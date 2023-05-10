Healthcare Chatbots Market to Reach USD 1,168 million in 2032, Says Market.us Research Study

New York, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare Chatbots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1%, with its worth expected to increase from USD 195.85 Mn in 2022 to approximately USD 1,168 Mn by 2032.

A chatbot is a piece of computer software designed to replicate conversations with people, especially online. It helps the consumers in a number of different areas. It appeals to businesses developing chatbot applications for physicians and patients in the healthcare industry. The market is expanding as a consequence of an increase in the use of healthcare chatbots, an increase in the need for these tools due to an increase in the demand for online medical support, and an increase in the number of partnerships between major market participants and healthcare providers. A rise in patient wait times and poor patient participation are further reasons.

Key Takeaway:

By component, in 2022, the healthcare chatbots market was dominated by the software segment due to its advancement and easiness of use.

is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions. APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to affordable prices, increasing medical tourism, as well as hospitals and clinics, among other factors.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Healthcare Chatbots Industry

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the healthcare chatbots industry. Some of these factors include:

Increased demand for personalized healthcare: Patients are seeking more personalized healthcare solutions, and chatbots offer a way to provide 24/7 assistance and support.

Advancements in AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP): With the increasing sophistication of AI and NLP technologies, chatbots are becoming more effective at understanding and responding to user queries.

With the increasing sophistication of AI and NLP technologies, chatbots are becoming more effective at understanding and responding to user queries. Cost savings: Chatbots can help reduce the cost of healthcare delivery by providing quick and efficient support to patients and reducing the workload of healthcare providers.

Chatbots can help reduce the cost of healthcare delivery by providing quick and efficient support to patients and reducing the workload of healthcare providers. Improved access to healthcare: Chatbots can help provide healthcare support to people in remote or underserved areas where access to healthcare facilities is limited.

Chatbots can help provide healthcare support to people in remote or underserved areas where access to healthcare facilities is limited. Increasing adoption of digital health solutions: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions, including chatbots, as people seek alternative ways to access healthcare.

Top Trends in Healthcare Chatbots Market

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) : Healthcare chatbots are powered by AI and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, which are becoming increasingly sophisticated. This allows chatbots to understand patients' queries more accurately and provide more personalized responses.

: Healthcare chatbots are powered by AI and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, which are becoming increasingly sophisticated. This allows chatbots to understand patients' queries more accurately and provide more personalized responses. Increased focus on patient engagement: Healthcare providers are increasingly using chatbots to improve patient engagement and provide a more seamless healthcare experience. Chatbots can be used to remind patients about medication schedules, provide information about health conditions, and answer questions about treatment options.

Market Growth

The rising awareness and use of different chatbots is the major driver for industry growth over the forecast period. The market for healthcare chatbots appears to be poised for significant expansion over the next several years, driven by factors such as the expanding use of chatbots for patient monitoring and management, the growing use of chatbots by healthcare providers, and rising internet and mobile phone usage. It's crucial to keep in mind that market projections are subject to alter based on a number of variables and that actual market performance may vary from early predictions.

Regional Analysis

The North American market for healthcare chatbots is expected to be the most lucrative, both in terms of revenue and market share, during the period 2022-2032. In 2022, the region saw a boom in the use of chatbots. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for virtual healthcare services, the presence of a large number of key players, and high levels of investment in research and development. In addition, the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for patient engagement solutions are also contributing to the growth of the healthcare chatbot market in this region.

The regional market for healthcare chatbots reached a revenue share above 60%. North America will likely continue to lead the projection period due to its increased R&D spending and widespread adoption of technologies (both new and old). Due to the high concentration of major players in the region, strategic partnerships, faster FDA approvals, and substantial investment in R&D, this market is expected to grow. These advancements will drive demand during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period. This region will be a major emerging market for healthcare chatbots in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 195.85 million Market Size (2032) USD 1168 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 20.1% North America Revenue Share 60.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Healthcare chatbots are gaining popularity as telemedicine and virtual healthcare become more widely used. Chatbots are being deployed to offer patients round-the-clock help, freeing up healthcare staff to concentrate on other important responsibilities. The need for healthcare chatbots is being driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Chatbots can assist patients in managing their diseases by offering individualized guidance and medication reminders.

