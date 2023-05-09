Topicus.com Inc. Announces Re-Election of Members of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: TOI) is pleased to announce the re-election of each of the five director nominees listed in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated March 27, 2023, John Billowits, Jane Holden, Alex Macdonald, Donna Parr and Robin van Poelje, to the Corporation’s board of directors at its May 8, 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”).



Bernard Anzarouth, Jeff Bender, Jamal Baksh, Mark Leonard, Daan Dijkhuizen, Han Knooren and Paul Noordeman did not stand for re-election to the Corporation’s board of directors at the AGM. The Corporation wishes to thank each of the directors for their contributions as board members.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers. For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.