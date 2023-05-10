Makeup Market to Hit USD 58.15 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 4.9%

Pune, India, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global makeup market size was valued at USD 39.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 41.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 58.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Presently, beauty manufacturers, retailers, and innovators have been offering a holistic approach to grooming solutions. A rising number of concerns about skin problems has resulted in the increasing usage of beauty products. Shift towards organic products with the rising awareness of harmful chemical ingredients on one’s health and the environment is projected to assist in the market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Makeup Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/makeup-market-102587

List of Key Players Profiled in the Makeup Market Report:

Unilever Plc. (U.K.)

L'Oréal S.A. (France)

Avon Products, Inc. (U.K.)

Oriflame Cosmetics AG (Switzerland)

Revlon, Inc. (S.)

Coty Inc. (S.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

The Procter & Gamble Company (S.)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Shiseido Co. Ltd (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 58.15 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 39.58 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 213 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By Application Area

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Makeup Market Growth Drivers Increasing Inclination Toward Personal Grooming to Favor Market Expansion Product Modernization in Terms of Cosmetic Items to Expand Product Demand

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/makeup-market-102587

Segmentation

Powder Segment To Dictate Due To Rising Popularity Of Powder Foundations

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into powder, gel, and lotion. Powder segment had the largest part as availability of face powder and powder foundation in powdered form. Rising popularity of powder foundations among young users who wants light coverage drives the market segmental growth.

Face segment to Govern Due to Increasing Usage of Products On Face

Based on application area, the market is categorized into lips, eyes, face, and nails. Face segment is anticipated to dominate the market as consumers generally apply creams and powders on the face compared to other body parts. Major companies have been developing sustainable face products that are safe for the environment.

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets To Lead Due To Wide Variety Of Products

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, exclusive brand stores, online/e-commerce channels, and others. Supermarkets & hypermarkets to hold the majority part as these stores offer a variety of products to consumers and every individual has the liberty to validate the authenticity.

Based on geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt on Supply Chain Activities Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted market growth as the prices for the export ingredients as the supply of raw materials were hampered. Due to lockdowns in some countries, import and export activities became difficult which affected the market expansion. Also, the pandemic also affected fashion and cosmetics sectors. Despite, the decrease in the demand for general beauty products, consumer preferences changed to organic and therapeutic formulations due to rising awareness of organic products.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/makeup-market-102587

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Inclination Towards Personal Grooming To Enhance the Market Growth

Inclination towards personal grooming is anticipated to drive makeup market growth. The trend of personal grooming is rising worldwide, with women at the center of the cosmetics industry. The emergence of the glamour industry is boosting the demand for makeup products that can alter the appearance of the young generation. Social media strongly influences this generation, with attractive product promotions showcasing newer trends—using various brand promotions for brands such SA.AL & Co., Bulldog Skincare, House 99 range, and Chanel's BOY for men's skincare needs.

However, rising awareness about the chemical formulations of beauty products is expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Lead The Market Owing To Rising Consumption Of Branded Beauty Products

Asia Pacific is expected to have largest part in the makeup market share due rising consumption of branded beauty products. Moreover, the need for cosmetic products among beauty professionals is projected to drive the demand for cosmetic products. The market reached the valuation of USD 18.73 billion in 2022.

North America is anticipated to have a considerable substantial growth in the forecast period due to high demand from countries such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Presence of various key market players have improved the supply chain management of the cosmetic products.

Europe has a moderate growth due to presence of various international cosmetic brands in countries such as France, the U.K., and others.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisition Strategies by Key Players to Advance Market Path

Beauty manufacturers have been acquiring different small-scale cosmetic brands to have maximum customer reach and builds brand identities. Such strategies help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the companies. In 2020, L'Oréal S.A. acquired THAYER'S which is a renowned brand for natural remedies. It will expand the company's product portfolio and add a rich skincare heritage to L'Oréal's Consumer Products Division, offering a wide range of high-quality items.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/makeup-market-102587

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Makeup Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Powder Gel Lotions Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Area Lips Eyes Face Nails Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Exclusive Brand Stores Online/ E-Commerce Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/makeup-market-102587

Key Industry Development

April 2022- Health and Glow launched H&G Cosmetics, its brand of quality color cosmetics. The new brand offers a range of cruelty-free and vegan everyday makeup products.

Read Related Insights:

Sun Care Products Market to Reach USD 16.84 Billion by 2027 | Sun Care Products Industry Striking CAGR of 3.5%

Cosmetics Market Size to Reach $415.29 Billion by 2028 | Industry to Generate 5.0% CAGR during (2021-2028)

Perfume Market Size to Reach USD 43.2 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 5.0%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter