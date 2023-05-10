“Culinary Cash Flow”: Is the Global Catering Market Ready to Serve Up a $250 Billion Buffet in the Next Half Decade? - Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Catering Market is at growing stage and has highly fragmented market. There more than 50k players in market. Top players such as Compass Group Plc, Aramark Corporation and AVI Food Systems in Global Catering Market hold major market share. The market is largely driven by rising demand for healthier fresh food and international cuisine and rising culture of on-site catering.

1. The urban population's desire for international cuisine drives the global catering market's expansion

Consumers worldwide are experimenting with new cuisines as a result of their exposure to many cultures and lifestyles, creating a growth opportunity for the global catering industry. Many industrialized and developing countries are seeing an increase in the popularity of mobile food service providers, owing to the growing popularity of on-the-go foods among their working populations. Furthermore, the global catering services industry is being bolstered by changing nutritional preferences, changing lifestyles, increased urbanization, and the rise of nuclear families and mobile food segment has more share in global catering market.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Sample Report

2. The growing popularity of online catering is significantly impeding the growth of the global catering market

With all of the changes in the food catering industry, businesses must stay on top of what is going on in the market. This is also an excellent time to identify new market opportunities and invest in the appropriate industry sector. The numbers don't lie, as online ordering and food delivery has increased dramatically. In terms of percentage, approximately 42% of the total food ordering market is now placed online. The food industry as a whole grows at a rate of about 3.7% per year, with online ordering and food delivery growing at a rate of about 15-20% per year.

Market Taxonomy

Global Catering Market Segmentation

By Services Type

Contractual

Non-Contractual

By End-Users

Healthcare

Corporates

Education

Hospitality

Industrial

In-flight

Others

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

By Basis of Applications

Wedding Catering

Corporate Catering

Social Events Catering

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Global Catering Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Bahrain Catering Market Outlook to 2027F- By Type (Contractual and Non-Contractual), By End User (In-Flight, Oil & Gas, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Corporate and Others)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Bahrain Catering Market was valued at ~USD and a CAGR of ~% in the period of 2017-2022P and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~% in the period of 2022P-2027F, owing to the rising adoption of automated kitchen in catering services, surging focus on healthier meals and rising tourism in the nation. Contactless payments and in-app ordering are two of the newest developments in the in-flight catering industry. By providing high-quality food and guaranteeing little wait time, catering service companies are attempting to improve the complete client experience.

India Catering Services Market Outlook to 2027F- By Event Catering, Industrial, Education, Flight, Healthcare, Corporate, and Other Catering

According to Ken Research estimates, India’s Catering Services Market grew from approximately USD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately USD ~ Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into USD ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the establishment of a large number of malls, schools, tourism, and the increase of tourism in the country. Catering Service companies are beginning to offer products that capitalize on this interest in vegan and vegetarian products in India, which in turn is set to boost the growth of the catering service market in the country. To run a food catering business in India, it is mandatory to obtain the FSSAI license to continue activities related to any stage of manufacturing, storage, packaging, processing, catering services, import and includes catering services, food services, sale of food as well as the sale of food ingredients.

Australia Catering Services Market Outlook To 2027F- By Event Catering, Industrial, Education, Flight, Healthcare, Corporate, and Other Catering

According to Ken Research estimates, the Australia Catering Services Market grew from approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into AUD ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the unique food preferences of people, tourism, and the working population in the region. Major operators of catering businesses are investing in mobile apps, digital kiosks, tableside ordering systems, and dedicated pick-up areas or drive-thru lanes for mobile orders. Due to the nation's rising veganism trend, eateries in Australia are reorienting their menus to include healthier choices including plant-based, locally produced and fresh cuisine.

China Catering Market Outlook 2027F- driven by increasing demand & innovative business Model

According to Ken Research estimates, the China Catering Market which grew at a CAGR of ~% from 2017-2022 & is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~% from 2023-2027F owing to an increasing demand & innovative business models. With the growing demand for business entertainment, many people are going to restaurants, pubs, tea houses and other eateries for everyday meals and gatherings with friends. This has urged the development of catering services. Digitization of food services is in full force with people showing their preference for online takeaways.

Kuwait Catering Services Market Outlook to 2027F- By Event Catering, Industrial, Education, Flight, Healthcare, Corporate, and Other Catering

According to Ken Research estimates, the Kuwait Catering Services Market grew from approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into AUD ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the unique food preferences of people, tourism, and the working population in the region. Major operators of catering businesses are investing in mobile apps, digital kiosks, tableside ordering systems, and dedicated pick-up areas or drive-thru lanes for mobile orders. Due to the nation's rising veganism trend, eateries in Kuwait are reorienting their menus to include healthier choices including plant-based, locally produced and fresh cuisine.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube