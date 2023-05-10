SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 May 2023 at 11:00 am
Sampo: Correction to Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 regarding ownership in Topdanmark
Due to human error, Sampo plc’s ownership in Topdanmark was incorrect in Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 published today.
The correct ownership stood at 43,676,975 shares at the end of March 2023, thus, no change in ownership during the first quarter. The market value of the holding was EUR 2,151 million on 31 March 2023.
The corrected Interim Statement for January-March 2023 is attached to this release.