Market Restraints

The lack of patient trust is one of the main barriers to the market for healthcare chatbots. Many people have doubts about the precision and dependability of chatbots, especially when it comes to matters of health. The adoption and use of healthcare chatbots may be constrained by this lack of confidence. Sensitive patient data is frequently collected and processed by healthcare chatbots. As a result, worries about privacy and security may significantly impede the growth of the market for healthcare chatbots.

Market Opportunities

The primary driver of the worldwide market growth for healthcare chatbots is the enormous breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. The employment of more complex chatbot systems, which are highly intelligent to deal with engaging with consumers who wish to use healthcare services, is mostly to blame for this. Chatbot adoption is expanding as a technique of improving online efficacy in answering customer inquiries and customer retention as the demand for automation in the healthcare business rises. Healthcare chatbots are expected to experience a very positive growth curve. Numerous healthcare businesses have expanded the scope of their capabilities and competencies by heavily utilizing chatbot services.

Report Segmentation of the Healthcare Chatbots Market

Component Insight

The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 at over 58%. It is expected that this will continue to rise through the forecast period. The healthcare chatbots market for software includes the revenue from chatbot services, designing, and programming, but excludes consulting, installations, system integration, support, & maintenance. Most chatbot service providers offer a basic option that may be converted to a monthly or annual plan, and they usually rely on subscription-based pricing structures in order to generate revenue. With more people utilizing smartphones and a greater understanding of self-monitoring strategies for managing therapy and diagnosis, the demand for chatbot technology is expanding.

Deployment Mode

Cloud-based mode sector had a higher share of almost 75% in 2022. During the predicted period, it grew the fastest. Compared to on-premise chatbots, cloud-based chatbots are easier to use and require less customization. The aforementioned factors thus promote the growth of the market for healthcare chatbots.

Application Insight

The forecast period will see a rise in the applications of symptom checking and medication and assistance. The demand for such solutions is being driven by rising smartphone and internet usage among patients and healthcare professionals. Appointment scheduling and monitoring are expected to grow at the quickest rate throughout the estimated period due to the need to decrease client wait times and utilize healthcare resources as efficiently as possible. You are the primary care symptom checker chatbots with the highest popularity. Ada, Doctor, Babylon Health, and Buoy Health.

End User Insight

Patients are the primary consumers of healthcare chatbots among these end users. One of the forces behind innovation is how simple it is to seek professional help. Also, prompt handling of patient grievances and clear solutions to many problems promote patient acceptance.

Market Segmentation

Based on Component

Service

Software

Based on the Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Based on the Application

Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

Based on End User

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Major players are continuously working towards the development of new generation technologies that will in faster detection of new users and with reduced cost.

Some of the major players include:

Your MD

PACT Care BV

Woebot Labs

Sensely Inc

Ada Digital Health Ltd

HealthTap Inc

Infermedica

Babylon Health

COM Inc

Buoy Health Inc

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Healthcare Chatbots Market

In March 2022 - WhatsApp introduced a new education programme chatbot that is especially suited for Indian young women in collaboration with the non-profit Girl Impact. The name of the chatbot is Bol Behen, which is equivalent to Talk Sister. Artificial intelligence powers it (AI). The goal of this initiative is to support young women and girls who might be worried about their sexual and physical well-being.

- WhatsApp introduced a new education programme chatbot that is especially suited for Indian young women in collaboration with the non-profit Girl Impact. The name of the chatbot is Bol Behen, which is equivalent to Talk Sister. Artificial intelligence powers it (AI). The goal of this initiative is to support young women and girls who might be worried about their sexual and physical well-being. In March 2022 - Genie, a soul chatbot system from Ivy.ai, allows companies to quickly build interactive chatbots that can differentiate between various sorts of content.

