Innofactor Plc: Cancellation of treasury shares

Innofactor Plc Total number of voting rights and capital, on May 10, 2023, at 9:30 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc has decided to cancel a total of 1,044,534 Innofactor shares currently owned by the Company. The treasury shares to be cancelled were acquired within the Company’s acquisition of own shares announced by the Company on October 5, 2021, and September 28, 2022.

The cancellation will be entered in the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office approximately by the end of May. Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there are in total 37,388,225 registered shares in Innofactor. After the cancellation has been registered in the trade register, the total number of shares in Innofactor is 36,343,691 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 36,343,691.

After the cancellation, Innofactor Plc doesn’t hold any shares in the Company. The cancellation of the shares has no effect on the share capital of Innofactor Plc.





