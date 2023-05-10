Animal Antimicrobial And Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Consumption of Meat Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Antimicrobial And Antibiotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Antimicrobial, Antibiotics), By Livestock (Cattle, Poultry, Aquaculture), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal antimicrobial and antibiotics market size is expected to reach USD 893.93 million by 2030 The rise in zoonotic diseases, which are diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been a driving force behind the growth of the animal microbial and antibiotics market.



One of the primary causes of zoonotic disease transmission is the increased proximity of humans to animals, often because of urbanization and the expansion of agricultural and livestock operations. This increased contact can lead to the spread of diseases in animals, and may also create opportunities for the emergence of new and more virulent strains of pathogens.



Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest challenges faced in the market growth. Overuse and misuse of antibiotics in animals and humans have led to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which can make it difficult to treat infections. According to WHO Report 2022, elevated levels of resistance in certain types of bacteria can lead to serious and potentially fatal bloodstream infections.



As the global population continues to grow. The demand for animal protein is increasing, which is driving growth in the animal health industry.

However, there is growing concern about antibiotic resistance, which has created a need for the development of new antimicrobial agents that can effectively treat bacterial infections in animals without contributing to the development of resistance. Research into new classes of antibiotics and alternative therapies, such as bacteriophages and immunotherapies, could lead to the development of more effective and sustainable treatments that meet the needs of a growing animal protein market.



Animal Antimicrobial and Antibiotics Market Report Highlights

Antimicrobials dominated the market with a volume share of 38.3% in 2022, due to the increasing usage of these products to treat as well as prevent any bacterial infections to improve the growth and production of various animals

Poultry livestock are predicted to witness the fastest growth, in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of poultry animals like chickens, turkey, ducks, and geese around the world

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a volume share of 38.0% in 2022, owing to the fact that Asia Pacific is the largest meat producer as compared to other regions

In 2023, Vetoquinol Company launched a new product for Immun-C Aqua to strengthen the immune system and enhance the functioning of Hepatopancreas

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $678.48 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $893.93 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



