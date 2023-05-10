SMCP - Jeremie Le Febvre is appointed CEO of Fursac

English French

Press release - Paris, 10th May 2023

Jérémie Le Febvre appointed as CEO of Fursac

SMCP group, parent company of the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jérémie Le Febvre as CEO of Fursac, effective 15th May 2023. In this role, he will also join the SMCP Executive Committee.

Isabelle Guichot, CEO of SMCP, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Jérémie to the Executive Committee of the group as CEO of Fursac. Throughout his career, he has developed a strategic vision of the industry, knowledge of the men’s ready-to-wear on the European, American and Asian markets, and leadership that will be major assets for the development and expansion of Fursac. I join the entire SMCP team in wishing him every success in his new position.”

Jérémie Le Febvre, 40, is taking over as CEO of Fursac after several years in key positions in the fashion industry. Before joining the group, he managed A-COLD-WALL*, a brand part of Tomorrow group, between London and Milan, alongside its Artistic Director.

Prior to that, he worked on several brands and notably AMI, at a key moment of its development, alongside the founding Artistic Director and the CEO. During this experience, he co-managed a multidisciplinary and global team that allowed him to put his leadership skills at the service of an ambitious creative environment, and to build a strong sensitivity for the world of men's fashion and the product.

A graduate of HEC and holder of a Master's degree in International Corporate and Tax Law, Jérémie spent the first 10 years of his career in key positions in the financial industry.

Jérémie Le Febvre, CEO of Fursac, said: "I am delighted to be joining the SMCP Group and Fursac at a crucial moment for the brand. Counting on my experience in international markets, I will continue the work carried out by Elina Kousourna over the past three years. I would like to thank Isabelle Guichot, Gauthier Borsarello and the rest of the SMCP Board of Directors for the confidence they have placed in me to continue to develop the Fursac brand.”

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 46 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN CodeFR0013214145, ticker: SMCP

