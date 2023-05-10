InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses MindBio Therapeutics’ Take at Home LSD-Microdosing Clinical Trial Published in Peer Reviewed Paper in Biological Psychiatry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBio Therapeutics (CSE:MBIO), through its scientific collaborators, has published its first Peer Reviewed Paper in Biological Psychiatry, an official journal of Psychiatric Neuroscience and Therapeutics and one of the most selective and highly cited journals in the field of psychiatric neuroscience.



For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “MindBio” in the search box.

Having completed the world's first government approved take-home LSD-Microdosing clinical trial, this peer reviewed scientific paper, examined the effectiveness of LSD-Microdosing in a non-clinical laboratory environment, where healthy participants self-administered the drug at home under double blinded and placebo controlled conditions. MindBio’s scientific collaborators expect to publish a further 7 important scientific papers in the coming year, announcing significant findings from the substantial amount of data collected from wearables, blood and DNA analysis, EEG and other biometric and psychometric data collected from the Phase 1 trial.

Eighty healthy male volunteers were randomised into an LSD group and a Placebo group, receiving 14 doses every 3 days for 6 weeks, with the first doses given in a supervised laboratory setting, and the other doses self-administered at home. The advantage of microdosing LSD as opposed to macrodosing is that patients can take the drug and then get on with their day in much the same way they would when taking anti-depressant medication. Notably, there were no serious adverse events recorded and participants on dose days had substantial improvements in mood including increases in energy, social connectivity, creativity, wellness and happiness.

Justin Hanka, CEO, stated: "The data we have collected in our clinical trials has exceeded our expectations and shows much promise for treating patients with mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety where diminished mood, compromised wellbeing and low energy are experienced. The data is confirmatory of our dedication to progress clinical trials in continuation Phase 2 LSD-Microdosing clinical trials, particularly in patients experiencing depressive symptoms.”

Based in Melbourne, Australia, MindBio Therapeutics has a leading presence in microdosing of psychedelic medicines, investing in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

The two separate Phase 2 take home LSD-Microdosing trials are fully funded and due to start shortly for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder, commonly known as depression, and late-stage cancer patients experiencing emotional distress.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 300 million people worldwide experience depression. In the United States alone, 3.1 million people between the age of 12 and 17 have experienced at least one major depressive episode in the past year, with suicide the second leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 34.

The shares, which recently began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, are trading at $0.34. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.MindBioTherapeutics.com , contact Justin Hanka, CEO, at 61 4331 40886 or by email at justin@MindBioTherapeutics.com .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. MindBio Therapeutics has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.