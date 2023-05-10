Global Airway Management Devices Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Emergency and Intensive Care Boosts Sector

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airway Management Devices Market by Type (Endotracheal Tubes, Tracheostomy Tube, Oropharyngeal, Nasopharyngeal, Laryngoscopes, Resuscitators), Application (Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine), End-user (Hospitals, Home Care Settings), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global airway management devices market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2028 from USD 1.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growth in the increasing incidence of chronic respiratory disease, geriatric population, and pre-term births, and the rising investments in healthcare infrastructure.

However, harmful effects of certain airway management devices on neonates restrain the growth of airway management devices market.

The infraglottic devices segment accounted for the highest market share in the global airway management devices market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on the type of segment, the airway management devices market has been segmented into laryngoscopes, resuscitators, infraglottic devices, supraglottic devices, cricothyrotomy kits, and other airway management devices. The infraglottic devices segment is expected to witness high market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence rate of various chronic respiratory disorders and the increasing number of patients facing respiratory failure demanding for positive air pressure ventilation is driving the intubation procedures and infraglottic devices globally.

Based on patient age, the adult patients' segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on patient age, adult patients segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases in geriatric population and increasing adoption of different airway management devices among adult patients during surgical interventions and treatment regimens.

Based on application, anesthesia segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Factors supporting the growth of anesthesia application segment due to increasing prevalence of pulmonary disorders and the requirement to maintain a secure breathing passage to reduce the risk of anesthesia related problems during surgery is growing along with the number of surgical operations.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period

The hospital segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising number of hospitals in developing countries which is expected to drive the demand for airway management devices deployed in operating rooms and other hospital departments in emerging economies and the rising number of surgical procedures also supports the growth of the hospitals segment.

North America accounted for the highest market share in the airway management devices market, by region, during the forecast period

Based on the region, the global airway management devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, the rising number of healthcare settings, and favorable reimbursement policies for airway management devices are supporting the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Growing Demand for Emergency and Intensive Care

Growing Incidence of Pre-Term Births Globally

Government Support for Improving Emergency Care Infrastructure

Restraints

Lack of Reimbursement Policies Across Developing Countries

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Single-Use Airway Management Devices

Increased Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Harmful Effects of Airway Management Devices on Neonatal Patients

Dearth of Skilled Professionals for Airway Management Procedures

Increasing Pricing Pressure on Key Market Players

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Airway Management Devices Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infraglottic Airway Devices

7.2.1 Endotracheal Tubes

7.2.1.1 Endotracheal Tubes to be Most Useful Devices for Airway Management

7.2.2 Tracheostomy Tubes

7.2.2.1 Increased Use in ICUs to Ensure High Adoption of Tracheostomy Tubes

7.3 Supraglottic Airway Devices

7.3.1 Laryngeal Mask Airway Devices

7.3.1.1 Laryngeal Mask Airway Devices to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

7.3.2 Oropharyngeal Airway Devices

7.3.2.1 Oropharyngeal Airway Devices to be Used in Unconscious or Unresponsive Patients

7.3.3 Nasopharyngeal Airway Devices

7.3.3.1 Easy and Effective Stimulation of Gag Reflex to Propel Segment

7.3.4 Other Supraglottic Airway Devices

7.4 Laryngoscopes

7.4.1 Conventional Laryngoscopes

7.4.1.1 Low Prices and Long History of Use to Drive Segment

7.4.2 Video Laryngoscopes

7.4.2.1 High Prices of Video Laryngoscopes to Hinder Access in Developing Countries

7.5 Resuscitators

7.5.1 Resuscitators to be Preferred for Pediatric Patients/Neonates

7.6 Cricothyrotomy Kits

7.6.1 Rising Number of Traffic Accidents and Related Head and Neck Injuries to Propel Market

7.7 Other Airway Management Devices

8 Airway Management Devices Market, by Patient Age

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Adult Patients

8.2.1 Adults Patients to Hold Largest Share of Market During Study Period

8.3 Pediatric Patients/Neonates

8.3.1 Age-Related Differences in Anatomy and Physiology to Hinder Airway Management

9 Airway Management Devices Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Anesthesia

9.2.1 Anesthesia to Hold Largest Share of Airway Management Devices Applications Market During Study Period

9.3 Emergency Medicine

9.3.1 Resuscitators and Supraglottic Airway Management Devices to be Used in Initial Phases of Emergency Care

9.4 Other Applications

10 Airway Management Devices Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Operating Rooms

10.2.1.1 Rising Number of Surgeries to Drive Demand for Airway Management Devices in Operating Rooms

10.2.2 Emergency Care Departments

10.2.2.1 Increased Number of Emergencies and Trauma Care Patients to Propel Market

10.2.3 Intensive Care Units

10.2.3.1 Rising Disease Prevalence and Growing Need for Monitoring to Fuel Segment

10.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

10.3.1 High Costs in Hospital Outpatient Departments to Increase Focus on Ambulatory Care

10.4 Home Care Settings

10.4.1 Rising Awareness and Acceptance of Home Care to Boost Market

10.5 Other End-users

11 Airway Management Devices Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Ambu A/S

Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Eakin Healthcare Group)

Atos Medical

Bomimed

Convatec Group PLC

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co. Ltd.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Intersurgical Ltd.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Mederen Neotech Ltd.

Medis Medical (UK) Ltd.

Medtronic

Mercury Enterprises

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Olympus Corporation

P3 Medical

Shenzhen Hugemed Medical Technical Development Co. Ltd.

SourceMark

SunMed LLC

Teleflex Incorporated

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

Venner Medical Medizintechnik

Verathon Inc.

Vyaire

