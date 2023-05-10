Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, TUI Airways, NetJets, Air Transport Services Group & More

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chartered air transport market grew from $79.16 billion in 2022 to $85.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The chartered air transport market is expected to grow to $115.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.
Technology is expected to be a continued driver of the chartered air transportation services market's growth during the forecast period. Sectors such as transportation services will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by technological advances. Technologies such as aircraft telematics relay engine information via satellite to manufacturers and maintenance teams on the ground to minimise time on the tarmac, reducing flight turnaround times and increasing the efficiencies of airlines.
Several technologies such as big data, machine learning, and predictive analytics are also being used to increase efficiencies and align business strategies. Big data uses a combination of real-time information, historical trends, and clever algorithms to translate car speeds, weather conditions, and sources of acceleration and deceleration for road operators. Adoption of technology will drive the chartered air transportation services market going forward.
Airlines are actively making use of wearable technology to enhance operational efficiency, maintenance, and to provide add-on entertainment to passengers. Wearable technology includes the use of smartphones, personal electronic devices, smart glasses, smartwatches, near-field communication (NFC), and Bluetooth technology to improve and simplify the passenger experience. These technologies help passengers improve safety and efficiency, and receive updates and information related to their flight.
They are capable of helping pilots, crew members, and maintenance teams monitor gas concentrations, levels of noise, and temperature to avoid mishaps. Smartwatches allow passengers to upload their ticket-related information on these devices. About 77% of the 6,000-plus passengers surveyed in a study said they would be comfortable with the use of wearable technology to help them during their journey. Some companies making use of such wearable technologies include Virgin Atlantic, Japan Airlines, EasyJet, and British Airways.
North America was the largest region in the chartered air transport services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the chartered air transport market. The regions covered in the chartered air transport market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Passenger Chartered Air Transport; Freight Chartered Air Transport; Other Chartered Air Transport
2) By Application: Private Charter; Affinity; Single Entity; Public Charter
3) By End Use: Wealthy Individuals; Sports Teams; Large Corportations
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|300
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$85.9 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$115.78 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Chartered Air Transport Market Characteristics
4. Chartered Air Transport Market Product Analysis
5. Chartered Air Transport Market Supply Chain
6. Chartered Air Transport Market Customer Information
7. Chartered Air Transport Market Trends And Strategies
9. Chartered Air Transport Market Size And Growth
10. Chartered Air Transport Market Regional Analysis
11. Chartered Air Transport Market Segmentation
12. Chartered Air Transport Market Metrics
13. Asia-Pacific Chartered Air Transport Market
14. Western Europe Chartered Air Transport Market
15. Eastern Europe Chartered Air Transport Market
16. North America Chartered Air Transport Market
17. South America Chartered Air Transport Market
18. Middle East Chartered Air Transport Market
19. Africa Chartered Air Transport Market
20. Chartered Air Transport Market Competitive Landscape
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Chartered Air Transport Market
22. Market Background: Air Transportation Market
23. Recommendations
24. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings
- TUI Airways
- NetJets
- Garuda Indonesia
- Air Transport Services Group
- Jet Edge International
- Air Partner
- Gama Aviation
- Thai Airways International Public Co. Ltd.
