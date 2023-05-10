Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Global Market Report 2023: 5D Building Information Modelling Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global architectural, engineering consultants and related services market grew from $1,456.69 billion in 2022 to $1,525.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The architectural, engineering consultants and related services market is expected to grow from $1,773.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

This global architectural, engineering, and related services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

The rise in demand for environmentally safe and certified buildings is expected to drive the architecture and engineering services market. Consumers, state governments, and NGOs are working towards making residential and commercial buildings more energy efficient and self-sufficient. Private constructors and real estate developers are redesigning projects to fulfil these demands, leading to many benefits such as an increase in rental and resale value, home-owner satisfaction, lower operating costs, and regional or international recognition.

The US Green Building Council launched the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification program to establish a set of rating systems that define the construction, design, and maintenance of residential projects. According to a study by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED-certified buildings have managed to reduce carbon, energy, waste, and water waste by almost 30-97% and operating costs by more than 9%.



Architectural and engineering consultants are using 5D building information modelling (BIM) to create dynamic building designs that can be altered at later stages of the project. BIM software is a tool used to design buildings and structures, including lighting, HVAC systems, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

It can also be used for clash detection, cost estimation, and safety analysis. 5D building information modelling (BIM) involves creating architectural designs that can be modified and customized in real time. This system collects data from different project teams and helps collaborate with the entire construction chain, eliminating project delays. For instance, construction management company

The Korte Company is using 5D BIM technology for project design, planning, and cost estimation, thereby enabling faster decision-making. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation in the Indian state of Maharashtra is using 5D BIM in its construction projects worth $3 billion to reduce costs and litigation.



Western Europe was the largest region in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market in 2022. North America was the second largest region in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market. The regions covered in the architecture, engineering consultants and other related services (A, EC & related services) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



1) By Type: Engineering Services; Architectural Services; Surveying & Mapping Services; Geophysical Services; Laboratory Testing Services; Building Inspection Services; Drafting Services

2) By Application: Road; Rail; Port; Airport; Pipeline; Power; Other Applications

3) By Service Provider: Large Enterprise; Small and Medium Enterprise



Subsegments Covered: Civil Engineering Services; Electrical Engineering Services; Mechanical Engineering Services; Other Engineering Services; Landscape Architectural Services; Building And Structural Architectural Services Geophysical Data Collection; Geophysical Data Sales; Integrated Geophysical Services; Other Geophysical Services



