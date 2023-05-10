Hampiðjan hf. - Hagræðingaraðgerðir tengdar kaupum Hampiðjunnar á Mørenot

Frá endanlegri undirskrift samnings um kaup á Mørenot þann 7. febrúar hefur verið unnið markvisst að hagræðingaraðgerðum til að bæta rekstur félagsins og fella hann að starfsemi Hampiðjunnar. Rekstur samstæðu Mørenot hefur verið þungur undanfarin ár og ein ástæða þess er að yfirbygging fyrirtækisins hefur verið of umfangsmikil og kostnaðarsöm miðað við undirliggjandi starfsemi.



Núverandi skipulag Mørenot

Skipulag Mørenot samstæðunnar samanstendur af eignarhaldsfélögum með fjölmörgum dótturfélögum þar sem helst er að nefna Mørenot Aquaculture, Mørenot Fishery og Mørenot Offshore og síðan dótturfyrirtæki utan Noregs, í Bandaríkjunum, Kanada, Íslandi, Bretlandi, Danmörku, Póllandi, Litháen og Kína ásamt fasteignafélögum sem haldið hafa utan um fasteignir Mørenot í Noregi. Í móðurfélaginu eru helstu stjórnendur ásamt starfsmönnum í sölu, bókhaldi, mannauðsmálum og upplýsingartækni. Yfirstjórn félagsins var sameinuð árið 2019 í Álasundi og þar hafa starfað um 55 starfsmenn undanfarið ár. Stefnt er að því að loka aðalskrifstofunni í Moa í Álasundi og flytja starfsmenn í húsnæði Mørenot í Gangstøvika, austarlega í Álasundi, og hluta til Søvik, norðan við Álasund, en þar voru höfuðstöðvar Mørenot til ársins 2019, ásamt því að leigja eða kaupa minna skrifstofuhúsnæði í Álasundi fyrir Mørenot Aquaculture.

Nýjar meginstoðir

Ákvörðun hefur verið tekin um að skipta rekstri Mørenot upp og fella undirliggjandi starfsemi undir þrjár meginstoðir, en þannig er afkoma hverrar einingar gerð skýrari og sjálfstæðari. Meginstoðirnar eru eftirfarandi:

Mørenot Aquaculture

Mørenot Fishery

Hampidjan Advant (sameinað félag Mørenot Offshore og Hampiðjan Offshore)





Skörun á milli meginstoðanna hefur verið tiltölulega lítil síðustu ár og því frekar auðvelt að greina á milli starfsemi hverrar einingar fyrir sig. Með nýrri skiptingu er mögulegt að hagræða í yfirstjórn Mørenot og ná fram nauðsynlegum sparnaði til að hvert félag geti tekið fulla ábyrgð á eigin rekstri og sýnt hagnað. Að loknum skipulagsbreytingunum mun rekstur í Noregi falla undir ofangreindar meginstoðir sem sinna fiskeldi, fiskveiðum og útsjávariðnaði sem tengist olíuvinnslu, vindmyllum og djúpsjávarverkefnum. Dótturfélög erlendis munu þannig heyra beint undir viðkomandi meginstoð í Noregi. Meginstoðirnar hafa haft eigin yfirstjórnir sem munu halda sínum störfum áfram með skýra ábyrgð á rekstri og afkomu sinnar einingar og munu heyra beint undir stjórn viðkomandi félags og stjórnendur Hampiðjunnar á Íslandi.

Samhliða skipulagsbreytingunum hefur verið samið um starfslok Arne Birkeland forstjóra Mørenot og Kjell Magne Sunde fjármálastjóra Mørenot og verða stöðugildi þeirra lögð niður við starfslok þeirra. Þeir munu hins vegar báðir vinna að því að koma öllum nauðsynlegum breytingum í höfn, en Arne Birkeland forstjóri mun starfa áfram til áramóta og Kjell Magne Sunde fjármálastjóri fram yfir mitt ár 2024 til að fylgja hálfsársuppgjöri þess árs úr hlaði. Eftir að starfstíma þeirra lýkur verða báðir tiltækir til ráðgjafar og aðstoðar í eitt ár ef á þarf að halda. Vilji þeirra til að vinna að samþættingunni í góðu samstarfi og samvinnu við stjórnendur Hampiðjunnar er mikils metinn og mun tryggja að breytingarnar gangi hratt og örugglega fyrir sig.

