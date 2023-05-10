Global Reusable Incontinence Products Market is Likely to Reach US$ 1,242.8 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.1% | Report Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights predicts that the worldwide reusable incontinence pads market will achieve a valuation of US$ 685.1 million by the conclusion of 2023. The market value is projected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033, culminating in a market worth US$ 1,242.8 million. The sales of reusable incontinence products are anticipated to grow by 1.8 times over the next ten years.

According to data published by the National Health Service, urinary incontinence affects 13% of women and 5% of all men at some stage of their lives. In the United Kingdom alone, between 3 to 6 Million people suffer from urinary incontinence. It further states that up to 50 Million people in the developed world may be affected by this condition.

In the present scenario, incontinence management is dependent on single-use products. There is a perception that single-use, or disposable, incontinence products are more hygienic, in the sense that they can be thrown away after use. This prevents chances of any kind of pathogen-borne infections from spreading. But the use of these disposable products also raises questions about their accumulation and eventual environmental pollution.

Healthcare providers are, therefore, advocating increased incorporation of reusable incontinence products in combination with disposable ones. A prominent trend reflected in this industry is an emphasis on sustainability. Brands suggest mix-and-match use of reusable as well as disposable products to improve the sustainability quotient of the approach towards battling incontinence, without compromising on efficiency and convenience associated with the use of products.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, reusable incontinence pads accounted for 32% of all sales in 2022.

Reusable incontinence pads are most widely sold across hypermarkets/supermarkets, yielding 16.2% of all revenue.

3 out of 10 reusable incontinence pads are likely to be sold across the United States.

Germany to emerge as a significant market in Europe, accounting for 6.6% of total reusable incontinence products demand.

China is likely to be the fastest growing market, expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, the reusable incontinence products market is expected to grow by 1.8x.

“The geriatric population base globally is rising exponentially, which is leading to a sharp increase in the incidence of urinary and fecal incontinence. Manufacturers, therefore, are tailoring product specifications to suit the comfort and convenience of such patients, opening new growth frontiers.” Says an analyst at FMI.

Talk with our analyst and get the complete information of report now:

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players operating in the reusable incontinence products market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Proctor & Gamble Company, MediFabrik s.r.l, Essity AB, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Ontex International N.V., Attindas Hygiene Products, Activ Medical Disposable, Royal Medical Solutions Inc. and Abena Group among others.

In February 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation acquired a majority stake in Thinx Inc. The latter is a disruptor and leader in reusable period and incontinence underwear. The acquisition has enabled Kimberly-Clark to better address bladder leak and incontinence problems in the long run

Royal Medical Solutions Inc. offers a range of washable waterproof underpads bed pads for incontinence management. These pads are specifically designed for disability or individuals with body dysfunctions. These pads are especially suitable for elderly patients

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the reusable incontinence products market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the reusable incontinence products market, the report has been segmented based on price range, sales channel, end user, and region. The following is a breakdown of the segmentation details:

By Product Type:



Cloth Adult Diapers

Reusable Incontinence Pads

Reusable Incontinence Underpads

Reusable Briefs

By End User:

Men

Women

Kids



By Price Range:

Mass/Economic (US$ 10 to 75)

Premium (US$ 75 & Above)

By Size:

Small

Medium

Large

X-Large

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Mono Brand Stores Specialty Stores Drug Stores

Online Retailing

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

