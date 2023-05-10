Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market Grow at a Highest CAGR of 28.9% from 2023-2031 | Latest InsightAce Study Reveals

Jersey City, NJ, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Photoresist And Ancillary), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The next-generation lithography materials market is estimated to reach over USD 1088.74 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.

Next-generation lithography material market, abbreviated as NGL, is a term used in the integrated circuit manufacturing industry to describe lithography technologies that are currently in development and are envisioned to replace current techniques. The popularity of each next-generation lithograph candidate has been largely determined by its throughput capability as well as the cost of operation and implementation. Furthermore, the next-generation lithography materials market is predicted to extend at a healthy rate, owing to rising demand for slashing microchips and transistors in smartphones and wearable devices.







According to International Data Corporation, smartphone shipments climbed by 7.7% in 2021 compared to 2020. To achieve a solid foothold in the business, smartphone players are using various technologies to reduce the weight and expand the functionality of smartphones, creating a demand for next-generation lithography materials and technologies. Technologies for next-generation lithography are becoming more prevalent.

Besides, the expensive cost of next-generation lithography materials and scanners, however, is a significant obstacle to their widespread adoption in many nations. As of right now, only Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography (ASML) offers EUV lithography equipment. But the next-generation lithography materials market is anticipated to grow dramatically as more firms enter the ecosystem in the years to come. As well as the demand drivers for next-generation lithography materials are as follows-The Spread of Feature Phones and Tablets, Increased Research and Development on Next-Generation Lithography Materials and the significant obstacles are predicted to limit the market-Raw material prices are exorbitant. There are just a few companies offering next-generation lithography equipment.

Recent Developments:

In August 2022, JSR Corporation and the Lingang Special Area Government entered into an investment agreement to establish a Shanghai subsidiary. This is anticipated to increase JSR Group's business operations in the Chinese market for semiconductor materials. The tentative start date for operations is December 2022.

In Feb 2022, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will invest more than 80 billion in new facilities for its main silicone business to help it grow and get stronger. Shin-Etsu has already stated that it will put more effort into developing new silicone products and emphasise so-called speciality products in how it organises its products.

In January 2021, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and DuPont de Nemours created a semiconductor materials lab in Hsinchu, Taiwan. In order to assist its clients as they look for the future generation of semiconductors in Taiwan, DuPont is anticipated to perform semiconductor material research, innovation, and refinement in conjunction with ITRI and to quicken pilot testing and economic potential.

List of Prominent Players in the Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd (TOK)

JSR Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Fujifilm Corporation.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Allresist GmbH

micro resist technology GmbH

Merck KGaA

DongjinSemichem Co. Ltd.

Brewer Science, Inc.

SACHEM, INC.

Kayaku Advanced Materials, Inc.

Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

Irresistible Materials Ltd

WeifangStartech Microelectronic Materials Co., Ltd.

KemLab Inc.

Jiangsu Nanda Photoelectric Materials Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Didao Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd





Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market Report Scope:



Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 112.18 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 1088.74 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 28.97% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume (Kiloliters) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Type, Product And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Feature phones and tablets are becoming more commonplace. Smartphones and other portable media players have become a more and more ubiquitous part of our lives. They are also improving at replacing or complementing specific mental processes. Smartphones seem to be able to do a nearly infinite variety of cognitive tasks for us, as well as to satiate many of our affective impulses, with their capacity to be used as phonebooks, appointment calendars, internet portals, tip calculators, maps, gaming devices, and much more. R&D on next-generation lithography materials is becoming more active. Moreover, research and development approaches can inspire the creation of novel goods, services, and procedures as well as the improvement of existing ideas. As well as R&D gives companies a competitive edge and raises productivity and profitability over the long run.

Challenges:

The market is expected to face some practical limits as a result of the following challenges- High prices of raw materials. Next-generation lithography materials, such as photoresist and auxiliary materials, are produced using an innovation strategy and technology. In addition, the market for materials for next-generation lithography, is broken down into application sectors (automotive, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunications, and others). However, there are only a few companies offering next-generation lithography machinery. But still, the global next-generation lithography materials have seen release dates, expansion of business, partnership, collaboration, acquisitions, and joint ventures by key players in the market. Still, the companies' preferred strategy has been expanding and partnering to strengthen their position in the market for next-generation lithography materials.

Regional Trends:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World comprise the Next Generation Lithography Market. Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing market. Taiwan is likely to have a regional market edge. TSMC's development in Taiwan, as well as its increasing investments in EUV lithography technology, is one of the fundamental reasons fueling the growth of Taiwan's EUV Lithography Market.

The country controls the majority of the profit share in the Asia Pacific next-generation lithography material market. Aside from Taiwan, the need for Extreme Ultraviolet lithography in Japan, China, and South Korea is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for stakeholders throughout the forecast period.





Segmentation of Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market –



By Application

Automotive

Consumer electronics

IT & telecommunications

Others

By Material

Photoresist Material EUV Photoresist Electron Beam (E-Beam) Photoresist Others

Ancillary Material Developers Anti-Reflective Coating Others



By Region scope

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

