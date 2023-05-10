English Finnish

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 May 2023 at 11:00 am



Sampo: Correction to Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 regarding ownership in Topdanmark





Due to human error, Sampo plc’s ownership in Topdanmark was incorrect in Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 published today.

The correct ownership stood at 43,676,975 shares at the end of March 2023, thus, no change in ownership during the first quarter. The market value of the holding was EUR 2,151 million on 31 March 2023.

The corrected Interim Statement for January-March 2023 is attached to this release.





SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications





For further information, please contact:





Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

FIN-FSA

www.sampo.com

Attachment