Sampo has published a demerger prospectus for Mandatum

Sampo has prepared and published a Finnish-language demerger prospectus on behalf of Mandatum plc in order to carry out the proposed partial demerger of Sampo plc and listing of Mandatum’s shares on Nasdaq Helsinki in the autumn of 2023.

Sampo’s Board proposed on 29 March 2023 that the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023 resolves to approve a partial demerger of Sampo plc. The demerger plan was approved and signed by the Board on 29 March 2023 and registered in Finnish trade register on 30 March 2023.

The Finnish demerger prospectus, approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, together with an unofficial English translation, are available at www.sampo.com/demerger .