Mørenot Aquaculture

Thomas Myrvold verður áfram framkvæmdastjóri Mørenot Aquaculture en hann tók við starfinu í ársbyrjun 2022. Helstu breytingar í rekstri félagsins að þessu sinni felast í að starfsemi í Danmörku, Mørenot Denmark, verður skipt upp í fiskeldis- og fiskveiðihluta en þar hafa starfað 25 manns. Mørenot Denmark hefur sinnt sölu á fiskeldisnetum og öðrum búnaði fyrir fiskeldiskvíar ásamt því að þróa og selja flothringi fyrir fiskeldiskvíar og einnig veiðarfæri fyrir smærri báta, aðallega í Danmörku og Grænlandi. Starfsmenn fiskeldishluta Mørenot Denmark verða 11 talsins og munu þeir heyra undir Mørenot Aquaculture í Noregi en verða áfram staðsettir í Álaborg í Danmörku. Fiskveiðihluti Mørenot Denmark verður sameinaður Cosmos, dótturfyrirtæki Hampiðjunnar í Danmörku, og 3 starfsmenn munu flytjast til Thyborøn. Með þessum breytingum fækkar um 11 stöðugildi ásamt lækkuðum kostnaði vegna húsnæðisleigu á næstu árum.

Dótturfyrirtæki Mørenot Acquaculture, Mørenot Scotland, sem staðsett er á Hjaltlandseyjum og á eynni Hebridges vestur af Skotlandi, verður fært undir stjórn dótturfyrirtækis Hampiðjunnar í Færeyjum, Vonin. Áður hafði Vonin stofnað fyrirtækið Vonin Scotland um rekstur nýrrar þjónustustöðvar á eynni Skye við Skotland en framkvæmdir við hana eru að hefjast. Fer vel á því að öll þjónusta fyrir fiskeldið í Færeyjum, Hjaltlandseyjum og í Skotlandi verði undir einni stjórn til að nýta að fullu samlegðarmöguleikana á því svæði. Annað dótturfyrirtæki Hampiðjunnar á Írlandi, SNG, hefur rekið lítið netaverkstæði á Hjaltlandseyjum og sem verður einnig sameinað inn í Vonin Scotland.

Ofangreindum breytingum er ætlað að ná fram jákvæðri rekstrarniðurstöðu Mørenot Aquaculture á þessu ári eftir hallarekstur undanfarinna ára. Fleiri hagræðingaraðgerðir eru í bígerð og verður greint frá þeim þegar fram líða stundir.

Mørenot Fishery

Mørenot Fishery hefur verið stýrt af framkvæmdastjóranum Ole Kristian Flaaen frá árinu 2012 og verður engin breyting þar á enda hefur rekstur Mørenot Fishery skilað hagnaði undanfarin ár. Hagræðing tengd Mørenot Fishery felst aðallega í aukinni samvinnu innan samstæðunnar með yfirfærslu þekkingar frá Hampiðjunni ásamt aðstoð við að markaðsetja og selja flottroll Hampiðjunnar í Noregi, nýta veiðarfæraframleiðslu Hampiðjunnar í Litháen til að lækka framleiðslukostnað og að færa innkaup á netum og köðlum frá utanaðkomandi birgjum til Hampiðjan Baltic í Litháen.

Hampidjan Advant

Mørenot Offshore hefur að mestu sinnt sérhæfðum skipum og seismik skipum, sem kortleggja botnlög hafsbotnins til að finna mögulegar olíulindir. Hampiðjan Offshore hefur sinnt sama markaði en hefur þar að auki undanfarin ár byggt upp markaði fyrir djúpsjávartóg og sérþróuð tóg til að nota á spil, vindur og krana. Þessi tvö félög hafa nú verið sameinuð í eitt félag undir nafninu Hampidjan Advant og starfstöðin verður áfram í Noregi enda eru fleiri starfsmenn þar og nálægð við helstu markaði meiri. Bjørn Nogva, framkvæmdastjóri Mørenot Offshore til fjölda ára verður framkvæmdastjóri sameinaðs félags.

