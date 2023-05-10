Software Defined Radios Market to Worth USD 16.20 Billion by 2028 | With a 5.3% CAGR

Pune, India, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global software defined radios market size is prophesied to witness remarkable growth owing to the increasing expenditure on improving the defense communication system of various nations across the globe. The global software defined radio market size was USD 12.45 Bn in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 11.60 Bn in 2021 to USD 16.20 Bn in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% in the 2021-2028 period.

Fortune Business Insights describes the market and its growth parameters in detail in their upcoming report titled, “Software Defined Radios Market Forecast, 2021-2028.”



The software-defined radios (SDR) market is experiencing a period of rapid growth and innovation, as the use of these devices expands across a wide range of applications. From military and defense to commercial and amateur radio, SDRs are revolutionizing the way we communicate and opening up new opportunities for innovation and advancement.

One of the key benefits of SDR technology is its ability to adapt and reconfigure itself to suit a wide range of communication needs. This flexibility makes SDRs ideal for use in military and defense applications, where they can be used to quickly adapt to changing battlefield conditions and support a variety of mission-critical operations.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Software Defined Radios Market Report:



BAE Systems (The U.K.)

Aselsan (Turkey)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

General Dynamics (the U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (The U.S.)

Harris Corporation (The U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (The U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Leonardo (Italy)

Rohde and Schwarz (Germany)

Others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 11.60 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 3.20 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Component

By Frequency Band

By Platform

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Software Defined Radios Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of SDR for Military Application to Fuel Market Growth Rising Adoption of Modern Communication System Over Conventional Systems to Aid Growth

Segmentation-

Detailed Segmentation of the Software Defined Radios Market includes:

The market for software defined radios is segmented into application, component, platform, frequency band, type, and geography. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into commercial, and defense. With respect to component, the market is grouped into auxillary system, software, receiver, and transmitter. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into space, naval, airborne, mobile, fixed, and land. The frequency segment is further categorized into UHF, VHF, HF, and other bands. In terms of type, the market is classified into terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA), cognitive or intelligent radio, and joint tactical radio system (JTRS).

COVID-19 Impact:



The current situation of COVID-19 pandemic has left the entire world in a state of panic. The increasing coronavirus cases and the lack of proper healthcare services to aid their needs have put the healthcare sector in major crisis. The governments of various economies have imposed lockdown for a short term in order to get hold of the situation. Owing to this, most businesses are temporarily shut while a few are trying to make ends meet by operating from homes.

Report Coverage:



The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption by Residential and Industrial Sectors to Bolster Growth

The increasing adoption of SDR in the telecommunication sector and its technological advancements stands as the key factor boosting the global software defined radio market growth. The introduction of cognitive radio (CR), and smart processing into SDRs, coupled with the rising expenditure on the military and defense sector by various governments will also aid in expansion of the market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of software defined radio across the industrial, residential, and commercial sectors will further augment the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for mission-critical communication will also augment growth.

On the contrary, high power consumption and interoperability of disparate communication technologies may cause hindrance to the market in the forecast period. Despite this, the growing use of wireless features, and the rising demand for next-generation IP systems are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant Owing to Rising Demand for Advanced Military Equipment

On the basis of geographical segmentation, the largest software defined radio market share is generated by Asia Pacific owing to the increasing demand for advanced technologies and new product development. This, coupled with the rising demand for advanced military equipment, will help this region continue its dominance the market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in North America is expected to generate notable revenue on account of the expansion of the telecom industry and the increasing adoption of advanced technological products. Furthermore, the European market will also gain momentum in the coming years attributing to the presence of major players such as Thales Group, BAE Systems, Leonardo, and others in Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.

Competitive Landscape-

Collaborative Strategies are an Increasing trend Among Major Companies

Players functioning in the market for software defined radios are engaging in collaborative strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements and others to gain competitive edge in the market. Other players are focusing on gaining contracts with the government of various nations for providing services to the military and defense sector. This will also help players earn notable revenue and make their mark in the competition.

Industry Developments:

April 2016 – A $12.7 billion contract was awarded to Rockwell Collins by the U.S. Army for supplying software-defined radios for military communication under the Handheld, Manpack, and Small Form Factor (HMS) program.

October 2017 – A $131.9 million contract was awarded to Thales by the Royal Navy (UK) for supporting the communication systems installed on the HMS Queen Elizabeth Class for a period of 7 years.

