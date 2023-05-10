Role-based Access Control Market to reach $24.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Role-based Access Control Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Model Type (Core RBAC, Hierarchical RBAC, and Constrained RBAC), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Retail and Consumer Goods, Education, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032” According to the report, the role-based access control global generated $8,271.85 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $24,273.61 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growth of the global role-based access control market is driven by factors such as the increase in adoption of remote work policy, leveraging integrations for smart automation, and the surge in adoption of RBAC for better security compliance. However, lack of awareness regarding digital threat hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, the surge in adoption of cloud-based services is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $8,271.85 Million Market Size in 2032 $24,273.61 Million CAGR 11.8% No. of Pages in Report 403 Segments covered Component, Model Type, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of remote work policy



Leveraging integrations for smart automation



Surge in adoption of RBAC for better security compliance Opportunities Surge in adoption of cloud-based services Restraints Lack of awareness regarding digital threat

Covid-19 scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the growth of the role-based access control market, owing to the increasing trend of work from home model that compelled employers to use role-based access systems to keep corporate data and network safe.

Post-COVID-19 situation, companies also focused on emerging technology such as cloud computing technology, internet of things, machine learning-based solutions, among others, to provide role-based security that assigns permissions to end-users based on their role within organization.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of role-based access control increased in the workplace as it prevents unauthorized users from viewing or editing data and also eliminates the data clutter of unnecessary information.

The solution segment to rule the market

By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2022, garnering around three-fifths of the global role-based access control market revenue, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, owing to reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment. As services help to deploy and integrate distinct solutions in an enterprise ecosystem.

The core RBAC segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By model type, the core RBAC segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting more than two-fifths of the global role-based access control market revenue, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032. The constrained RBAC segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to ensure that failures of commission within an organization are caused only because of collusion among individuals. To minimize the likelihood of collusion, individuals of different skills or divergent interests are assigned to separate tasks required in the performance of a business function.

The large enterprises segment to dominate by 2032

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global role-based access control market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 13.3% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in number of SMEs in developing IT infrastructures in Asia-Pacific including China, Japan, and India. The adoption of role-based access control is expected to increase to optimize the business capabilities of small & medium-sized enterprises.

Asia-Pacific garnered the fastest growth during the forecasted period

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global role-based access control market revenue. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the developing countries such as China and India, have undergone a major investment proceeding for the development of business and IT infrastructure with an installation of smart technologies that leads to high demand for data and asset security solutions.

Leading Market Players

Ping Identity

ForgeRock

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Okta

JumpCloud Inc

IBM Corporation

BeyondTrust Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global role-based access control market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

