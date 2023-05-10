Global Data Center Market: The New Gold Rush of the $450 Billion Digital Age – Navigating the Investment Landscape: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Data Center Market was valued at around ~$200 Bn in 2021, boosted by the Covid-19 impact as it helped enterprises to address extensive demand and is eyeing to become a $ 450 Billion industry by 2027. Let’s Navigate the investment landscape.

A vibrant and fast-growing Data center ecosystem, aggressive investment in modernizing the infrastructure and the influx of investments from major players are listed as the major factors for the growth in the Global Data Center market. Some of the major Data center companies are Amazon, Akamai, Cisco Systems, Google, IBM, HP, Dell, Microsoft, VMware and Yahoo.

1. Skyrocketing Demand and Massive investments leading to rise of cloud infrastructure providers

Cloud Providers offers Cloud based services to customers, such as storage, compute and networking. According to a report by Ken research, cloud infrastructure spending reached more than $140 Billion in 2020. The top Cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud accounted for majority of the spending. These Providers have made a significant amount of investment in the data center infrastructure to support the growing demand.

2. “Tech-Titans Billion Dollar Bet”: AWS, Microsoft and Google Ramp up Data Center Investments to meet surging demand

There has been a significant investment made by major companies in the Global Data center market. For Instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced plan to invest $2.8 Billion in the expansion of its data center in 2020 while Microsoft committed to spend $10 billion on data center expansion in 2021 alone. Google also plans to invest $7 billion in data centers and offices in the upcoming yeas in United States.

Moreover, Data Center providers such as Equinix, Digital Reality and CyrusOne have also made significant investment in data center infrastructure. For example, Equinix announced an investment of $1 billion in its data center infrastructure 2019. Similarly, Digital Reality invested $ 3 billion in data center infrastructure in 2020.

3. How Government Worldwide are fueling the growth of Data Centers with Investments

Government has invested a lot for past few years. For instance, The US Government has been actively investing in data center infrastructure. In 2021, the Biden administration announced a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that includes funding for broadband and digital infrastructure which also include investment in data center infrastructure, Similarly, Singapore government has announced an investment of SGD 120 million in 2019 to develop a next generation data center park.

Whereas, Chinese government announced a new policy called “Internet Data Center Industry Development and Promotion Plan”, which include the tax incentive and subsidies for the data center construction. Furthermore, the Japanese government has announced a plan to invest JPY 50 billion in data center construction over the next five years.

4. Is it All? NO. Strategic Acquisitions are also accelerating the growth in the Global Data Center Market

Major Companies such as IBM and Dell have also made significant investment in the data center market by acquisitions. IBM announced a $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat in 2018, which has helped to expand its cloud and data center capabilities. Meanwhile, Dell has invested in number of acquisitions, including the purchase of EMC Corporation for $67 billion in 2016.

Chindata and PDG have finished their IPOs and private placements in the Asia Pacific region. With the $161 million purchase of GPX India, Equinix expanded its portfolio with two Mumbai data centers and entered the Indian market.

With mergers and acquisitions, Operators are also expanding their geographic reach across Europe. In order to increase its position in Southeastern Europe, Digital Realty also purchased Altus IT in the third quarter of 2020 in addition to Interxion.

Market Taxonomy

Global Data Center Market Segmentation

By type of Data Center Facilities

Co-Location

Managed

Hyperscale

By type of Co-Location

Wholesale

Retail

By End-User Data Center

BFSI

Government

E-Commerce

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region basis Number of Data Centers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Global Cloud Services Market Segmentations

By type of Cloud Service

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

By type of End-Users

SME and BFSI

E-Commerce, Retail and Logistics

Media, Entertainment and Gaming

Government

Others

By Clients-Cloud

Domestic Clients

Global Clients

Global Data Center and Cloud Services Market

