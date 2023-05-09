2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS becomes the pinnacle of open-top, mid-engine driving

Atlanta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirty years after the presentation of the Boxster concept car, Porsche is launching the most powerful version yet of the popular mid-engine roadster: the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS. For the first time, the high-revving naturally aspirated engine from the 911 GT3 powers an open-top, mid-engine sports car.

“With an engine taken directly from racing, the 718 Spyder RS offers a driving experience like no other,” says Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Slicing around a tight corner with the top off and the engine soaring to 9,000 rpm is an experience you will never forget.”

The new 718 Spyder RS is a counterpart to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The same lightweight powertrain with its high-revving engine characteristics also powers the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racing car. The exceptionally light and pure soft top of the 718 Spyder RS makes the highly evocative sound of the engine an even more compelling experience. The effect is further heightened by a standard lightweight stainless steel sport exhaust system and the distinctive combustion air inlets on the sides behind the headrests.

High-revving naturally aspirated engine and lightweight construction



The powertrain of the new 718 Spyder RS is identical to that of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS coupe. The four-liter six-cylinder boxer engine revs to 9,000 rpm and generates up to 493 hp and 331 lb.-ft. of torque. Combined with a short-ratio seven-speed PDK transmission, the six-cylinder engine catapults the two-seater roadster from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds. Compared to the previous 414 hp 718 Spyder without the ‘RS’ designation, the 718 Spyder RS boasts an additional 79 hp, and accelerates to 60 mph 0.5 seconds quicker toward a top track speed of 191 mph. Like every modern RS model, the new 718 Spyder RS is available exclusively with the seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung transmission (PDK). Gearshift paddles mounted on the steering wheel allow drivers to keep their hands on the wheel even when shifting gears manually. Alternatively, the driver can shift using the ergonomically designed selector lever on the center console. In addition to the more powerful engine, the Spyder RS weighs 59 pounds less than the 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder with optional PDK.

Balanced aerodynamics

The front end of the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS is almost identical to the front end of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The standard front lid is made of CFRP and features a wide air outlet above the bumper to channel the airflow. The two NACA ducts enhance brake cooling without adversely affecting the drag coefficient. Sideblades on the outer ends of the bumper contribute to downforce, while the front spoiler lip is slightly shorter than on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which is equipped with a large rear wing and therefore requires a larger front spoiler lip to achieve aerodynamic balance. Instead of a wing, the 718 Spyder RS features a striking ducktail spoiler that is both larger and reshaped compared to the 718 Spyder. All aerodynamic components are intricately coordinated. They maintain the car’s aerodynamic balance and contribute to a high degree of driving stability.

Lightweight soft-top design

The new 718 Spyder RS comes with a unique manually-operated, lightweight soft top. It consists of two parts: a sunshield and a weather protector. Both are completely removable and can be stowed in the vehicle. The single-layer lightweight Spyder soft-top can be used with the sunshield alone, shading the driver and passenger. The passenger compartment remains largely open to the side and behind the passengers. Together with the weather protector, this creates a complete top that provides effective protection against rain when the side windows are raised. The entire top weighs slightly more than 40 lbs. This special design is a savings of more than 16 lbs. compared to the 718 Spyder and more than 36 lbs. versus the 718 Boxster.

Sport suspension offers high precision and agility

The chassis of the 718 Spyder RS uses a combination of components from the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the 718 Spyder. It comes standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with sport calibration and has been lowered by 30 millimeters. It also features Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical rear limited slip differential, ball joint type suspension bearings and 20-inch forged alloy wheels. The behavior of the chassis is characterized by sharp steering precision, as well as agile and neutral handling. The ride height, toe, camber, and anti-roll bars are all adjustable. Compared to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, spring and damper rates have been reduced to achieve a more relaxed, characteristically convertible-style set-up. Like on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, customers can optionally specify a front axle lift system. As with the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it raises the front end by 1.1 inches while driving up to 37 mph.

Performance-focused interior

Sporty characteristics define the inside of the car, too, with nothing but functional and ergonomic essentials. The Race-Tex covered GT Sport steering wheel features a yellow 12-o'clock marking. The standard Full Bucket seats are made of lightweight CFRP in a carbon-weave finish and offer a high degree of lateral support. The seat covers are made of black leather, while the perforated Race-Tex seat centers features a contrasting color with a black background. The contrasting colors are Arctic Grey and Carmine Red. A ‘Spyder RS’ logo in the respective contrasting color is embroidered on the headrests. The dashboard and trims are covered with leather. Available exterior colors include four standard and three metallic paints, including the new Vanadium Grey Metallic as well as the special colors Arctic Grey, Shark Blue and Ruby Star Neo.

Optional with Weissach Package

An optional Weissach Package is also available for the Spyder RS. Particularly lightweight, optional forged magnesium wheels can be ordered in combination with this very sporty equipment package. When equipped with this package, the tailpipes of the sport exhaust system are made of titanium. Their design was inspired by the limited-edition 935 from 2018. Further exterior highlights include an exposed carbon fiber hood, carbon fiber combustion air scoops on the sides, and a carbon fiber Gurney flap on the rear spoiler. A visual highlight inside the car is the upper part of the dashboard covered with Race-Tex. The seat headrests gain embroidered “Weissach” logos, and the cloth top gains an embossed Weissach logo.

A Matching Porsche Design Chronograph

Exclusively available to buyers of the Porsche 718 Spyder RS is a handcrafted chronograph by Porsche Design, made by the Porsche watchmaking operation in Solothurn, Switzerland. Designed to match the configuration of the car, the case is made of titanium, the dial is made of carbon fiber and the strap is made of vehicle leather. The rotor on the back reflects the respective wheel design on the 718 Spyder RS.

The new 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS carries an MSRP of $160,700 excluding $1,450 for delivery, processing and handling. Arrival at U.S. dealers is expected in Spring, 2024. The Porsche 718 Spyder RS will celebrate its public premiere in June at the festivities marking 75 years of Porsche sports cars in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. Shortly afterwards, it will make an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.

Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.de

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche Centers in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

