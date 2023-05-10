Asia Pacific Electric Three-Wheeler Market Report 2023: Advancements in Battery Technology, Coupled with Reducing Prices Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Electric Three-Wheeler Market by Motor Power (Below 1000 W, 1000-1500 W, 1500 W), Battery Capacity (Below 3 kWh, 3-6 kWh, 6 kWh), End-Use (Passenger Carrier, Load Carrier), Range, Battery Type, Payload Capacity & Country - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Asia Pacific electric three-wheeler market is projected to grow from USD 813 Million in 2023 to USD 892 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 1.9%.

In Asia Pacific, the demand for electric 3-wheelers has been increasing due to various factors such as government policies and incentives promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, rising fuel prices, growing concerns about air pollution and climate change, rapid urbanization leading to congestion and pollution in cities, and a booming e-commerce industry resulting in increased demand for last-mile delivery services.

By range, up to 50 Miles to remain the largest segment by volume during the forecast period

Most electric three-wheeler manufacturers provide electric three-wheelers with a range of up to 50 miles. Electric three-wheelers are considered an alternative to conventional vehicles for daily city commuting within the range of 10-12 km. Low-performance but affordable electric three-wheelers usually have a range of up to 50 miles. OEMs, such as Piaggio Group, Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd., and Kinetic Green Vehicles, offer vehicles with a range of up to 50 miles.

Mahindra Electric's e-Alfa Mini model has a range of 30-35 km on a single charge and is suited for both cargo and passenger transportation in urban environments, whereas Piaggio's Ape E-City is a three-wheeler having a range of up to 70 km on a single charge, and is designed for urban and suburban use, with a payload capacity of up to 310 kg.

By end-use, load carriers to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

The demand for electric three-wheeler load carriers has been increasing in the Asia Pacific region due to the increased focus on emission reduction. Various retail, logistics, and courier companies have already started adopting electric three-wheelers. The adoption rate of electric three-wheeler load carriers is expected to grow significantly with the development of more vehicles and technological advancements. Some of the electric three-wheeler load carrier models available in the market include Treo Zor, Atul Elite Cargo, Piaggio Ape Electrik, Electric Tricycle (DLS III 150), and Electric Logistic Cart.

Thailand to be the fastest growing market with its government planning to adopt EVs in coming decade

Thailand is home to a large market of 3 wheelers, or tuk-tuks. The country has a large number of polluting 3 wheelers, which it plans to shift to EVs. This will be done as part of the country's plans for an overall EV shift by 2035, with emphasis on 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and passenger cars. OEM partnership and start of ride hailing services using electric three-wheelers will further boost the demand for these vehicles in Thailand. Start-ups such as Moving and Global Companies such as Grab have also entered this ride hailing space using electric three wheelers. The country has also recently committed to an investment of USD 4.1 Billion to support its EV plans.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Low Operating and Maintenance Costs

Government Incentives and Subsidies

Advancements in Battery Technology, Coupled with Reducing Prices

Established Market for Three-Wheelers for Urban Transportation

Restraints

Low Number of Charging Stations

Limited Power Output, Vehicle Range, and Speed

Opportunities

Automobile Manufacturer- and Customer-Oriented Policies to Promote Sales

Stringent Emission Norms and Environmental Regulations

New Revenue Pockets in Asia-Pacific

Challenges

Limited Battery Capacity

High Initial Investments

Lack of Compatibility, Interchangeability, and Standardization

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Asia-Pacific Electric Three-Wheeler Market, by Motor Power

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Below 1,000 W

6.2.1 Low Cost of Operations, Noise Pollution, and Carbon Footprint of Low-Powered EVs to Drive Market

6.3 1,000-1,500 W

6.3.1 Transition to Electric Rickshaws in South Asian Countries to Propel Market

6.4 Above 1,500 W

6.4.1 Growth of Consumer Delivery Services to Increase Demand

6.5 Key Primary Insights

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Three-Wheeler Market, by Battery Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lead-Acid Battery

7.2.1 Affordable Cost to Play Vital Role in Market Growth

7.3 Lithium-Ion Battery

7.3.1 Long Battery Life and Durability to Drive Market

7.4 Other Battery Types

Table 44 Non-Mainstream Battery Types and Their Providers

7.5 Key Primary Insights

8 Asia-Pacific Electric Three-Wheeler Market, by Payload Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 300 KG

8.2.1 Noise-Free Operations and Affordability to Drive Demand

8.3 300-500 KG

8.3.1 Wide Use in Last Mile Deliveries to Boost Market

8.4 Above 500 KG

8.4.1 Moderate Distance Logistics and Special Applications to Spur Demand

8.5 Key Primary Insights

9 Asia-Pacific Electric Three-Wheeler Market, by Battery Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Below 3 kWh

9.2.1 Demand for Affordable Transportation to Drive Market

9.3 3-6 kWh

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Intracity Travel to Propel Market

9.4 Above 6 kWh

9.4.1 Electric Three-Wheelers with Persistent Battery Systems to Boost Market

9.5 Key Primary Insights

10 Asia-Pacific Electric Three-Wheeler Market, by Range

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Up to 50 Miles

10.2.1 Demand for Affordable Electric Three-Wheelers to Drive Segment

10.3 Above 50 Miles

10.3.1 Increasing Battery Energy Density to Drive Segment

10.4 Key Primary Insights

11 Asia-Pacific Electric Three-Wheeler Market, by End-use

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Passenger Carrier

11.2.1 Low Total Cost of Ownership of Electric Three-Wheelers Compared with Ice Counterparts to Drive Market

11.3 Load Carrier

11.3.1 Use of Electric Three-Wheelers in Logistics and Last-Mile Deliveries to Boost Market

11.4 Key Primary Insights

12 Asia-Pacific Electric Three-Wheeler Market, by Country

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Analyst's Recommendations

16 Appendix

