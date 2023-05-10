Warm Air Heater Market Size and Growth Analysis By 2030, Research By Reports Insights

New York, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report "Global Warm Air Heater Market" published by Reports Insights, the market exhibited a valuation of USD 2.36 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2030, with a steady growth rate of 3.6%. The increasing demand for warm air heaters across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is primarily driving this growth.

Warm air heater are electronic devices that are deployed in the residential, commercial, and industrial spaces to provide a warm effect in the environment. Warm air heaters draw air from the surroundings and exert it back through valves and ducts providing a warmer effect. Moreover, warm air heaters are energy-efficient as they consume less fuel and produces more heat than the traditional heating systems.

The extremely cold climatic conditions especially in North America and Europe is driving the demand for warm air heaters in the region. Businesses and corporate offices are increasingly deploying warm air heaters in order to maintain a comfortable living environment. Moreover, warm air heaters are cost-effective and have a low installation cost compared to other heating systems, further contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2023, Mitsubishi Electric launched the intelli-HEAT Dual Fuel System for HVAC systems that integrates heat-pump and gas furnace systems to reduce fossil fuel usage. Thus, the increasing adoption of warm air heaters in residential and commercial spaces is driving the growth of the market.

The adoption of hybrid heating systems that incorporates both electric and solar panels is providing potential opportunities for the growth of warm air heater market. Hybrid heating systems are expected to assist individuals and businesses to make significant cost-savings on electricity bills. However, the availability of alternate heating solutions such as heat pumps and radiant heating is hindering the growth of the market.







Warm Air Heater Market Growth Drivers:

The cold climatic conditions in various regions is driving the growth of the market.

The increasing government regulations for the adoption of renewable sources of energy in warm air heaters are promoting the growth of the market.

The energy-efficiency and cost-effectiveness of warm air heaters is contributing to the growth of the market.

Restraints

The availability of alternate heating systems such as heat pumps is limiting the growth of the market.

Warm air heaters have the tendency to circulate dust particles in the environment is hindering the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The utilization of hybrid air heating systems to improve the cost-effectiveness of warm air heating systems is providing potential opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Warm Air Heater Market Research Covarages:-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 3.08 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 3.6% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players BriskHeat, Amba Heat Ltd, Babcock Wanson, Colt International Licensing Limited, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Dantherm AS, Johnson & Starley, Geurts International B.V, Kroll Energy GmbH, Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG By Type Radiant Tube Heaters

Duct Heaters

Enclosure Heaters

Forced Air Heaters

Heat Torches and Flame Heaters

Room Heaters

Others By Application Tunnels

Power Generation

Industrial

Buildings

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Geography North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Highlights

Globally, Warm Air Heater are divided based on the Type into Radiant Tube Heaters, Duct Heaters, Enclosure Heaters, Forced Air Heaters, Heat Torches and Flame Heaters, Room Heaters, and Others.

On the basis of Application, the market is classified into Tunnels, Power Generation, Industrial, Buildings, and Others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in Warm Air Heater Market.

Global Warm Air Heater Market Segmentation Details:



Based on Type, the forced air-heater segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Forced air heaters heat a room quickly and distribute heat evenly throughout the space. As a result, forced air heaters have the ability to heat the air in significantly less time in comparison to the traditional heating systems. Additionally, forced air heaters are less expensive to install as compared to other types of heating systems further contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on Application, the buildings segment offered substantial shares to the robotic process automation market. The growing demand for comfortable and energy-efficient heating systems by building occupants to provide heating and ventilation is fueling the growth of warm air heaters in buildings. Moreover, businesses and corporate offices are deploying warm air heaters to provide a comfortable working environment for their employees, workers, and assistants.

Based on region, The North American region has been a major contributor to the growth of the Warm Air Heater market. The advancements in technology have led to the development of more energy-efficient and cost-effective warm air heaters to combat cold climatic conditions in the region. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote the adoption renewable energy resources is contributing to the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Fujitsu General Limited collaborated with Groupe Atlantic to establish a joint venture for the manufacturing of heat pumps and water heating systems ATW (air to water) in Europe.

In August 2021, Eberspaecher launched a new generation of air heaters called Eberspacher Airtronic 3 designed to deliver reliable and efficient heating performance for a wide range of applications.

List of Major Global Warm Air Heater Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

BriskHeat

Amba Heat Ltd

Babcock Wanson

Colt International Licensing Limited

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dantherm AS

Johnson & Starley

Geurts International B.V

Kroll Energy GmbH

Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Global Warm Air Heater Market Segmentation:

By Type

Radiant Tube Heaters

Duct Heaters

Enclosure Heaters

Forced Air Heaters

Heat Torches and Flame Heaters

Room Heaters

Others

By Application Tunnels Power Generation Industrial Buildings Others



Key Questions Covered in the Warm Air Heater Market Report



What is Warm Air Heater Warm Air Heater is a device used to warm the temperature of the surrounding air in order to combat the cold climatic conditions. Warm air heaters are also deployed to provide ventilation in household and commercial spaces, thereby providing a comfortable environment to the consumers.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the Warm Air Heater market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth? The report consists of segments including Type and Application. Each segment has key dominating sub-segment being driven by the industry trends and market dynamics. For instance, by type has witnessed forced air heaters as the dominating segment in the year 2022, due to its ability to provide a quick heating effect in comparison to other types of heating systems.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the Warm Air Heater market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth? The report consists of segments including Type and End-User. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment being fueled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, the application segment witnessed industries as the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing adoption of warm air heaters in warehouses and distribution centers to prevent the damage of stored products.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

Europe is expected to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to the extreme climatic conditions in the region. Moreover, the presence of warm air heaters in shopping malls, retail stores, and cinemas is further contributing to the growth of warm air heater market.

