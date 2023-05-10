English Finnish

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Donatz

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Donatz, Esther

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Efecte Plc

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20230509150554_71

Transaction date: 2023-05-09

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 957 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 957 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Further enquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen, Head of Legal, +358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.