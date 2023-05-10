False Eyelashes Market to Hit USD 2.12 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 6%

Pune, India, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global false eyelashes market size was valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 1.41 billion in 2023. The market is projected to be valued at USD 2.12 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

False eyelashes are gaining traction among fashion enthusiasts as they can make their natural lashes look thicker and healthier. These products come in a wide range of colors and lengths. Customers are becoming increasingly aware of the availability of personal styling products, thereby accelerating the global false eyelashes market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled, "Global False Eyelashes Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the False Eyelashes Market Report:

American International Industries (U.S.)

Kiss Products Inc. (U.S.)

Royal Korindah (Indonesia)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (U.S.)

Qingdao Lashbeauty Cosmetic Co. Ltd. (China)

L’Oreal S.A. (France)

LVMH (France)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)

SY LASHES (China)

Miranda Lashes Inc. (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6% 2030 Value Projection USD 2.12 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.33 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 125 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Material

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa False Eyelashes Market Growth Drivers Companies’ Latest Launch of Eyelash Tools to Surge Product Demand Regular Introduction of Eyelash-related Marketing Campaigns by Companies to Support Market Growth

Segments:

Strip Eyelashes to Gain Popularity for Their Ability to Prevent Eye Injuries

Based on product type, the market is segregated into strip lashes, individual flare, individual single, and others. The strip lashes segment captured a large market share as customers can avoid the risk of eye injuries and swelling by using these lashes.

Comfort and Affordability of Human Hair Eyelashes to Boost their Demand

In terms of material, the market is divided into human hair, synthetic hair, and others. The human hair segment accounts for a large false eyelashes market share as lashes made from this material are more affordable, comfortable, and lightweight as compared to other materials.

Wide Product Variety to Increase Customers’ Preference for Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

By distribution channel, the market is segregated into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is expected to dominate the market due to the vast availability of a wide range of basic and premium eye makeup products in these stores.

COVID-19 Impact:

Rising Popularity of Various Eye Makeup Trends During COVID-19 to Boost Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic compelled people to stay indoors to mitigate their risk of getting infected by the virus. This boosted the demand for hygiene and grooming products among customers. Many fashion enthusiasts also started increasing their reliance on eye makeup products, such as false eyelashes to look stylish even while wearing masks, which augmented the market growth.

Report Coverage:

The report makes an in-depth analysis of the global market. The report highlights crucial aspects, such as key companies, product types, distribution channels, and material usage areas. Besides this, it offers valuable insights into the recent market trends and underlines significant industry developments. In addition to the aspects mentioned earlier, the report covers several factors contributing to the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Latest Launch of Eyelash Tools by Companies to Augment Product Demand

Many leading companies of false eyelashes are introducing virtual eye lash applying applications to enhance customers’ buying experience and help them experiment with various eyelash styles. This can assist companies in expanding their revenue margins. These firms are also introducing a variety of fake lashes that are made from innovative and unique materials, thereby expanding the global market size.

However, risk of eye infections from these lashes will limit their adoption among customers.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Due to Presence of Large-scale Manufacturing Facilities

Asia Pacific dominated the global market as the region has a notable presence of large-scale eyelash production plants in China and Indonesia. According to data released by the Government of Pingdu, East China’s Shandong Province, China, eyelash producers in Pingdu sold more than USD 610 million worth of fake lashes in the global market in 2018. These factors will augment the regional market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships and Business Acquisitions to Fuel Market Progress

The leading companies operating in the market are focusing on partnering with celebrities and television channels to advertise their products. They are also trying to expand their manufacturing capacity to boost their revenues from this product.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global False Eyelashes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Strip Lashes Individual Flare Individual Single Others By Material Human Hair Synthetic Hair Others By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

April 2022 – Kiss Products, a U.S.-based beauty care company, launched a digital commerce platform dedicated to its Falscara franchise, Falscara.com. Falscara provides customizable, accessible, and at-home lash extension solutions.