Áhrif hagræðingaraðgerða

Búist er við að hagræðingaráhrif af breytingum á starfsmannafjölda og skrifstofuhúsnæði á þessu ári muni nema um 12 mNOK (1,0 mEUR) og 33 mNOK (2,8 mEUR) á árinu 2024. Tíma tekur fyrir hagræðinguna að skila sér að fullu og því mun hluti hennar koma inn á þessu ári og að fullu á næsta ári.

Um að ræða fyrstu hagræðingaraðgerðir enda einungis 3 mánuðir liðnir frá endanlegum frágangi kaupanna á Mørenot, en fjöldi möguleika til hagræðingar og samþættingar eru til staðar og verða nýttir frekar á þessu ári og þeim næstu.

Hlutafjárútboð og skráning á Aðalmarkað Nasdaq Iceland

Undirbúningur fyrir hlutafjárútboð Hampiðjunnar og skráningu á Aðalmarkað Nasdaq Iceland á öðrum ársfjórðungi 2023 stendur yfir. Til stendur að nýta ágóða hlutafjárútboðs félagsins til að fjárfesta í samlegðartækifærum sem felast í styrkingu á framleiðslustarfsemi Hampiðjunnar í Litháen, ásamt því að greiða upp allt að helming af langtímalánum Mørenot. Munu þessar aðgerðir lækka vaxtabyrði Mørenot umtalsvert og leiða til bættrar rekstrarniðurstöðu samstæðunnar þegar aukin samlegð næst fram.

Nánari upplýsingar veitir Hjörtur Erlendsson, forstjóri, í síma 664-3361

Optimizing of Mørenot operations after Hampidjan‘s acquisition

Since the closing of an agreement for Hampiðjan‘s purchase of all shares in Mørenot on 7 February 2023, Hampiðjan has worked towards the optimization of Mørenot‘s operations and integration into Hampiðjan Group. In recent years, Mørenot‘s operations have proven difficult with one of the reasons being that the company‘s investment in overheads has been excessive and too expensive when compared to its underlying operations.

Mørenot‘s current structure

Mørenot‘s structure currently consists of holding companies with a large number of subsidiaries, including Mørenot Aquculture, Mørenot Fishery and Mørenot Offshore as well as subsidiaries outside Norway, in the US, Canada, Iceland, the UK, Denmark, Poland, Lithuania and China in addition to holding companies for Mørenot‘s real estate in Norway. Mørenot‘s parent entity holds the company‘s management as well as staff in sales, financials, human resources and information technology. Mørenot‘s management was in 2019 moved to a single head office in Moa, Alesund, where 55 employees have been located for the past year. The company intends to close this head office in Alesund and move employees to Mørenot‘s current property in Gangstøvika, on the eastern side of Alesund, as well as moving a part of the employees to Mørenot‘s current property in Søvik, where Mørenot‘s head office was located until 2019, and rent or buy a smaller office in Alesund for Mørenot Aquaculture.

New pillars

A decision has been made to divide Mørenot‘s operation into three pillars encompassing all operations, allowing for increased clarity and independence for each pillar. The pillars are as follows:

Mørenot Aquaculture

Mørenot Fishery

Hampidjan Advant (combined entity of Mørenot Offshore and Hampidjan Offshore)





Overlap between these pillars has historically been limited and as such, the division of responsibility is relatively simple. With the new structure its possible to optimize the senior management of Mørenot as to realize significant savings, which allows the pillars to assume direct responsibility of their operations and deliver profits. Following these structural changes operations in Norway will be encompassed by the pillars, servicing aquaculture, fisheries and the offshore industry, i.e. oil production, wind energy and deep sea research. Subsidiaries in other countries will be placed directly under the relevant pillar in Norway. The pillars currently have their own senior management which will continue under the new structure, with an increased focus and responsibility towards the operations and profits of the relevant pillar and will report directly to it’s board and Hampidjans’s senior management in Iceland.

