Bone Grafts And Substitutes Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030 at a 6.3% CAGR

The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and a surge in the number of orthopedic surgeries are likely to drive the global bone grafts and substitutes market. In addition, technological advancements in developing advanced orthopedic grafts & substitutes and rising investments by leading players to meet increasing global demand for advanced grafts have further escalated the industry expansion.



The growing incidence of fractures is leading to an increase in the rate of grafting procedures. According to the International Osteo porosis Foundation, 8.9 million fractures are caused by osteoporosis every year around the world. Bone fractures affect almost 6.3% of men and 21.2% of women aged 50 and older across the globe. The global incidence of hip fractures is anticipated to increase by 310% in men and 240% in women by 2050. Thus. The increasing cases of bone fractures is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.



Moreover, technological advancements in terms of graft technologies and recent advances in 3D printing technology have driven the market at a significant pace. For instance, 3D printing technology has enabled the creation of custom-designed grafts and substitutes that match the patient's anatomy. In addition, this technology allows for better fit and integration, reducing the risk of rejection and improving healing time. Some of the examples of 3D printed graft products are, P3D bone of Ossiform, CT-Bone from XILLC, among others.



Furthermore, rising demand for advanced grafts and substitutes from hospitals & orthopedic clinics is pushing manufacturers to launch innovative, advanced and cost-efficient products.

For instance, in June 2022, AlloSource announced the addition of AlloFuse Microfibers Demineralized Bone allograft for use in foot & ankle, spinal, and other orthopedic procedures. The newly added product is made of 100 percent demineralized cortical bone and does not contain any type of carrier. In addition, in March 2020, Orthofix Medical Inc. launched O-GENESIS, a bone graft delivery system. It also introduced AlloQuent, a structural Allograft Q-Pack for allograft procedures. This significantly enhanced the company's offerings.



Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Report Highlights

Based on the material type the allograft segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to, its properties such as, osteoconductivity, and immediate structural support

In application, spinal fusion segment dominated the the industry in 2022, whereas, dental segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Some of the leading players include Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, and DePuy Synthes, as they have maintained their market position during the forecast period in terms of product penetration, regional presence, revenue, as well as strategic initiatives

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Regulatory Framework

3.2 USFDA Consideration

3.2.1 Bone grafts & substitutes that found to be medically necessary

3.3 Reimbursement framework

3.3.1 CPT Coding

3.3.2 HCPCS Coding

3.3.3 Market driver analysis

3.3.3.1 Rising incidence of bone & joint disorders

3.3.3.2 Advent of biocompatible synthetic graft

3.3.3.3 Rising demand for dental bone grafts

3.3.3.4 Technological advancement

3.3.3.5 Rising geriatric population

3.3.4 Market restraint analysis

3.3.4.1 Stringent regulatory guidelines

3.3.4.2 Risk of disease transmission

3.3.4.3 High cost of bone grafts and substitutes

3.4 Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.5 PESTEL Analysis

3.6 Estimated Market Volume, By Material Type, Global & Regional, 2017 - 2030

3.7 Pricing Analysis, By Material Type



Chapter 4 Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Innovators

4.2 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021 (Estimated)

4.3 Market Leaders

4.4 Market Leaders by Product Segment

4.5 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

4.5.1 product launch

4.5.2 Acquisitions

4.5.3 Product Approval

4.5.4 Partnership & Collaborations

4.6 List of private companies



Chapter 5 Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market: Material Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Material Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Material Type Dashboard

5.2.1 Allograft

5.2.1.1 Allograft market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.1.2 Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

5.2.1.2.1 Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.1.3 Others

5.2.1.3.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2 Synthetic

5.2.2.1 Synthetic market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2.2 Ceramic

5.2.2.2.1 Ceramic market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2.2.2 HAP

5.2.2.2.2.1 HAP market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2.2.3 ß-TCP

5.2.2.2.3.1 ß-TCP market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2.2.4 alpha-tricalcium phosphate (alpha-TCP)

5.2.2.2.4.1 alpha-TCP market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2.2.5 Bi-phasic calcium phosphates (BCP)

5.2.2.2.5.1 Bi-phasic calcium phosphates (BCP) market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2.2.6 Others

5.2.2.2.6.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2.3 Composite

5.2.2.3.1 Composite market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2.4 Polymers

5.2.2.4.1 Polymers market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2.5 BMP

5.2.2.5.1 BMP market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Application Dashboard

6.3 Craniomaxillofacial

6.3.1 Craniomaxillofacial market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Dental

6.4.1 Dental market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Foot & Ankle

6.5.1 Foot & Ankle market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Joint Reconstruction

6.6.1 Joint Reconstruction market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.7 Long Bone

6.7.1 Long Bone market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.8 Spinal Fusion

6.8.1 Spinal Fusion market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market: COVID19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 8 Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By, Material Type, & Application

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

AlloSource

Baxter

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

Smith + Nephew

Stryker

Biobank

OST Laboratories

Zimmer Biomet

Geistlich Pharma AG

TBF

