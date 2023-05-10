Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market to Grow by $46.4 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the lithium iron phosphate battery market and is forecast to grow by USD 46468.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 33.65% during the forecast period.
This report on the lithium iron phosphate battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in lithium-ion battery cost, increased government support for EVs, and change in the energy mix.
The lithium iron phosphate battery market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Automotive
- Non-automotive
By Type
- Portable
- Stationary
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the growing investments in EV charging infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next few years. Also, revision in safety standards of lithium-ion batteries and increasing adoption of microgrids will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on the lithium iron phosphate battery market covers the following areas:
- Lithium iron phosphate battery market sizing
- Lithium iron phosphate battery market forecast
- Lithium iron phosphate battery market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Acumentrics Inc
- Bharat Power Solutions
- Brunswick Corp.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Cegasa Energia SLU
- China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd.
- DNK POWER Co. Ltd.
- Dragonfly Energy Corp.
- E4V
- Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co. Ltd.
- Harding Energy Inc.
- K2 Energy Solution Inc.
- Lithium Werks
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.
- Power Sonic Corp.
- Saft Groupe SAS
- TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.
- Ultralife Corp.
- Victron Energy BV