In parallel with these structural changes, Arne Birkeland, CEO of Mørenot, and Kjell Magne Sunde, CFO of Mørenot, will leave the company and their positions will be retired following the conclusion of their duties. They will however work towards making necessary changes, with CEO Arne Birkeland continuing until the end of the year, and CFO Kjell Magne Sunde continuing until mid-year 2024 to ensure that half-year reports will be made in an optimal manner. Following the conclusion of their duties, both will be available for advisory services for a full year if required. Their will to work towards optimization and successful integration in good co-operation with Hampiðjan is much appreciated and will ensure the success of the intended structural changes.

Mørenot Aquaculture

Thomas Myrvold will continue as Managing Director of Mørenot Aquaculture, having assumed his duties in the beginning of 2022. Main changes to Mørenot Aquaculture will involve the operations of Mørenot Denmark, which currently employes 25 people, which will be split into aquaculture and fisheries. Mørenot Denmark has serviced fish-farming nets and other equipment for fish pens, along with developing and selling floating rings for fish pens and fisheries euipment for smaller vessels, mainly in Denmark and Greenland. Employees of the aquaculture part of Mørenot Denmark will be 11 and report to Mørenot Aquaculture in Norway while continuing to be located in Aleborg, Denmark. The fisheries part of Mørenot Denmark will be combined with Cosmos, Hampiðjan‘s subsidiary in Denmark, and 3 employees will be relocated to Thyboron. With these changes 11 staffed roles will be removed alongside increased savings due to housing cost optimization.

Mørenot Aquaculture‘s subsidiary, Mørenot Scotland, located in the Shetland Islands and the island Hebridges west of Scotland, will be merged into Hampiðjan‘s Faroese subsidiary, Vonin. Vonin had previously established Vonin Scotland in order to establish operations of a new service station on the island Skye near Scotland, where construction is underway. As such, all service for aquaculture in the Faroe Islands, Shetland Islands and in Scotland will be encompassed under Vonin in order to realize potential synergies fully. Hampiðjan‘s subsidiary in Ireland, SNG, which operates a net loft in the Shetland Islands will also become a part of Vonin Scotland as part of these changes.

The abovementioned changes are intended to make Mørenot Aquaculture profitable for 2023, following losses in recent years. Further changes are underway and will be disclosed when appropriate.

Mørenot Fishery

Ole Kristian Flaaen will continue as Mørenot Fishery‘s Managing Director, having served in the role since 2012. Mørenot Fishery‘s operations have been profitable in recent years and optimization is mainly focuesd on increased cooperation within the group, with knowledge transfer from Hampiðjan alongside assistance in sales and marketing of Hampiðjan‘s pelagic trawls in Norway, the utilization of Hampiðjan‘s production facilities in Lithuania in order to lower production costs, and by transferring the purchase of materials from external parties to Hampidjan Baltic in Lithuania.

Hampidjan Advant

Mørenot Offshore has mainly been involved in the service of specialized vessels and seismic vessels, which map the bottom of the ocean in order to find potential oil reserves. Hampidjan Offshore has historically served the same market but has in addition entered markets for deep sea tows and specialized tows. These two companies have now been merged into a single entity, Hampidjan Advant, whose headquarters will remain in Norway based on number of staff and presence in the local market. Bjørn Nogva, Managing Director of Mørenot Offshore will be the Managing Director of the merged entity.

Effects of the changes

The effects of this optimization of staff and related facilities for 2023 are expected to be in the range of 12 mNOK (1,0 mEUR) and 33 mNOK (2,8 mEUR) in 2024. As with all optimization, it takes a substantial amount of time to realize total gains and as such a part will be realized in 2024.

This marks the first changes made to the operations of Mørenot, with only 3 months having passed since the closing of the purchase agreement. A number of further possibilities exist, which will be utilized further in this year and coming years.

Offering of shares and listing on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland

Preparations for Hampiðjan‘s share offering and listing on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland during the first half of the year 2023 are underway. The proceeds of the offering will be used to invest in synergies in Hampiðjan‘s production facilities in Lithuania, along with repaying up to half of Mørenot‘s debts. These actions are expected to lower interest costs of Mørenot significantly and lead to better financial results of the group as increased synergies are realized.

For more information, please contact Hjörtur Erlendsson, CEO, at tel. 664-3361