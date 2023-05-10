Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market Report 2023: Increasing Sea Route Trade Activities Among Countries Boosts Sector

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market by Type (Container, Passenger, Vessel), End User (Defense, Logistics Companies) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market size was estimated at USD 3,221.11 million in 2022, USD 3,696.45 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.89% to reach USD 9,780.70 million by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type, market is studied across Container, Passenger, and Vessel. The Vessel is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End User, market is studied across Defense and Logistics Companies. The Logistics Companies is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Sea Route Trade Activities Among Countries

Rising Spending on Renovation and Repairing of Ships

Financial Assistance from the Government

Restraints

Environmental Concerns Related to Shipbuilding

Opportunities

Increasing Naval Budgets

Advanced Technology and Digital Transformation for Shipbuilding

Challenges

Economic Fluctuations in Market

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market, including Azbil Corporation, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., Gulf Craft Inc., Hanjin Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Master Boat Builders, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Naval Group, Rodriguez Shipbuilding, Inc., Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, United Shipbuilding Corporation, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Shipbuilding & Ship Parts Market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3221.11 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9780.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

