Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, TUI Airways, NetJets, Air Transport Services Group & More

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chartered air transport market grew from $79.16 billion in 2022 to $85.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The chartered air transport market is expected to grow to $115.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The chartered air transport market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides chartered air transport market statistics, including chartered air transports industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chartered air transport market share, detailed chartered air transport market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chartered air transport services industry. This chartered air transports market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of the chartered air transportation services market's growth during the forecast period. Sectors such as transportation services will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by technological advances. Technologies such as aircraft telematics relay engine information via satellite to manufacturers and maintenance teams on the ground to minimise time on the tarmac, reducing flight turnaround times and increasing the efficiencies of airlines.

Several technologies such as big data, machine learning, and predictive analytics are also being used to increase efficiencies and align business strategies. Big data uses a combination of real-time information, historical trends, and clever algorithms to translate car speeds, weather conditions, and sources of acceleration and deceleration for road operators. Adoption of technology will drive the chartered air transportation services market going forward.



Airlines are actively making use of wearable technology to enhance operational efficiency, maintenance, and to provide add-on entertainment to passengers. Wearable technology includes the use of smartphones, personal electronic devices, smart glasses, smartwatches, near-field communication (NFC), and Bluetooth technology to improve and simplify the passenger experience. These technologies help passengers improve safety and efficiency, and receive updates and information related to their flight.

They are capable of helping pilots, crew members, and maintenance teams monitor gas concentrations, levels of noise, and temperature to avoid mishaps. Smartwatches allow passengers to upload their ticket-related information on these devices. About 77% of the 6,000-plus passengers surveyed in a study said they would be comfortable with the use of wearable technology to help them during their journey. Some companies making use of such wearable technologies include Virgin Atlantic, Japan Airlines, EasyJet, and British Airways.



North America was the largest region in the chartered air transport services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the chartered air transport market. The regions covered in the chartered air transport market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Passenger Chartered Air Transport; Freight Chartered Air Transport; Other Chartered Air Transport

2) By Application: Private Charter; Affinity; Single Entity; Public Charter

3) By End Use: Wealthy Individuals; Sports Teams; Large Corportations



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $85.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $115.78 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Chartered Air Transport Market Characteristics



4. Chartered Air Transport Market Product Analysis



5. Chartered Air Transport Market Supply Chain



6. Chartered Air Transport Market Customer Information



7. Chartered Air Transport Market Trends And Strategies



9. Chartered Air Transport Market Size And Growth



10. Chartered Air Transport Market Regional Analysis



11. Chartered Air Transport Market Segmentation

12. Chartered Air Transport Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Chartered Air Transport Market

14. Western Europe Chartered Air Transport Market



15. Eastern Europe Chartered Air Transport Market

16. North America Chartered Air Transport Market



17. South America Chartered Air Transport Market



18. Middle East Chartered Air Transport Market



19. Africa Chartered Air Transport Market



20. Chartered Air Transport Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Chartered Air Transport Market



22. Market Background: Air Transportation Market



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

TUI Airways

NetJets

Garuda Indonesia

Air Transport Services Group

Jet Edge International

Air Partner

Gama Aviation

Thai Airways International Public Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcb7am

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment