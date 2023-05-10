Unified Endpoint Management Market to Hit USD 47.3 Billion at a 32.00% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Unified Endpoint Management Market By Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 32.00% to attain a valuation of around USD 47.3 Billion by the end of 2030.

The global unified endpoint management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.00%. In 2017, the UEM market was worth USD 1.43 billion by 2030, it is expected to be worth USD 47.3 billion. When producing digital and mobile devices, unified endpoint management is widely used. It assists these devices in managing the numerous apps, programmes, and software that power them, allowing them to run seamlessly. UEM is extremely useful for mobile devices since it ensures that their mobile device administration and application programme interfaces are in sync and working in tandem. It also allows people to access information and data on digital and mobile devices from faraway locations, allowing cloud-based solutions to function as intended.

Unified endpoint management enables businesses to manage their digital and mobile devices more effectively, efficiently, and with fewer resources. It also prevents data and information from entering into the hands of the wrong people. This is why many businesses have recently shifted towards employing UEM to ensure that their IT and business processes are in total sync.

The increasing complexity of digital devices, as well as the world's rapid transition to the digital era, has boosted need for solutions that can manage both classic and new mobile and digital devices. These tools are also being utilised more and more to handle wearable technologies. These have been significant growth factors in the global market for unified endpoint management.

List of companies identified in the unified endpoint management market:

VMware, Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

MobileIron (US)

BlackBerry Limited (Canada)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (US)

Ivanti (US)

Sophos Ltd. (UK)

SOTI Inc. (Canada)

Jamf (US)

Unified Endpoint Management Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by 2030 USD 7.43 Billion (2030) Unified Endpoint Management Market CAGR during 2022-2030 32.00% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The need for single unified endpoint management (UEM) solution to manage traditional as well as non-traditional endpoints is one of the many factors driving the growth of the UEM market.

Other key factors driving growth include the fact that new technologies provide hackers with many more opportunities to illegally access the data contained in them (technologies). These digital and mobile devices' data and information are safeguarded by unified endpoint management systems. Furthermore, more people around the world use mobile apps for work. These must be managed by a tool that allows for synchronisation. A tool like this is unified endpoint management.

The increasing acceptance of remote working has contributed to an increased need for unified endpoint management tools and systems, which has tempted companies in the global unified endpoint management market.

As a result, they have been substantially spending in research and development in order to create new generations of these technologies that would allow various digital and mobile devices to sync and function together effortlessly. These tools will also significantly improve the integrity of the information and data on these devices.

Many businesses in various industries around the world are still unaware of the benefits of unified endpoint management tools. As a result, they are not in use. This is a significant element impeding market expansion. Another important impediment is that these systems and technologies are exceedingly expensive to employ. As a result, only major corporations can currently afford to use them. The most difficult task for organisations in the unified endpoint management market is educating more businesses about the benefits of these systems and solutions. These makers will also need to find out how to create and market unified endpoint management products that most businesses worldwide can buy and use.

Segmentation

By Type, the unified endpoint management market is segmented into Solutions and Services.

By Organization Size, the unified endpoint management market is segmented into Large enterprises and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

By Vertical, unified endpoint management market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, Retail, Government and defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation and logistics, Automotive, and Others.

By region, The global unified endpoint management market can be grouped into the following regions: North America, The European Union, Asia-Pacific, and The Rest of the World.

North America is predicted to have the biggest market share. It is also anticipated to have one of the highest regional CAGRs in the world, at 12.6%, between 2021 and 2026. The reasons for this are that many of the technologies supported by unified endpoint management products are being adopted by enterprises in this region. The Internet of Things (IoT) and bring your own solutions are examples of this. Cloud and mobile-based services are also supported by these solutions. These are the services that the majority of businesses in the North American region use. The European Union has the world's second-largest market share. The reason for this is that many industries, such as BFSI, use bring your own device solutions. They discover that this reduces their IT expenditure.

For the time period covered by this report, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR. The reason for this is that more businesses are allowing employees to work from mobile devices. More employees are also permitted to work from home.

The global unified endpoint management industry is extremely competitive due to its strong CAGR and profitability. As a result, many corporations, particularly those with larger treasuries, are being drawn into the market. There may be some entry restrictions, although these are not significant for larger enterprises. Surprisingly, the market's highly competitive nature also causes it to be tremendously fragmented.

