Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market to Grow by $46.4 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the lithium iron phosphate battery market and is forecast to grow by USD 46468.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 33.65% during the forecast period.



This report on the lithium iron phosphate battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in lithium-ion battery cost, increased government support for EVs, and change in the energy mix.



The lithium iron phosphate battery market is segmented as below:

By Application

Automotive

Non-automotive

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing investments in EV charging infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next few years. Also, revision in safety standards of lithium-ion batteries and increasing adoption of microgrids will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the lithium iron phosphate battery market covers the following areas:

Lithium iron phosphate battery market sizing

Lithium iron phosphate battery market forecast

Lithium iron phosphate battery market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acumentrics Inc

Bharat Power Solutions

Brunswick Corp.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Cegasa Energia SLU

China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

DNK POWER Co. Ltd.

Dragonfly Energy Corp.

E4V

Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co. Ltd.

Harding Energy Inc.

K2 Energy Solution Inc.

Lithium Werks

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

Power Sonic Corp.

Saft Groupe SAS

TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Ultralife Corp.

Victron Energy BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdpdqy

