarce. The Foundation does not have any employees and has always operated as a volunteer organization. https://www.thereachingbackfoundation.com/#intro