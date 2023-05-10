Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market 2023-2030: Sector to Reach $9.82 Billion by 2030 at a 19.5% CAGR

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital freight brokerage market size was valued at $2.83 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

As more businesses use digital technologies to enhance various parts of the value chain, the digital freight brokerage in the transportation and logistics industry is steadily moving towards a digital revolution.

The significant increase in the amount of container shipment and air freight due to the constant replenishing of business stockpiles has resulted in global logistics development, which is anticipated to have a direct effect on the global digital freight brokerage market.

Airfreight rates are expected to rise steadily in the coming years as air freight firms concentrate on enhancing service and tackling the difficulties of air freight management.

The growing use of cell phones and mobile apps by transporters and carriers to match their services and requirements drive market growth. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on centralizing various logistics operations and processes via smartphone apps is anticipated to provide lucrative possibilities for market development during the forecast period.



Segmental Outlook



The global digital freight brokerage market is segmented based on the platform, deployment, and transportation mode. Based on the platform, the market is segmented into specialized & generic marketplaces, crowd shipping platform, digital freight exchange, tender platform, and others. On the basis of deployment, it is segmented into desktop and mobile. Further, on the basis of transportation mode, the market is sub-segmented into roadways, seaways, airways, railways, and others.



Regional Outlooks



The global digital freight brokerage market is further segmented based on geography including North America (the US, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America). Sophisticated technologies in developed regions, as well as a mindset of rapid adoption of new technology, are augmenting market development in regions such as North America and Europe. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to outperform all other areas owing primarily to the adoption of digital freight brokerage in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan.



Market Players Outlook



The major companies serving the global digital freight brokerage market include C.H. Robinson, Cargocentric Inc., Cargomatic Inc., CEVA Logistics, Convoy, Coyote Logistics LLC, DAT Solutions LLC, DB Schenker Logistics, DHL International GmbH, Echo Global Logistics, and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in 2020, Echo Global Logistic Inc. partnered with Blue Yonder to give price discovery solution. By implementing a product diversification plan, the company focuses on expanding its business activities into new sectors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape



4. Market Segmentation



5. Regional Analysis

6. Company Profiles



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

1. C.H. Robinson

Cargocentric Inc.

Cargomatic Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Convoy, Inc.

Coyote Logistics LLC

DAT Solutions LLC

Schenker AG

DHL International GmbH

Echo Global Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mr2xbq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.