Global Jewelry Box Market Report 2023-2030: Featuring Cross Country Box Co, Dahlinger, E. W. Hannas, Hanoi International Packaging, Finer Packaging and More

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Jewelry Box Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global jewelry box market size was valued at $0.168 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $0.244 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Jewelry boxes have become a popular trend in the market for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, they provide a stylish and organized way to store and display one's jewelry collection. With the increasing popularity of minimalist and organized living, many people are looking for ways to declutter and simplify their living spaces. Jewelry boxes provide a suitable solution for those who want to keep their jewelry neatly organized and easily accessible.

In addition, jewelry boxes are often made with high-quality materials, such as wood, leather, or metal, which makes them not only practical but also aesthetically pleasing. They come in a range of styles and designs to suit different tastes, from vintage and antique to modern and sleek. Such factors are fueling the growth of the market.



Segmental Outlook



The global jewelry box market is segmented by product type and application. Based on product type, the market is sub-segmented into wood boxes, paper boxes, leather boxes, glass boxes, and metal boxes. Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into commercial use, personal use, and others.

Among applications, the personal use sector likely uses more jewelry boxes overall. This is because individuals often purchase jewelry boxes to organize and store their personal jewelry collections, which can range from a few pieces to a large number of items.



The Paper Boxes Sub-Segment Is Anticipated To Hold A Considerable Share In the Global Jewelry Box Market



Based on product type, the market is sub-segmented into wood boxes, paper boxes, leather boxes, glass boxes, and metal boxes. Among these, the paper box segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market. The key factor behind the segment's growth is that these boxes can be recycled or reused, and they are cost-effective. These boxes are used by most retailers to package jewelry. In addition, many people use them to gift jewelry or store it. Hence, such factors support the growth of the market.



Regional Outlook



The global jewelry box market is segmented based on geography, including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others), and the rest of the world (the Middle East and Africa and Latin America). The market can be analyzed for a particular region or country level as per the requirement. Among the regions, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate the highest market share, followed by the North American and European markets.



North America and Europe are home to some of the largest jewelry markets in the world, with significant demand for high-end and luxury jewelry. As such, these regions have a higher demand for high-quality jewelry boxes that can match the value of the jewelry being stored or displayed. These markets also have a high level of disposable income and purchasing power. For instance, according to Eurostat data for 2020, the adjusted gross disposable income of households per capita in the EU was €24,259 (or $25,851.6).



The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to hold Prominent Share In the Global Jewelry Box Market



The Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market owing to its growing population and developing nations. According to the Worldometer data for 2023, Asia-Pacific has more than 4.9 billion population. The high population density indicates that the region has a high number of consumers. Similarly, developing nations such as China, Australia, and India support the growth owing to their high purchasing power and increasing disposable incomes. For instance, according to the Australian Bureau of National Statistics, the net national disposable income of Australia in 2021-22 increased to 3.8% from just 1% in 2019-2020. On top of that, the female population is the biggest consumer of jewelry boxes, and owing to the increasing number of female workers, their purchasing power is increasing as well. For instance, according to the Australian Bureau of National Statistics, the female workforce percentage increased from 53.4% in May 2020 to 60% in December 2022. All such factors support the market's growth in the region.



Market Players Outlook



The major companies serving the global jewelry box market include Cross Country Box Co., Inc., Dahlinger GmbH, E. W. Hannas, Inc., Hanoi International Packaging Corp., Finer Packaging, and others. These companies are considerably contributing to the market's growth through the adoption of various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, investments, and new jewelry box launches to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in November 2020, Finer Packaging introduced its new jewelry box collection called The Mayfair. This collection is made of wood and comes in a walnut finish. The interior of the box has an ivory material.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight and Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Jewelry Box Market by Product Type

4.1.1. Wood Boxes

4.1.2. Paper Boxes

4.1.3. Leather Boxes

4.1.4. Glass Boxes

4.1.5. Metal Boxes

4.2. Global Jewelry Box Market by Application

4.2.1. Commercial Use

4.2.2. Personal Use

4.2.3. Others



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. US

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. South Korea

5.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amber Packaging

Brown Wood, Inc.

Cross Country Box Co., Inc.

Dahlinger GmbH

E. W. Hannas, Inc.

Finer Packaging Ltd

Gunther Mele Ltd.

Hanoi International Packaging Corp.

LB Jewellers

Potters (London) Ltd.

REID Packaging

Riverside Paper Co., Inc.

Stamar Packaging

Stockpak

Westpack Denmark

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3aias

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.